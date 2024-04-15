0

Famitsu: Monster Hunter Wilds è il gioco più atteso, ma anche Pragmata non scherza

Monster Hunter Wirlds è il gioco più atteso dai lettori della rivista giapponese Famitsu. Paper Mario: Il Portale Millenario è alle calcagna.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   15/04/2024

Come ogni lunedì è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, che ci offre un piccolo spaccato dei gusti e le tendenze tra i giocatori giapponesi. Anche questa settimana al primo posto troviamo Monster Hunter Wilds, seguito dal remake di Paper Mario: Il Portale Millenario.

Sul gradino più basso del podio ritroviamo anche Pragmata, che nonostante sia sparito dai lettori dopo l'ultimo deludente rinvio, rimane comunque tra i giochi più bramati dai giocatori giapponesi. Speriamo di rivederlo sotto i riflettori presto.

Tra le prime 10 posizioni troviamo anche diverse produzioni made in Japan in arrivo nei negozi la prossima settimana, come Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (23 aprile), SaGa Emerald Beyond e Sand Land (entrambi il 25 aprile).

La top 30 dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Che fine ha fatto Pragmata?
  1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 599 voti
  2. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - 498 voti
  3. [PS5] Pragmata - 398 voti
  4. [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond - 260 voti
  5. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 239 voti
  6. [PS5] Sand Land - 233 voti
  7. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 201 voti
  8. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio - 186 voti
  9. [PS5] SaGa Emerald Beyond - 164 voti
  10. [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 - 159 voti
  11. [PS5] Visions of Mana - 154 voti
  12. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A - 152 voti
  13. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - 148 voti
  14. [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 - 122 voti
  15. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 114 voti
  16. [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - 111 voti
  17. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - 106 voti
  18. [NSW] Ushiro - 105 voti
  19. [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 101 voti
  20. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board - 95 voti
  21. [PS5] Silent Hill 2 - 90 voti
  22. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 85 voti
  23. [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 - 83 voti
  24. [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake - 80 voti
  25. [PS5] Stellar Blade - 74 voti
  26. [PS4] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 64 voti
  27. [NSW] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road - 61 voti
  28. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - 60 voti
  29. [NSW] Touhou Spell Carnival - 58 voti
  30. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories - 56 voti

