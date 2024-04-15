Famitsu: Monster Hunter Wilds è il gioco più atteso, ma anche Pragmata non scherza

Come ogni lunedì è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, che ci offre un piccolo spaccato dei gusti e le tendenze tra i giocatori giapponesi. Anche questa settimana al primo posto troviamo Monster Hunter Wilds, seguito dal remake di Paper Mario: Il Portale Millenario.

Sul gradino più basso del podio ritroviamo anche Pragmata, che nonostante sia sparito dai lettori dopo l'ultimo deludente rinvio, rimane comunque tra i giochi più bramati dai giocatori giapponesi. Speriamo di rivederlo sotto i riflettori presto.

Tra le prime 10 posizioni troviamo anche diverse produzioni made in Japan in arrivo nei negozi la prossima settimana, come Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (23 aprile), SaGa Emerald Beyond e Sand Land (entrambi il 25 aprile).