Game Awards: le nomine per il gioco dell'anno 2020 e per tutte le altre categorie

Annunciati i candidati in lizza per il premio Gioco dell'Anno 2020 , che sarà assegnato durante i Game Awards 2020. Ovvia la presenza di titoli quali The Last of Us 2 e Animal Crossing: New Horizons, meno scontata quella di Ghost of Tsushima e Hades. Comunque sia leggiamo l'elenco completo:



Chi ne uscirà vincitore? Difficile dirlo, anche perché spesso i GOTY non sono scontati come molti vorrebbero. Per saperlo non resta che attendere il 10 dicembre 2020, quando si terrà la kermesse con premiazione annessa. Peccato per l'esclusione di titoli pregevoli come Half-Life: Alyx, Crusader Kings III e Ori and the Will of the Wisps, ma tanto manifestazioni simili vanno prese per quello che sono.

Vediamo tutte le altre nomine:

Best Game Direction