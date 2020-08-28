Gamescom Awards 2020, annunciati i primi vincitori: ecco la lista dei giochi premiati

I Gamescom Awards 2020 hanno visto l'annuncio dei primi vincitori, rivelati ieri nel corso dell'Opening Night Live. La lista dei giochi premiati indica le produzioni che più hanno colpito la giuria dell'evento nelle varie categorie.

Watch Dogs: Legion di Ubisoft ha vinto il premio di miglior action adventure della Gamescom 2020, mentre Star Wars: Squadron di Electronic Arts è stato giudicato il miglior action game.

Oltre all'elenco che trovate in calce, ci saranno ulteriori premi che verranno assegnati domenica 30 agosto per categorie come Racing, Remaster, Sports, RPG e altre ancora.

Gamescom Awards 2020, i primi vincitori

