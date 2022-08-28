Gamescom Awards 2022, tutti I vincitori: Lies of P conquista tre premi

Nel corso della fiera tedesca sono stati assegnati anche i Gamescom Awards 2022, ovvero i premi consegnati ai titoli di maggiore interesse emersi durante la Gamescom 2022 e divisi in diverse categorie: vediamo tutti i vincitori, tra i quali risalta in particolare Lies of P con ben tre vittorie.

Vediamo dunque i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2022 nelle rispettive categorie:

Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game: Lies of P

Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game: The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game: Tin Hearts

Most Wanted PC Game: Metal: Hellsinger

Best Ongoing Game: Sea of Thieves

Best Role Playing Game: Lies of P

Best Action Adventure Game: Lies of P

Best Action Game: Metal: Hellsinger

Best Family Game: Paper Trail

Best Indie Game: Inkulinati

Best Multiplayer Game: Warhammer 40.000: Darktide

Best Sports Game: AEW: Fight Forever

Best Strategy/Simulation Game: IXION

Most Original Game: Inkulinati

Best Booth: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Trailer: Hogwarts Legacy

Gamescom goes green Award: Ukie

Best Lineup: PLAION

HEART OF GAMING Award: Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine​

Come già detto, Lies of P risalta più di tutti gli altri, con ben tre premi conquistati: sebbene i parametri presi in considerazione e le categorie in cui sia emerso risultino alquanto opinabili non c'è dubbio che il gioco di Neowiz Games abbia incuriosito e affascinato un po' tutti, come emerso anche nel nostro provato dedicato.

Lies of P, un'immagine del gioco

Notevoli anche le performance di Inkulinati e Metal: Hellsinger, che si portano a casa entrambi due premi, mentre anche Sea of Thieves conquista un riconoscimento come miglior gioco "in corso", ovvero con supporto ed evoluzione continuativa.

All'interno di tutto questo, un altro notevole vincitore che emerge in sordina sembra essere Xbox Game Pass: ben 5 degli 11 giochi premiati sono infatti previsti arrivare all'interno del catalogo del servizio Microsoft.