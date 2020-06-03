Giochi gratis: ben 28 per PC dal Microsoft Store, ecco come scaricarli

Ci sono ben 28 giochi gratis per PC sul Microsoft Store, che rimarranno tali per i prossimi quattro giorni. Si tratta per la maggior parte di titoli molto leggeri, pensati per un'utenza casual, ma essendo regalati non c'è molto di cui lamentarsi. Per riscattarli avete bisogno di un account Microsoft attivo.
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo quali sono i 28 giochi, con relativi link per scaricarli dal Microsoft Store.
- Blackbeard's Cove
- Doll House Makeover - House Design
- Pony Princess Spa
- Fashion Design - Tailor Clothes & Make Outfits
- Animal Nail - Manicure Salon
- American Pool - Billiard Game
- Spider Web Flight - Cave Escape
- Sticked Man Gymnastics - Sport Challenge
- Typing Trainer - Steel Storm Shooter
- Cake Maker - Baking Secrets
- Singing Horses 2
- Pony Girl Magic Makeover
- Mad Worm Attack - Star Worms
- Find The Mask - Venetian Carnival Card Game
- Space Flight - Alien War
- Protect The Earth - Space Blocks
- Prince and Princess
- Mosaic Puzzle - Cross Stitching
- Burger Shop - Food Empire
- Fire and Ice
- Desert Island Escape - Seaman's Day
- Stupid Deaths - Dangerous & Dumb
- Tank Driver - Wash And Repair
- Tap To Slow Down - Endless Journey
- Ice Skating Duet - Winter Sport
- Trick Shot Math
- Fortress Siege - Kingdoms Clash
- Tile Rider