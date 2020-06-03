Giochi gratis: ben 28 per PC dal Microsoft Store, ecco come scaricarli 0

Il Microsoft Store sta dando la bellezza di ventotto giochi gratis per PC, con l'offerta che rimarrà attiva per soli quattro giorni.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   03/06/2020
Ci sono ben 28 giochi gratis per PC sul Microsoft Store, che rimarranno tali per i prossimi quattro giorni. Si tratta per la maggior parte di titoli molto leggeri, pensati per un'utenza casual, ma essendo regalati non c'è molto di cui lamentarsi. Per riscattarli avete bisogno di un account Microsoft attivo.

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo quali sono i 28 giochi, con relativi link per scaricarli dal Microsoft Store.

