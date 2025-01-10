Scopriamo i giochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store a dicembre in US/Canada ed Europa

Le classifiche del PS Store per US/Canada ed Europa

I giochi per PS5 più venduti in US/Canada:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 NBA 2K25 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 25 EA SPORTS College Football 25 Phasmophobia Hogwarts Legacy Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ASTRO BOT Minecraft Mortal Kombat 1 HELLDIVERS 2 Arma Reforger Gran Turismo 7 The Crew Motorfest Cyberpunk 2077 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor UFC 5 NHL 25

Un soldato di Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Ecco invece i giochi PS5 più venduti in Europa:

EA SPORTS FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V UFC 5 Minecraft Phasmophobia Gran Turismo 7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Arma Reforger The Crew Motorfest Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ASTRO BOT Star Wars Jedi: Survivor NBA 2K25 Cyberpunk 2077 Raft F1 24 Need for Speed Unbound Farming Simulator 25

Passiamo ora ai giochi PS4 per gli US/Canada:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Need for Speed Heat theHunter: Call of the Wild Grand Theft Auto V Gang Beasts Batman: Arkham Knight EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Need for Speed Payback Battlefield 1 STAR WARS Battlefront II God of War A Way Out EA SPORTS FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft NBA 2K25 Stardew Valley Red Dead Redemption

E ora i giochi PS4 per l'Europa:

EA SPORTS FC 25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Battlefield 1 Unravel Two Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gang Beasts Battlefield 4 Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Payback STAR WARS Battlefront II Minecraft Kingdom Come: Deliverance Assassin's Creed Unity House Flipper God of War Battlefield V

Beat Saber è un gioco d'azione musicale

Per quanto riguarda i giochi per PS VR2, in US/Canada la classifica è come segue:

Beat Saber Alien: Rogue Incursion Skydance's BEHEMOTH Among Us VR Metro Awakening Pavlov Swordsman VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition Arizona Sunshine Remake

Passiamo ora ai giochi PS VR2 in Europa:

Alien: Rogue Incursion Beat Saber Horizon Call of the Mountain Skydance's BEHEMOTH Among Us VR Metro Awakening Subside Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition Job Simulator Pavlov

I Free to play invece più giocati (PS4+PS5) negli US/Canada sono:

Marvel Rivals Fortnite Roblox UFL Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Infinity Nikki Asphalt Legends Unite Fall Guys VALORANT

Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play più giocati in Europa:

Marvel Rivals UFL Fortnite Roblox Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Asphalt Legends Unite Infinity Nikki VALORANT eFootball

