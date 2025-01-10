0

Scopriamo i giochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store a dicembre in US/Canada ed Europa

PlayStation Store vende molti giochi ogni mese ma a dicembre 2024 quali sono stati i più acquistati dagli utenti di PS4 e PS5? Vediamo i dettagli per gli US/Canada e l'Europa.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   10/01/2025
Eroi e cattivi in Marvel Rivals

Sony, tramite il PS Blog, ha svelato quali sono i videogiochi più venduti tramite PlayStation Store, calcolando sia PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS VR, PS VR2 e i free to play più giocati sulle due piattaforme.

Vediamo le classifiche in modo ordinato.

Le classifiche del PS Store per US/Canada ed Europa

I giochi per PS5 più venduti in US/Canada:

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  2. NBA 2K25
  3. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. EA SPORTS FC 25
  6. EA SPORTS College Football 25
  7. Phasmophobia
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  10. ASTRO BOT
  11. Minecraft
  12. Mortal Kombat 1
  13. HELLDIVERS 2
  14. Arma Reforger
  15. Gran Turismo 7
  16. The Crew Motorfest
  17. Cyberpunk 2077
  18. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  19. UFC 5
  20. NHL 25
Un soldato di Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Un soldato di Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Ecco invece i giochi PS5 più venduti in Europa:

  1. EA SPORTS FC 25
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. UFC 5
  6. Minecraft
  7. Phasmophobia
  8. Gran Turismo 7
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  10. Arma Reforger
  11. The Crew Motorfest
  12. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  13. ASTRO BOT
  14. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  15. NBA 2K25
  16. Cyberpunk 2077
  17. Raft
  18. F1 24
  19. Need for Speed Unbound
  20. Farming Simulator 25

Passiamo ora ai giochi PS4 per gli US/Canada:

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  3. Need for Speed Heat
  4. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Gang Beasts
  7. Batman: Arkham Knight
  8. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  9. Need for Speed Payback
  10. Battlefield 1
  11. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  12. God of War
  13. A Way Out
  14. EA SPORTS FC 25
  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  16. Hogwarts Legacy
  17. Minecraft
  18. NBA 2K25
  19. Stardew Valley
  20. Red Dead Redemption

E ora i giochi PS4 per l'Europa:

  1. EA SPORTS FC 25
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Need for Speed Heat
  4. A Way Out
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Battlefield 1
  7. Unravel Two
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  10. Gang Beasts
  11. Battlefield 4
  12. Batman: Arkham Knight
  13. Need for Speed Payback
  14. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  15. Minecraft
  16. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  17. Assassin's Creed Unity
  18. House Flipper
  19. God of War
  20. Battlefield V
Beat Saber è un gioco d'azione musicale
Beat Saber è un gioco d'azione musicale

Per quanto riguarda i giochi per PS VR2, in US/Canada la classifica è come segue:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Alien: Rogue Incursion
  3. Skydance's BEHEMOTH
  4. Among Us VR
  5. Metro Awakening
  6. Pavlov
  7. Swordsman VR
  8. Arizona Sunshine 2
  9. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  10. Arizona Sunshine Remake

Passiamo ora ai giochi PS VR2 in Europa:

  1. Alien: Rogue Incursion
  2. Beat Saber
  3. Horizon Call of the Mountain
  4. Skydance's BEHEMOTH
  5. Among Us VR
  6. Metro Awakening
  7. Subside
  8. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  9. Job Simulator
  10. Pavlov

I Free to play invece più giocati (PS4+PS5) negli US/Canada sono:

  1. Marvel Rivals
  2. Fortnite
  3. Roblox
  4. UFL
  5. Rocket League
  6. Call of Duty: Warzone
  7. Infinity Nikki
  8. Asphalt Legends Unite
  9. Fall Guys
  10. VALORANT

Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play più giocati in Europa:

  1. Marvel Rivals
  2. UFL
  3. Fortnite
  4. Roblox
  5. Rocket League
  6. Call of Duty: Warzone
  7. Asphalt Legends Unite
  8. Infinity Nikki
  9. VALORANT
  10. eFootball

#Classifica #PlayStation Store
