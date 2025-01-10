Scopriamo i giochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store a dicembre in US/Canada ed Europa

Sony, tramite il PS Blog, ha svelato quali sono i videogiochi più venduti tramite PlayStation Store, calcolando sia PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS VR, PS VR2 e i free to play più giocati sulle due piattaforme.
Vediamo le classifiche in modo ordinato.
Le classifiche del PS Store per US/Canada ed Europa
I giochi per PS5 più venduti in US/Canada:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- NBA 2K25
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- Phasmophobia
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- ASTRO BOT
- Minecraft
- Mortal Kombat 1
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Arma Reforger
- Gran Turismo 7
- The Crew Motorfest
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- UFC 5
- NHL 25
Ecco invece i giochi PS5 più venduti in Europa:
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- UFC 5
- Minecraft
- Phasmophobia
- Gran Turismo 7
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Arma Reforger
- The Crew Motorfest
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- ASTRO BOT
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- NBA 2K25
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Raft
- F1 24
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Farming Simulator 25
Passiamo ora ai giochi PS4 per gli US/Canada:
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Need for Speed Heat
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gang Beasts
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Need for Speed Payback
- Battlefield 1
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- God of War
- A Way Out
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K25
- Stardew Valley
- Red Dead Redemption
E ora i giochi PS4 per l'Europa:
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- A Way Out
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- Unravel Two
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Gang Beasts
- Battlefield 4
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Need for Speed Payback
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Minecraft
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- House Flipper
- God of War
- Battlefield V
Per quanto riguarda i giochi per PS VR2, in US/Canada la classifica è come segue:
- Beat Saber
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH
- Among Us VR
- Metro Awakening
- Pavlov
- Swordsman VR
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
Passiamo ora ai giochi PS VR2 in Europa:
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Beat Saber
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH
- Among Us VR
- Metro Awakening
- Subside
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Job Simulator
- Pavlov
I Free to play invece più giocati (PS4+PS5) negli US/Canada sono:
- Marvel Rivals
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- UFL
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Infinity Nikki
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Fall Guys
- VALORANT
Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play più giocati in Europa:
- Marvel Rivals
- UFL
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Infinity Nikki
- VALORANT
- eFootball
