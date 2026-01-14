0

Ecco i giochi PS4 e PS5 più scaricati su PlayStation Store nel 2025

Sony ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più scaricati su PlayStation Store nel 2025, e a quanto pare a vincere è stato ancora una volta lo sport.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   14/01/2026
Alcuni giocatori del Manchester City in EA Sports FC 26

Sony ha annunciato quali sono stati i giochi PS4 e PS5 più scaricati su PlayStation Store nel 2025, e a quanto pare a vincere è stato ancora una volta lo sport: negli Stati Uniti il titolo più scaricato dai possessori di PlayStation 5 è stato NBA 2K25, mentre in Europa è stato EA Sports FC 26.

US / Canada

  1. NBA 2K25
  2. Battlefield 6
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. EA Sports College Football 26
  5. EA Sports Madden NFL 26

Europa

  1. EA Sports FC 26
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. EA Sports FC 25
  4. Forza Horizon 5
  5. Battlefield 6
Sostanzialmente diversa la classifica relativa a PlayStation 4, che ha visto trionfare Red Dead Redemption 2 sia negli USA che in Europa, con Star Wars: Battlefront 2, A Way Out e Batman: Arkham Knight a seguire.

US / Canada

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Star Wars: Battlefront 2
  3. Batman: Arkham Knight
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. A Way Out

Europa

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. A Way Out
  3. EA Sports FC 26
  4. The Forest
  5. EA Sports FC 25

PlayStation VR2 e i giochi free-to-play

Sono state pubblicate anche le classifiche dei giochi più scaricati dai possessori di PlayStation VR2, celebrato con un trailer durante il Black Friday, e hanno messo tutti d'accordo: a vincere è stato Beat Saber, con Alien: Rogue Incursion VR, Among Us 3D: VR e Creed: Rise to Glory subito dopo.

US / Canada

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
  3. Among Us 3D: VR
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  5. Job Simulator

Europa

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
  3. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  4. Metro Awakening
  5. Job Simulator

Infine c'è stato spazio per le classifiche relative ai titoli free-to-play, dominate naturalmente da Fortnite e Roblox, con Marvel Rivals, Call of Duty: Warzone, Rocket League e Battlefield REDSEC a seguire.

US / Canada

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Marvel Rivals
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Battlefield REDSEC

Europa

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. Rocket League
  5. Battlefield REDSEC
