Ecco i giochi PS4 e PS5 più scaricati su PlayStation Store nel 2025

Sony ha annunciato quali sono stati i giochi PS4 e PS5 più scaricati su PlayStation Store nel 2025, e a quanto pare a vincere è stato ancora una volta lo sport: negli Stati Uniti il titolo più scaricato dai possessori di PlayStation 5 è stato NBA 2K25, mentre in Europa è stato EA Sports FC 26.
US / Canada
- NBA 2K25
- Battlefield 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports College Football 26
- EA Sports Madden NFL 26
Europa
- EA Sports FC 26
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports FC 25
- Forza Horizon 5
- Battlefield 6
Sostanzialmente diversa la classifica relativa a PlayStation 4, che ha visto trionfare Red Dead Redemption 2 sia negli USA che in Europa, con Star Wars: Battlefront 2, A Way Out e Batman: Arkham Knight a seguire.
US / Canada
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Grand Theft Auto V
- A Way Out
Europa
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- EA Sports FC 26
- The Forest
- EA Sports FC 25
PlayStation VR2 e i giochi free-to-play
Sono state pubblicate anche le classifiche dei giochi più scaricati dai possessori di PlayStation VR2, celebrato con un trailer durante il Black Friday, e hanno messo tutti d'accordo: a vincere è stato Beat Saber, con Alien: Rogue Incursion VR, Among Us 3D: VR e Creed: Rise to Glory subito dopo.
US / Canada
- Beat Saber
- Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
- Among Us 3D: VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Job Simulator
Europa
- Beat Saber
- Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Metro Awakening
- Job Simulator
Infine c'è stato spazio per le classifiche relative ai titoli free-to-play, dominate naturalmente da Fortnite e Roblox, con Marvel Rivals, Call of Duty: Warzone, Rocket League e Battlefield REDSEC a seguire.
US / Canada
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Marvel Rivals
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Battlefield REDSEC
Europa
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Battlefield REDSEC