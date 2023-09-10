GOG: 70 giochi gratuiti sono disponibili grazie ai saldi autunnali, ecco la lista completa

Tramite GOG sono in corso gli sconti autunnali (un po' in anticipo, forse) e questi ci permettono di reclamare 70 giochi classici gratuiti. La lista completa, con tutti i link, è stata realizzata dall'account X noto come "Free Steam Games", che per l'occasione ha fatto un salto fuori dalla piattaforma di Valve.
Per tutti i link, non dovete far altro se non aprire il post di X e trovare tutti i giochi in un comodo elenco, uno per uno in successione nei vari post che Free Steam Games ha pubblicato. Qui sotto, però, potete trovare l'elenco dei giochi con relativo numero, per avere subito un'idea del tipo di giochi messi a disposizione da GOG.
GOG, i giochi gratis dei saldi autunnali
Ecco la lista dei giochi gratis di GOG:
- Teenagent
- Stargunner
- Tyrian 2000
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Lure of the Temptress
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
- CAYNE
- Bio Menace
- Eschalon: Book I
- Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Alder's Blood Prologue
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Doomdark's Revenge
- The Lords of Midnight
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- Overload - Playable Teaser
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
- Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue
- Ascendant
- Loria
- War Wind
- Janosik - Highlander Precision Platformer
- OpenTTD
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena
- Samorost 1
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
- Quake II RTX
- Dink Smallwood HD
- Urbek City Builder Prologue
- Martial Law
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast
- The Darkest Tales - Into the Nightmare
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante - Chapter 1 & 2
- Nomads of Driftland
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory
- Shores Unknown: Arrival
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin
- Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition
- Our Life: Beginnings & Always
- Phoning Home
- The Supper
- Bloody Hell
- Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter
- Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage
- Crusader Kings II
- Betrayer
- The Feast
- Samsara Room
- Yu Crossing Animals
- South Scrimshaw, Part One
- Daggerfall Unity - GOG Cut
- Drekirökr - Dusk of the Dragon
- Helium Rain
- Nehrim: At Fate's Edge
- Gravewood High
- Relic Hunters Zero: Remix
Alcuni di questi prodotti sono in realtà sempre disponibili gratuitamente: Free Steam Games ha radunato ogni prodotto accessibile a costo zero su GOG. Inoltre, alcuni contenuti sono solo demo o prologhi, ma la maggior parte sono comunque giochi completi. Si tratta di un ottimo modo per riscoprire vari classici a costo zero.