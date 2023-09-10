0

Tramite GOG è possibile reclamare fino a 70 giochi classici gratuiti, in occasione dei saldi autunnali. Vediamo i dettagli della promozione.

GOG: 70 giochi gratuiti sono disponibili grazie ai saldi autunnali, ecco la lista completa
NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   10/09/2023

Tramite GOG sono in corso gli sconti autunnali (un po' in anticipo, forse) e questi ci permettono di reclamare 70 giochi classici gratuiti. La lista completa, con tutti i link, è stata realizzata dall'account X noto come "Free Steam Games", che per l'occasione ha fatto un salto fuori dalla piattaforma di Valve.

Per tutti i link, non dovete far altro se non aprire il post di X e trovare tutti i giochi in un comodo elenco, uno per uno in successione nei vari post che Free Steam Games ha pubblicato. Qui sotto, però, potete trovare l'elenco dei giochi con relativo numero, per avere subito un'idea del tipo di giochi messi a disposizione da GOG.

GOG, i giochi gratis dei saldi autunnali

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Unity
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Unity

Ecco la lista dei giochi gratis di GOG:

  1. Teenagent
  2. Stargunner
  3. Tyrian 2000
  4. Beneath a Steel Sky
  5. Lure of the Temptress
  6. Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
  7. Treasure Adventure Game
  8. Flight of the Amazon Queen
  9. Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
  10. CAYNE
  11. Bio Menace
  12. Eschalon: Book I
  13. Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire
  14. Akalabeth: World of Doom
  15. Alder's Blood Prologue
  16. Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
  17. Builders of Egypt: Prologue
  18. Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
  19. Doomdark's Revenge
  20. The Lords of Midnight
  21. GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
  22. Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
  23. Legend of Keepers: Prologue
  24. Overload - Playable Teaser
  25. Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
  26. Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
  27. POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
  28. Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue
  29. Ascendant
  30. Loria
  31. War Wind
  32. Janosik - Highlander Precision Platformer
  33. OpenTTD
  34. Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
  35. The Elder Scrolls: Arena
  36. Samorost 1
  37. Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
  38. The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
  39. Quake II RTX
  40. Dink Smallwood HD
  41. Urbek City Builder Prologue
  42. Martial Law
  43. Fall of Porcupine: Prologue
  44. Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast
  45. The Darkest Tales - Into the Nightmare
  46. Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi
  47. The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante - Chapter 1 & 2
  48. Nomads of Driftland
  49. Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory
  50. Shores Unknown: Arrival
  51. Sin Slayers: The First Sin
  52. Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition
  53. Our Life: Beginnings & Always
  54. Phoning Home
  55. The Supper
  56. Bloody Hell
  57. Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter
  58. Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage
  59. Crusader Kings II
  60. Betrayer
  61. The Feast
  62. Samsara Room
  63. Yu Crossing Animals
  64. South Scrimshaw, Part One
  65. Daggerfall Unity - GOG Cut
  66. Drekirökr - Dusk of the Dragon
  67. Helium Rain
  68. Nehrim: At Fate's Edge
  69. Gravewood High
  70. Relic Hunters Zero: Remix

Alcuni di questi prodotti sono in realtà sempre disponibili gratuitamente: Free Steam Games ha radunato ogni prodotto accessibile a costo zero su GOG. Inoltre, alcuni contenuti sono solo demo o prologhi, ma la maggior parte sono comunque giochi completi. Si tratta di un ottimo modo per riscoprire vari classici a costo zero.

