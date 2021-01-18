GOG ha lanciato dei saldi dedicati ai giochi di ruolo

GOG ha lanciato dei saldi dedicati esclusivamente ai giochi di ruolo, chiamati The Grand RPG Sale. Tra i titoli in offerta si trovano dei classici intramontabili come tutte le versioni Enhanced dei Baldur's Gate, la serie Wizardry, Drakkhen e tanti altri. Molti anche i titoli recenti, come i Pillars of Eternity, i Gothic, Disco Elysium e tanti altri ancora. Se siete fan del genere, non potete davvero perderli.

Tra le offerte segnalate dallo stesso negozio:

Pagina dei saldi dei giochi di ruolo di GOG