GOG ha lanciato dei saldi dedicati ai giochi di ruolo

GOG ha lanciato dei saldi dedicati esclusivamente ai giochi di ruolo, chiamati The Grand RPG Sale. Tra i titoli in offerta si trovano dei classici intramontabili come tutte le versioni Enhanced dei Baldur's Gate, la serie Wizardry, Drakkhen e tanti altri. Molti anche i titoli recenti, come i Pillars of Eternity, i Gothic, Disco Elysium e tanti altri ancora. Se siete fan del genere, non potete davvero perderli.
Tra le offerte segnalate dallo stesso negozio:
- Avernum: The Complete Saga (-70%)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition (-50%)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (-60%)
- Mordheim: City of the Damned (-75%)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (-75%)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (-50%)
- Stonekeep (-50%)
- Torment: Tides of Numenera (-70%)
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose (-40%)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition (-70%)
- Wasteland Remastered (-40%)