Google Play, il meglio del 2021 per gli utenti e i curatori della piattaforma Android

Come ogni anno, anche nel 2021 Google ha selezionato il meglio di quanto visto pubblicato su Google Play, il suo negozio per applicazioni Android.
La selezione comprende le scelte dei curatori e quelle degli utenti. Queste ultime hanno visto prevalere l'applicazione di video streaming Paramount+, nonché il battle royale Garena Free Fire MAX di Garena International.
Per i curatori, l'applicazione dell'anno è stata Balance, mentre il gioco dell'anno Pokémon Unite. Leggiamo comunque la classifica completa, con tutti i vari selezionati nelle diverse categorie.
Users' Choice 2021
- App: Paramount+
- Game: Garena Free Fire MAX
- Best App
- Balance
- Best Game
- Pokémon UNITE
Best of app winners
- Best Apps for Good
- Empathy
- Mentor Spaces
- Speechify
- Best Everyday Essentials
- Blossom
- PhotoRoom
- Rabit
- Best for Fun
- Clubhouse
- Noobly
- Whatifi
- Best Hidden Gems
- Laughscape
- Moonbeam
- Moonly
- Best for Personal Growth
- Balance
- Clementine
- Uptime
- Best for Tablets
- Canva
- Concepts
- Houzz
- Best for Wear
- Calm
- MyFitnessPal
- Sleep Cycle
- Popular on Google TV
- Disney+
- ESPN
- Tubi
Best of game winners
- Best Competitive
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
- Rogue Land
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
- Best Game Changers
- Inked
- JanKenUP!
- Knights of San Francisco
- Overboard!
- Tears of Themis
- Best Indies
- 7 Billion Humans
- Bird Alone
- Donut County
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Puzzling Peaks EXE
- Best Pick Up & Play
- Cats in Time
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Disney POP TOWN
- Switchcraft
- Towers
- Best for Tablets
- Chicken Police - Paint it RED!
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary