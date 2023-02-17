Hi-Fi Rush: colonna sonora disponibile gratis su YouTube

Bethesda Softworks e Tango Gameworks hanno pubblicato gratis su YouTube la colonna sonora completa di Hi-Fi Rush, gioco lanciato a sorpresa a gennaio, che tanto ha colpito gli appassionati. Si tratta di un lungo video di quasi quattro ore in cui possiamo vedere Chai, il protagonista del gioco, che se ne sta sdraiato su di un divano ad ascoltare musica. Ascoltiamo anche noi:
Ecco l'indice completo delle tracce ascoltabili nel video:
- 1 - The Beacon (extended mix) 00:00:01
- 2 - The Pulse 00:04:09
- 3 - The Rush 00:05:58
- 4 - I Got This 00:13:40
- 5 - Welcome to QA 00:19:51
- 6 - Too Big To Fail (extended mix) 00:20:57
- 7 - So This is Where the Magic Happens 00:29:13
- 8 - The Hideout 00:31:09
- 9 - Mission Report! 00:33:48
- 10 - Production Destruction 00:34:57
- 11 - Derailed 00:39:55
- 12 - Some People Call This Teamwork 00:40:31
- 13 - Captive Normals (A Fever Dream) (extended mix) 00:45:04
- 14 - You Said Make it Stop 00:54:10
- 15 - Check This Out 00:56:23
- 16 - The Hideout (808 Mix) 00:57:23
- 17 - Heatwave 01:00:02
- 18 - Test Chamber 01:07:31
- 19 - That's Mister Chai to You! 01:12:28
- 20 - Previously On... 01:14:07
- 21 - New Teammates 01:14:25
- 22 - Vibin' 01:15:38
- 23 - Dev Engine 01:17:54
- 24 - Heatwave (VÄRRT Mix) 01:22:51
- 25 - UNRESTRICTED CREATIVE FREEDOM 01:26:59
- 26 - Surrounded 01:28:22
- 27 - Buzzsaw (extended mix) 01:29:10
- 28 - You Don't Have What it Takes, Kid 01:35:53
- 29 - Downtime 01:36:44
- 30 - Snap (Out of It) 01:39:18
- 31 - Reciprocity 01:40:16
- 32 - Security Shutdown 01:41:11
- 33 - Can't Stop Us Now 01:46:54
- 34 - This'll Be Rough 01:51:08
- 35 - Negotiation 02:00:34
- 36 - ESCAPE PLAN!! 02:06:27
- 37 - Chasedown 02:07:27
- 38 - A New Fight 02:08:47
- - Mission Report! (Korsica Mix) 02:11:22
- 40 - Through the Halls of History 02:12:22
- 41 - How Far We've Come 02:17:38
- 42 - Backstage Hustle 02:19:56
- 43 - My Heart Feels No Pain (extended mix) 02:23:02
- 44 - Shut Down the Campus 02:30:52
- 45 - What's the Next Move? 02:32:06
- 46 - Exposition 02:34:50
- 47 - Let's Hope This Works 02:36:40
- 48 - Hey Gang, What's That? 02:40:28
- 49 - Intruder (extended mix) 02:40:52
- 50 - The Fizzith (extended mix) 02:45:35
- 51 - Confrontation 02:52:45
- 52 - Reflection 02:56:50
- 53 - Surfacing (extended mix) 02:59:26
- 54 - That Was Very Dope, CNMN 03:07:49
- 55 - You Can't Take On All Of Us 03:08:40
- 56 - In a Blink (extended mix) 03:09:57
- 57 - It Was All For This 03:17:48
- 58 - What the Future Holds 03:19:12
- 59 - Kicking Back 03:21:15
- 60 - Climb the Tower 03:24:03
- 61 - Boss (Vandelay Theme) 03:26:21
- 62 - Challenger! 03:28:59
- 63 - Give it All You Got 03:31:10
- 64 - I Handled it Again 03:34:39
- 65 - Synesthesia (extended mix) 03:35:42
- 66 - Secret Song (Making Things is Hard) 03:39:29
Prima di lasciarvi vi ricordiamo che Hi-Fi Rush è disponibile per PC e Xbox Series X e S al prezzo consigliato di 29,99€. Volendo potete giocarci anche abbonandovi al Game Pass, il servizio di Microsoft.