Hitman 3: ottimi i voti della critica

Hitman 3 ha ricevuto dei voti ottimi dalle prime recensioni della critica. IO Interactive sembra essere riuscita per l'ennesima volta a sviluppare un prodotto eccellente, che conclude degnamente la trilogia. La sostanza è che i 9 abbonano e non mancano nemmeno alcuni perfect score. Stranamente la critica italiana è stata mediamente più cattiva con il gioco rispetto a quella internazionale, probabilmente per la mancanza di una storia forte. Non che sia stato stroncato, ma i voti nostrani sono leggermente più bassi.
- VG247 - 5 / 5
- Attack of the Fanboy - 5 / 5
- GamesBeat - 5 / 5
- EGM - 10 / 10.0
- MonsterVine - 5 / 5
- Rectify Gaming - 9.6 / 10.0
- COGconnected - 92 / 100
- PC Gamer - 90 / 100
- IGN - 9 / 10.0
- GamesRadar+ - 4,5 / 5
- Game Informer - 9 / 10.0
- GameSpot - 9 / 10
- Destructoid - 9 / 10.0
- Shacknews - 9 / 10
- Game Rant - 4,5 / 10
- Push Square - 9 / 10
- PlayStation Universe - 9 / 10.0
- TrueAchievements - 4,5 / 5
- GameMAG - 9 / 10
- Gameblog - 9 / 10
- GamingBolt - 9 / 10.0
- GameWatcher - 9 / 10.0
- GameSkinny - 9 / 10
- GameSpew - 9 / 10.0
- Cubed3 - 9 / 10
- TrueGaming - 9 / 10.0
- PowerUp! - 9 / 10.0
- Noisy Pixel - 9 / 10.0
- Checkpoint Gaming - 9 / 10
- Screen Rant - 4,5 / 5
- Cultured Vultures - 9 / 10.0
- 33bits - 90 / 100
- DASHGAMER.com - 9 / 10.0
- GameByte - 9 / 10
- Worth Playing - 8.6 / 10.0
- Game Revolution - 8.5 / 10.0
- God is a Geek - 8.5 / 10.0
- Critical Hit - 8.5 / 10.0
- Atomix - 85 / 100
- Press Start - 8.5 / 10.0
- GameZone - 8.5 / 10.0
- WellPlayed - 8.5 / 10.0
- GamePro - 82 / 100
- Metro GameCentral - 8 / 10
- TheSixthAxis - 8 / 10
- Hobby Consolas - 80 / 100
- Windows Central - 4 / 5
- PCGamesN - 8 / 10
- Digital Trends - 4 / 5
- Twinfinite - 4 / 5.0
- DualShockers - 8 / 10.0
- Hardcore Gamer - 3.5 / 5.0
- 3DNews - 7 / 10.0
Se volete più informazioni sul gioco, leggete la nostra recensione di Hitman 3.