Hitman 3: ottimi i voti della critica

Stanno uscendo le recensioni di Hitman 3, l'ultima fatica di IO Interactive, con voti davvero ottimi, che fanno ben sperare per la qualità del gioco.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   19/01/2021
Hitman 3 ha ricevuto dei voti ottimi dalle prime recensioni della critica. IO Interactive sembra essere riuscita per l'ennesima volta a sviluppare un prodotto eccellente, che conclude degnamente la trilogia. La sostanza è che i 9 abbonano e non mancano nemmeno alcuni perfect score. Stranamente la critica italiana è stata mediamente più cattiva con il gioco rispetto a quella internazionale, probabilmente per la mancanza di una storia forte. Non che sia stato stroncato, ma i voti nostrani sono leggermente più bassi.

  • VG247 - 5 / 5
  • Attack of the Fanboy - 5 / 5
  • GamesBeat - 5 / 5
  • EGM - 10 / 10.0
  • MonsterVine - 5 / 5
  • Rectify Gaming - 9.6 / 10.0
  • COGconnected - 92 / 100
  • PC Gamer - 90 / 100
  • IGN - 9 / 10.0
  • GamesRadar+ - 4,5 / 5
  • Game Informer - 9 / 10.0
  • GameSpot - 9 / 10
  • Destructoid - 9 / 10.0
  • Shacknews - 9 / 10
  • Game Rant - 4,5 / 10
  • Push Square - 9 / 10
  • PlayStation Universe - 9 / 10.0
  • TrueAchievements - 4,5 / 5
  • GameMAG - 9 / 10
  • Gameblog - 9 / 10
  • GamingBolt - 9 / 10.0
  • GameWatcher - 9 / 10.0
  • GameSkinny - 9 / 10
  • GameSpew - 9 / 10.0
  • Cubed3 - 9 / 10
  • TrueGaming - 9 / 10.0
  • PowerUp! - 9 / 10.0
  • Noisy Pixel - 9 / 10.0
  • Checkpoint Gaming - 9 / 10
  • Screen Rant - 4,5 / 5
  • Cultured Vultures - 9 / 10.0
  • 33bits - 90 / 100
  • DASHGAMER.com - 9 / 10.0
  • GameByte - 9 / 10
  • Worth Playing - 8.6 / 10.0
  • Game Revolution - 8.5 / 10.0
  • God is a Geek - 8.5 / 10.0
  • Critical Hit - 8.5 / 10.0
  • Atomix - 85 / 100
  • Press Start - 8.5 / 10.0
  • GameZone - 8.5 / 10.0
  • WellPlayed - 8.5 / 10.0
  • GamePro - 82 / 100
  • Metro GameCentral - 8 / 10
  • TheSixthAxis - 8 / 10
  • Hobby Consolas - 80 / 100
  • Windows Central - 4 / 5
  • PCGamesN - 8 / 10
  • Digital Trends - 4 / 5
  • Twinfinite - 4 / 5.0
  • DualShockers - 8 / 10.0
  • Hardcore Gamer - 3.5 / 5.0
  • 3DNews - 7 / 10.0

Hitman 3 10

Se volete più informazioni sul gioco, leggete la nostra recensione di Hitman 3.

