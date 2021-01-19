Hitman 3: ottimi i voti della critica

Hitman 3 ha ricevuto dei voti ottimi dalle prime recensioni della critica. IO Interactive sembra essere riuscita per l'ennesima volta a sviluppare un prodotto eccellente, che conclude degnamente la trilogia. La sostanza è che i 9 abbonano e non mancano nemmeno alcuni perfect score. Stranamente la critica italiana è stata mediamente più cattiva con il gioco rispetto a quella internazionale, probabilmente per la mancanza di una storia forte. Non che sia stato stroncato, ma i voti nostrani sono leggermente più bassi.

VG247 - 5 / 5

Attack of the Fanboy - 5 / 5

GamesBeat - 5 / 5

EGM - 10 / 10.0

MonsterVine - 5 / 5

Rectify Gaming - 9.6 / 10.0

COGconnected - 92 / 100

PC Gamer - 90 / 100

IGN - 9 / 10.0

GamesRadar+ - 4,5 / 5

Game Informer - 9 / 10.0

GameSpot - 9 / 10

Destructoid - 9 / 10.0

Shacknews - 9 / 10

Game Rant - 4,5 / 10

Push Square - 9 / 10

PlayStation Universe - 9 / 10.0

TrueAchievements - 4,5 / 5

GameMAG - 9 / 10

Gameblog - 9 / 10

GamingBolt - 9 / 10.0

GameWatcher - 9 / 10.0

GameSkinny - 9 / 10

GameSpew - 9 / 10.0

Cubed3 - 9 / 10

TrueGaming - 9 / 10.0

PowerUp! - 9 / 10.0

Noisy Pixel - 9 / 10.0

Checkpoint Gaming - 9 / 10

Screen Rant - 4,5 / 5

Cultured Vultures - 9 / 10.0

33bits - 90 / 100

DASHGAMER.com - 9 / 10.0

GameByte - 9 / 10

Worth Playing - 8.6 / 10.0

Game Revolution - 8.5 / 10.0

God is a Geek - 8.5 / 10.0

Critical Hit - 8.5 / 10.0

Atomix - 85 / 100

Press Start - 8.5 / 10.0

GameZone - 8.5 / 10.0

WellPlayed - 8.5 / 10.0

GamePro - 82 / 100

Metro GameCentral - 8 / 10

TheSixthAxis - 8 / 10

Hobby Consolas - 80 / 100

Windows Central - 4 / 5

PCGamesN - 8 / 10

Digital Trends - 4 / 5

Twinfinite - 4 / 5.0

DualShockers - 8 / 10.0

Hardcore Gamer - 3.5 / 5.0

3DNews - 7 / 10.0

Se volete più informazioni sul gioco, leggete la nostra recensione di Hitman 3.