I giochi di dicembre del PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium sono disponibili, ricordiamo la lista completa

Come da programma, sono disponibili da oggi i giochi di dicembre del PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, che aggiungono un totale di 15 nuovi giochi considerando entrambi i cataloghi dei due abbonamenti in questo mese, liberamente scaricabili da chi possiede le sottoscrizioni in questione.

Si tratta di un'altra mandata interessante, che introduce alcuni titoli di un certo rilievo come Sonic Frontiers, Forspoken e Jurassic World Evolution 2, caratterizzandosi anche per una notevole varietà di generi e tipologie di gioco, portando a una notevole diversificazione dell'offerta.

Anche sul fronte dei classici di PlayStation Plus Premium gli arrivi questo mese sono decisamente interessanti, con l'aggiunta di Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves e Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy tra gli altri.