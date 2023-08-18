Jak and Daxter, gli attori principali del film sarebbero Tom Holland e Chris Pratt per un report

Continuano i rumor sul film di Jak and Daxter . Secondo quanto riportato dal leaker MyTimeToShineHello - che secondo Insider Gaming ha riportato leak accurati in passato -, il film di Jak and Daxter si farà in versione live-action. Gli attori saranno Tom Holland e Chris Pratt .

Tripletta per Naughty Dog?

Ricordiamo che Jak and Daxter è un franchise di Naughty Dog. Considerando che abbiamo già ricevuto il film di Uncharted e la serie TV di The Last of Us, un film su Jak and Daxter porterebbe a tre le opere della compagnia californiana che hanno fatto il salto dal videogioco al piccolo/grande schermo.

Ovviamente si tratta unicamente di un leak e potrebbe non essere accurato, ma ricordiamo che in passato Fleischer aveva già affermato di essere al lavoro su un adattamento di Jak and Daxter. Ancora prima, invece, Tom Holland aveva affermato che avrebbe voluto recitare in un film di Jak & Daxter.

Tre indizi fanno una prova?