Jak and Daxter, gli attori principali del film sarebbero Tom Holland e Chris Pratt per un report

Jak and Daxter diventerà un film e a interpretare la coppia saranno Tom Holland e Chris Pratt. Questo è quanto indica un report.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   18/08/2023

Continuano i rumor sul film di Jak and Daxter. Secondo quanto riportato dal leaker MyTimeToShineHello - che secondo Insider Gaming ha riportato leak accurati in passato -, il film di Jak and Daxter si farà in versione live-action. Gli attori saranno Tom Holland e Chris Pratt.

Tom Holland, che è profondamente legato a Sony visto che ha interpretato Spider-Man e Nathan Drake nel film di Uncharted, sarà Jak mentre Chris Pratt darà la voce a Daxter. Alla regia ci sarà Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland).

Tripletta per Naughty Dog?

Ricordiamo che Jak and Daxter è un franchise di Naughty Dog. Considerando che abbiamo già ricevuto il film di Uncharted e la serie TV di The Last of Us, un film su Jak and Daxter porterebbe a tre le opere della compagnia californiana che hanno fatto il salto dal videogioco al piccolo/grande schermo.

Ovviamente si tratta unicamente di un leak e potrebbe non essere accurato, ma ricordiamo che in passato Fleischer aveva già affermato di essere al lavoro su un adattamento di Jak and Daxter. Ancora prima, invece, Tom Holland aveva affermato che avrebbe voluto recitare in un film di Jak & Daxter.

Tre indizi fanno una prova?

