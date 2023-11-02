20th Century Studios ha pubblicato il teaser trailer di Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, il nuovo capitolo delle serie conosciuta dalle nostre parti come Il Pianeta delle scimmie, in cui possiamo vedere all'opera Freya Allan (The Witcher Serie Netflix), Kevin Durand (Noah) e Owen Teague (Black Mirror), oltre a tanti altri primati.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: teaser trailer con Freya Allan, Kevin Durand e altri primati
