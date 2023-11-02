Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: teaser trailer con Freya Allan, Kevin Durand e altri primati

20th Century Studios ha pubblicato il teaser trailer di Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes , il nuovo capitolo delle serie conosciuta dalle nostre parti come Il Pianeta delle scimmie, in cui possiamo vedere all'opera Freya Allan (The Witcher Serie Netflix), Kevin Durand (Noah) e Owen Teague (Black Mirror), oltre a tanti altri primati.

Il teaser trailer

Diretto da Wes Ball (Maze Runner - Il labirinto, Maze Runner - La fuga e Maze Runner - La rivelazione), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes uscirà nei cinema il 24 maggio 2024. Nel nuovo teaser trailer possiamo capire ancora meglio alcuni dei temi affrontati dalla pellicola, come la fine degli esseri umani e il rapporto tra le scimmie, i nuovi padroni della Terra, e la nostra specie. La trama partirà dalla conclusione di War for the Planet of the Apes del 2017 e svilupperà lo stesso scenario.

Tra gli altri interpreti spiccano: Peter Macon (Supernatural), Eka Darville (Jessica Jones), Travis Jeffery (Unbroken), Neil Sandilands (Sweet Tooth), Sara Wiseman (One Of Us Is Lying), Ras-Samuel Welda'abzgi (The Clearing) e Lydia Peckham (Cowboy Bebop).