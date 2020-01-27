Kobe Bryant, NBA 2K20 e giocatori gli rendono omaggio 0

Gli sviluppatori di NBA 2K20 e i giocatori hanno voluto rendere un sentito omaggio al campione Kobe Bryant per la sua scomparsa prematura.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   27/01/2020

Gli sviluppatori di NBA 2K20 hanno deciso di rendere un sentito omaggio alla memoria di Kobe Bryant, aggiornando il gioco per aggiungere una schermata celebrativa del campione prematuramente scomparso all'avvio del gioco.La stessa immagine è stata aggiunta ai cartelloni pubblicitari e all'hub online di MyPlayer.

Anche i giocatori hanno voluto fare qualcosa per celebrare la memoria di Bryant e si sono assembrati nel parco di Neighborhood con indosso gli abiti dei Lakers di Los Angelse marciando insieme per il campione. Del resto Bryant è stato uno dei giocatori di basket più forti che siano mai esistiti, con una carriera ventennale costellata di successi.

La serie NBA ha più volte ospitato Bryant. In particolare l'edizione 2K17 lo celebrò con una copertina speciale, aggiungendolo alle leggende. Insomma, il mondo del basket, reale o virtuale che sia, sentirà sicuramente la sua mancanza.

Kobe Bryant, NBA 2K20 e giocatori gli rendono omaggio