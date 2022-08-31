Konami annuncerà il ritorno di una serie molto amata al Tokyo Game Show 2022, per la precisione il 16 settembre alle 8.30 del mattino. Alla presentazione parteciperà Yuki Kaji, attore giapponese noto per aver doppiato Eren Jaeger ne L'Attacco dei Giganti.
Qualche tempo fa il noto leaker Dusk Golem ha detto che Silent Hill forse sarà al Tokyo Game Show 2022, dunque la speranza è che il publisher nipponico riveli effettivamente un nuovo capitolo del franchise horror.
Per il resto, la line-up di Konami al TGS 2022 includerà naturalmente eFootball 2023, un nuovo gioco di Momotaru Dentestu, Super Bomberman R2 e diversi titoli di Yu-Gi-Oh!
Konami, la line-up del Tokyo Game Show 2022
- eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) - Stage, Live Stream
- eFootball 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android) - Stage, Playable esports Ginza school - Live Stream
- Hina Bita - Exhibit
- Konami Action & Shooting Game Contest - Stage, Live Stream
- Konami Unannounced Title - Stage
- Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! - Stage, Live Stream
- Shine Post: Be Your Idol! (iOS, Android) - Exhibit, Stage, Live Stream
- Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Stage, Live Stream, Playable
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel (iOS, Android) - Stage, Live Stream, Playable
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) - Stage, Live Stream, Playable
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) - Playable
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let's Go! Go Rush!! (Switch) - Playable