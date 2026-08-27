Konami ha annunciato la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2026

Siamo in pieno svolgimento della Gamescom 2026, ma c'è già chi pensa al Tokyo Game Show 2026, che si svolgerà dal 17 al 21 settembre al Makuhari Messe di Chiba, in Giappone. Tra gli editori più importanti che parteciperanno all'evento c'è sicuramente Konami, che ha presentato la sua line-up, davvero ricca, tra titoli propri e altri di terze parti.
Ci saranno anche eventi speciali e annunci, per un evento che si preannuncia particolarmente ricco per l'editore dei Silent Hill.
Giochi ed eventi
Vediamo quindi l'elenco completo dei giochi che faranno parte della line up di Konami al Tokyo Game Show 2026.
- Titoli Konami
- Titoli principali
- Castlevania: Belmont's Curse (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) - Demo, streaming
- Castlevania 40° anniversario - Esposizione
- Ganbare Goemon 40° anniversario della serie (PS5, Switch, PC) - Demo, esposizione
- Powerful Pro Success 30° anniversario (PS4, Switch) - Esposizione
- Konami Anniversary to the Future - Esposizione
- Silent Hill: Townfall (PS5, PC) - Streaming, esposizione
- Suikoden STAR LEAP (PC, iOS, Android) - Streaming, esposizione
- Family Game Park
- eFootball Kick-Off! (Switch 2) - Demo, streaming
- Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou! (PS5, Switch, PC) - Demo
- Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (PS4, Switch) - Demo
- Super Bomberman Collection (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch, PC) - Demo, streaming
- Titoli principali
- Titoli dei partner
- Clouded Leopard Entertainment
- 13Z: The Zodiac Trials (PS5, Switch 2) - Demo
- Falcom
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) - Streaming, esposizione
- BEEP
- Cotton Reboot! (PS5) - Demo
- Gravity Game Arise
- Aeruta (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) - Demo
- Indie Tech Games
- Afterlove EP (Switch) - Demo
- The Hungry Lamb & The Weeping Swan (Switch) - Demo
- SULFUR (PS5, Switch) - Demo
- Sunset Hills (Switch) - Demo
- KaeruPanda
- Digital Display Collection: 500 Series Shinkansen Memori (Switch)
- Kakehashi Games
- Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) - Demo
- Kogado Studio
- Neosphere of The Deep-blue Sky: Legacy (Switch, PC) - Demo
- Sugar Lies (Switch, PC) - Demo, streaming
- Mebius
- Monochrome Echoes: White (Switch) - Demo
- ONI Zero: Revival - Reboot (Switch) - Demo
- Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (Switch 2) - Demo
- qureate
- Bunny Garden (Switch) - Demo
- Bunny Garden 2 (Switch) - Demo
- Merry Bunny Garden (Switch) - Demo
- PiXEL
- Horgihugh (Switch) - Demo, streaming
- Xelan Force AE (Switch) - Demo
- Rocket-Engine
- The Hurricane of the Varstray (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PS4, Switch, PC) - Demo
- RS34
- Karous: The Blur of Re:venant - New Order (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) - Demo, streaming
- ZAKUZAKU
- Remote Detective's Remote Deduction (PS5, Switch, PC) - Demo
- Clouded Leopard Entertainment
Vediamo anche il programma delle dirette streaming, che arricchiranno il TGS di Konami:
- 17 settembre
- 11:45-12:30 - "Inside Karous BORN: Reinventing Karous: The Blur of Re:venant" - Un approfondimento su Karous BORN, nuova interpretazione del genere shoot 'em up che combina azione e progressione in stile RPG. Il doppiatore e gamer Charlie giocherà dal vivo con il commento del produttore Yoshito Masubuchi. Saranno presenti Yoshito Masubuchi (produttore e CEO di RS34), Daisuke Nagata (designer e sound creator di RS34), Charlie (doppiatore, giocatore e ospite speciale) e Reika Wakasugi (assistente alla conduzione).
- 15:00-15:30 - "Horgihugh Special Stage" - Un incontro dedicato alla realizzazione sonora di Horgihugh, seguito da una breve esibizione dal vivo di Saki Hayashi. Parteciperanno Saki Hayashi (compositrice), TECHNOuchi (sound director), furani (tastiere) ed Eishu Sasaki (director).
- 18 settembre
- 12:00-13:00 - "Sugar Lies Tokyo Game Show 2026 Special Live Stream" - Il cast presenterà il nuovo gioco d'avventura di Kogado Studio, Sugar Lies, svelando nuovi dettagli sul progetto. Saranno presenti Hikaru Iida (voce di Akari Yukihira) e Kawasyonin49 (produttore).
- 19 settembre
- 10:30-11:30 - "Falcom jdk BAND Special Live 2026: Celebrating the Release of Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter" - La Falcom jdk BAND celebrerà l'uscita di Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter con una selezione di brani della serie Trails in the Sky.
- 14:30-16:00 - "Silent Hill: Townfall Special Stage" - In vista del lancio di Silent Hill: Townfall, si terrà un incontro con il produttore della serie Silent Hill Motoi Okamoto, seguito da una sessione di gameplay commentato da Gatchman. Parteciperanno Motoi Okamoto (produttore della serie), Kei Yamaguchi (MC) e Gatchman (commento del gameplay).
- 20 settembre
- 12:00-13:30 - "Suikoden Live at Tokyo Game Show 2026" - Una diretta dedicata alla serie Suikoden, con gli ultimi aggiornamenti sulla saga. Interverranno Rui Naito (produttore dell'IP Suikoden), Shinya Fujimatsu (produttore di Suikoden STAR LEAP), Yoshiki Takeyama (director di Suikoden STAR LEAP) e Iccho Mori (MC).
- 14:00-15:30 - "Castlevania: Belmont's Curse at Tokyo Game Show 2026 Live Stream" - Ryotaro Okiayu, voce di Trevor Belmont, e Satoshi Tsuruoka, voce di Death, giocheranno per la prima volta a Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, esplorandone i contenuti e commentando l'esperienza. Saranno presenti anche Tsutomu Taniguchi (produttore), Yukiko Hokao (director) e Iccho Mori (MC).
- 16:00-16:45 - "Falcom jdk BAND Special Live 2026: Celebrating the Release of Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter" - Secondo appuntamento musicale dedicato all'uscita di Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, con una scaletta differente rispetto alla prima giornata.
- 21 settembre
- 10:00-11:30 - "Super Bomberman Collection: Defeat All Bosses! Challenge Stage" - GIRLY RECORD CHANNEL affronterà Super Bomberman Collection tentando di sconfiggere tutti i boss della modalità Boss Rush. Parteciperanno Keisuke Takai, Phoenix, Taro e Masaaki Amenomiya.
- 14:00-15:30 - "eFootball Kick-Off!" - Alcuni ospiti speciali si cimenteranno con eFootball Kick-Off!, titolo calcistico che raccoglie l'eredità della serie Pro Evolution Soccer. Ulteriori dettagli, compreso l'elenco degli ospiti, saranno annunciati prossimamente.