0

La lista dei vincitori degli Emmy 2024: Shogun ha portato a casa diciotto premi

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori degli Emmy 2024, con Shogun che ha portato a casa diciotto premi e The Bear a quota undici: vediamo tutte le serie televisive finaliste e quelle che sono state premiate.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   16/09/2024
Un artwork di Shogun

La lista dei vincitori degli Emmy 2024 vede Shogun come serie televisiva di maggior successo, con ben diciotto premi su venticinque nomination considerando anche i Creative Arts Emmy, mentre The Bear ha raggiunto quota undici premi.

Drama Series

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Shogun - VINCITORE
  • Slow Horses
  • Il Problema dei 3 Corpi

Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks - VINCITORE
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Limited or Anthology Series

  • Baby Reindeer - WINNER
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Idris Elba (Hijack)
  • Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Walton Goggins (Fallout)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) - VINCITORE
  • Dominic West (The Crown)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - VINCITORE
  • Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
  • Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
  • Takehiro Hira (Shogun)
  • Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
  • Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
  • Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
  • Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Anna Sawai (Shogun) - VINCITRICE
  • Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
  • Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
  • Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - VINCITRICE
  • Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
  • Lesley Manville (The Crown)
  • Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
  • Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Writing for a Drama Series

  • Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown)
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout)
  • Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun)
  • Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun)
  • Will Smith (Slow Horses) - VINCITORE

Directing for a Drama Series

  • Stephen Daldry (The Crown)
  • Mimi Leder (The Morning Show)
  • Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun) - VINCITORE
  • Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses)
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
  • Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) - VINCITORE
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
  • Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) - VINCITORE
  • Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Maya Rudolph (Loot)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks) - VINCITRICE
  • Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
  • Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) - VINCITRICE
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Directing for a Comedy Series

  • Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary)
  • Christopher Storer (The Bear) - VINCITORE
  • Ramy Youssef (The Bear)
  • Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen)
  • Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
  • Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo (The Bear)
  • Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva)
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks) - VINCITORI
  • Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)
  • Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows)
  • What's Your TV Show of The Year for 2024 So Far?

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
  • Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) - VINCITORE
  • Jon Hamm (Fargo)
  • Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
  • Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
  • Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)
  • John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
  • Lamorne Morris (Fargo) - VINCITORE
  • Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) - VINCITRICE
  • Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Juno Temple (Fargo)
  • Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
  • Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
  • Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)
  • Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) - VINCITRICE
  • Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
  • Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer)
  • Noah Hawley (Fargo)
  • Gus Van Sant (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
  • Millicent Shelton (Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Steven Zaillian (Ripley) - VINCITORE
  • Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) - VINCITORE
  • Charlier Brooker (Black Mirror)
  • Noah Hawley (Fargo)
  • Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)
  • Steven Zaillian (Ripley)
  • Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

Animated Program

  • Blue Eye Samurai - VINCITORE
  • Scavengers Reign
  • The Simpsons
  • X-Men '97

Talk Series

  • The Daily Show - VINCITORE
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night with Seth Myers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors - VINCITORE
  • The Voice

Scripted Variety Series

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - VINCITORE
  • Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Variety Series

  • The Daily Show
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - VINCITORE
  • Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
  • 66th Grammy Awards
  • The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
  • The Oscars - VINCITORE
  • 76th Annual Tony Awards

Writing For a Variety Special

  • Alex Edelman (Just For Us) - VINCITORE
  • Jacqueline Novak (Get On Your Knees)
  • John Early (Now More Than Ever)
  • Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)
  • The Oscars

Governors Award

  • Greg Berlanti - VINCITORE

Il Giappone feudale ha sempre il suo fascino

Entrato in competizione con un totale di venticinque candidature, Shogun ha dominato le nomination e alla fine ha portato a casa diciotto Emmy, considerando anche i Creative Arts Emmy: un grande successo per la serie disponibile su Disney+.

Come detto, The Bear ha stabilito un personale record con un totale di undici Emmy, considerando anche i Creative Arts Emmy, vincendo nelle categorie Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Liza Colón-Zayas) e Directing for a Comedy Series (Christopher Storer).

#Serie TV
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
La lista dei vincitori degli Emmy 2024: Shogun ha portato a casa diciotto premi