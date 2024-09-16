La lista dei vincitori degli Emmy 2024: Shogun ha portato a casa diciotto premi

La lista dei vincitori degli Emmy 2024 vede Shogun come serie televisiva di maggior successo, con ben diciotto premi su venticinque nomination considerando anche i Creative Arts Emmy, mentre The Bear ha raggiunto quota undici premi.

Drama Series



The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun - VINCITORE

Slow Horses

Il Problema dei 3 Corpi

Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks - VINCITORE

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited or Anthology Series



Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) - VINCITORE

Dominic West (The Crown)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - VINCITORE

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shogun) - VINCITRICE

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - VINCITRICE

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Writing for a Drama Series



Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun)

Will Smith (Slow Horses) - VINCITORE

Directing for a Drama Series



Stephen Daldry (The Crown)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun) - VINCITORE

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) - VINCITORE

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) - VINCITORE

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks) - VINCITRICE

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) - VINCITRICE

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Directing for a Comedy Series



Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary)

Christopher Storer (The Bear) - VINCITORE

Ramy Youssef (The Bear)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Writing for a Comedy Series



Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo (The Bear)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks) - VINCITORI

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows)

What's Your TV Show of The Year for 2024 So Far?

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) - VINCITORE

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo) - VINCITORE

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) - VINCITRICE

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) - VINCITRICE

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Gus Van Sant (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Millicent Shelton (Lessons in Chemistry)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley) - VINCITORE

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) - VINCITORE

Charlier Brooker (Black Mirror)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

Animated Program



Blue Eye Samurai - VINCITORE

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men '97

Talk Series



The Daily Show - VINCITORE

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Myers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors - VINCITORE

The Voice

Scripted Variety Series



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - VINCITORE

Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Variety Series



The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - VINCITORE

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)



The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

66th Grammy Awards

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars - VINCITORE

76th Annual Tony Awards

Writing For a Variety Special



Alex Edelman (Just For Us) - VINCITORE

Jacqueline Novak (Get On Your Knees)

John Early (Now More Than Ever)

Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)

The Oscars

Governors Award

