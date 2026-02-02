Mario Kart World è ancora primo nelle classifiche inglesi, Code Vein 2 debutta nella top 10

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono il dominio di Nintendo, che ha piazzato ben tre giochi sul podio: Mario Kart World al primo, Animal Crossing: New Horizons al secondo e Pokémon Legends: Z-A al terzo posto. Da notare che nel caso di Animal Crossing, le vendite su Nintendo Switch sopravanzano di netto quelle su Nintendo Switch 2 (71% contro 29%), mentre nel caso di Z-A, c'è maggiore equilibrio (56% per la vecchia console, contro 44% per la nuova).
L'unico debutto nella top 10 è quello di Code Vein 2, che si è fermato in nona posizione. In realtà non ci sono altre novità nell'intera top 40, il che è tutto dire.
Le classifiche
Altre informazioni rilevanti, riguardano la discesa di Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade in 17° posizione, dopo il debutto in seconda della scorsa settimana. Interessanti anche i salti in avanti di Ghost of Yotei, che passa dalla 22° alla sesta posizione, e di Metroid Prime 4, che passa dalla 29° alla 16° posizione.
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo la top 40 completa:
- Top 40 vendite retail Regno Unito - Settimana 5, 2026
- 01 (01) Mario Kart World
- 02 (03) Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Switch 71%, Switch 2 29%
- 03 (05) Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Switch 56%, Switch 2 44%
- 04 (04) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 05 (09) Grand Theft Auto V
- 06 (06) Minecraft
- 07 (22) Ghost of Yotei
- 08 (16) Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- 09 (NUOVO) Code Vein II
- 10 (10) Donkey Kong Bananza
- 11 (12) Super Mario Party Jamboree - Switch 67%, Switch 2 33%
- 12 (08) Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- 13 (17) Just Dance 2026 Edition
- 14 (11) Nintendo Switch Sports
- 15 (35) EA Sports FC 26 - PS5 69%, Switch 11%, PS4 8%, Switch 2 8%
- 16 (29) Metroid Prime 4 Beyond - Switch 2 82%, Switch 18%
- 17 (02) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - Switch 2 98%, PS5 2%
- 18 (14) Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- 19 (07) The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
- 20 (20) H.P. H.L - Switch 46%, Switch 2 24%, PS5 15%, PS4 11%
- 21 (13) Monster Hunter Wilds
- 22 (21) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Switch 2 59%, Switch 41%
- 23 (32) WWE 2K25 - PS5 45%, PS4 26%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox Series 6%
- 24 (25) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Switch 2 51%, Switch 49%
- 25 (18) Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - PC 41%, PS5 35%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox Series 1%
- 26 (34) EA Sports FC 25 - Xbox Series 52%, PS5 28%, PS4 17%, Switch 3%
- 27 (30) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - Switch 90%, PS4 10%, Xbox One 0%
- 28 (19) LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga - PS5 41%, Switch 29%, PS4 25%, Xbox Series 5%
- 29 (R) F1 25
- 30 (R) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
- 31 (24) H.P: Q.C - PS5 68%, Switch 29%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 1%
- 32 (31) Mafia: The Old Country
- 33 (R) Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- 34 (37) Super Mario Odyssey
- 35 (15) Dark Souls Trilogy
- 36 (33) Donkey Kong Country Returns
- 37 (R) Little Nightmares: Complete Edition - Switch 99%, Xbox One 0%, PS4 0%
- 38 (26) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition
- 39 (40) Resident Evil 2
- 40 (R) Street Fighter 6