Mario Kart World è ancora primo nelle classifiche inglesi, Code Vein 2 debutta nella top 10

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono il dominio di Nintendo, che ha piazzato ben tre giochi sul podio: Mario Kart World al primo, Animal Crossing: New Horizons al secondo e Pokémon Legends: Z-A al terzo posto. Da notare che nel caso di Animal Crossing, le vendite su Nintendo Switch sopravanzano di netto quelle su Nintendo Switch 2 (71% contro 29%), mentre nel caso di Z-A, c'è maggiore equilibrio (56% per la vecchia console, contro 44% per la nuova).

L'unico debutto nella top 10 è quello di Code Vein 2, che si è fermato in nona posizione. In realtà non ci sono altre novità nell'intera top 40, il che è tutto dire.