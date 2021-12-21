Matrix Resurrections, voti molto contrastanti per il film con Keanu Reeves

Matrix Resurrections ha ricevuto voti molto contrastanti da parte della stampa internazionale, che ha accolto il nuovo film con Keanu Reeves con giudizi che vanno dall'entusiastico allo spietato.

Matrix Resurrections, i voti della stampa internazionale



San Francisco Chronicle - 10

The Seattle Times - 10

The Atlantic - 9,5

The Globe and Mail - 9,1

IndieWire - 9,1

Slant - 8,8

The Film Stage - 8,3

Entertainment - 8,3

The Independent - 8

Total Film - 8

The Playlist - 7,5

Consequence - 7,5

Paste - 7,4

The Wrap - 7,4

Slate - 7

The Hollywood Reporter - 7

Screen Crush - 7

The Austin Chronicle - 6,7

Chicago Sun Times - 6,3

RogerEbert.com - 6,3

Associated Press - 6,3

Empire - 6

Variety - 6

Screen Rant - 6

AV Club - 5,8

USA Today - 5

Arizona Republic - 5

The Irish Times - 4

ScreenDaily - 4

The Telegraph - 4

The Guardian - 4

IGN - 4

Movie Nation - 3,8

CNN - 3

New York Post - 2,5

Presentato con un trailer anche ai The Game Awards 2021, Matrix Resurrections ha insomma diviso in maniera netta la critica, ma molte fra le testate più importanti hanno giudicato negativamente la pellicola.

Certo, la recensione del New York Post appare la più cattiva in assoluto: oltre al voto di appena 2,5 su 10, la sintesi per Metacritic recita: "Dopo due sequel schifosi, ecco un suggerimento per Warner Bros.: The Matrix Retirement."

Allo stato attuale, il noto aggregatore Rotten Tomatoes riporta un 68% di recensioni positive per Matrix Resurrections. In Italia purtroppo dovremo attendere ancora per farci un'idea di persona: l'uscita del film è fissata al 1 gennaio 2022.