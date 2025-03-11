0

Monster Hunter Wilds domina la classifica del PlayStation Store di febbraio negli USA, ma non in Europa

Tramite il PlayStation Blog sono stati svelati i giochi più venduti su PS5 e PS4 tramite il PlayStation Store in USA ed Europa nel corso del mese di febbraio.

Stefano Paglia   —   11/03/2025
Il compagno Felyne in Monster Hunter Wilds

Il PlayStation Blog ha svelato la classifica dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più acquistit sul PlayStation Store nel mese di febbraio negli USA, Canada e in Europa, che vedono trionfare in particolare Monster Hunter Wilds e Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 su PS5.

Monster Hunter Wilds ha conquistato la prima posizione in Nord America, un risultato straordinario se consideriamo che è stato in vendita un solo giorno (è uscito il 28 febbraio). Anche in Europa ha fatto numeri eccezionali, ma si è classificato al secondo posto, subito dietro a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 e davanti al sempreverde EA Sports FC 25. Non solo, Kingdom Come: Deliverance svetta anche al primo posto della classifica europea per PS4 con il primo capitolo, spinto probabilmente dall'entusiasmo per il secondo e la possibilità di essere giocato in retrocompatibilità su PS5.

Le classifiche di febbraio del PlayStation Store

Senza ulteriori indugi, di seguito trovate le classifiche del PlayStation Store statunitensi ed europe di febbraio.

PS5 - USA / Canada

  1. Monster Hunter Wilds
  2. NBA 2K25
  3. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  7. Minecraft
  8. PGA TOUR 2K25
  9. Phasmophobia
  10. EA SPORTS FC 25
  11. Sid Meier's Civilization VII
  12. EA SPORTS College Football 25
  13. Arma Reforger
  14. Mortal Kombat 1
  15. Hogwarts Legacy
  16. Cyberpunk 2077
  17. Party Animals
  18. HELLDIVERS 2
  19. It Takes Two
  20. Sea of Thieves
Dei personaggi da Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
PS5 - Europa

  1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  2. Monster Hunter Wilds
  3. EA SPORTS FC 25
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Minecraft
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  7. NBA 2K25
  8. It Takes Two
  9. F1 24
  10. Hogwarts Legacy
  11. Phasmophobia
  12. Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
  13. Cyberpunk 2077
  14. Sid Meier's Civilization VII
  15. Arma Reforger
  16. Sea of Thieves
  17. The Crew Motorfest
  18. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
  19. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  20. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

PS4 - USA e Canada

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  3. Battlefield V
  4. Batman: Arkham Knight
  5. Gang Beasts
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Need for Speed Heat
  8. Mortal Kombat X
  9. Minecraft
  10. NBA 2K25
  11. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  12. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  13. The Forest
  14. Battlefield 1
  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  16. Need for Speed Payback
  17. Battlefield 4
  18. Call of Duty: WWII
  19. DayZ
  20. STAR WARS Battlefront II

PS4 - Europa

  1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  2. Battlefield V
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. EA SPORTS FC 25
  5. Battlefield 1
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. The Forest
  8. Batman: Arkham Knight
  9. Gang Beasts
  10. Minecraft
  11. Battlefield 4
  12. Need for Speed Heat
  13. A Way Out
  14. Mortal Kombat X
  15. Rayman Legends
  16. Unravel Two
  17. It Takes Two
  18. Hogwarts Legacy
  19. F1 24
  20. Need for Speed Payback

Non solo su PS5, Monster Hunter Wilds ha registrato numeri eccezionali in USA su tutte le piattaforme. È il miglior lancio dai tempi di Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dello scorso anno.

