Monster Hunter Wilds domina la classifica del PlayStation Store di febbraio negli USA, ma non in Europa

Il PlayStation Blog ha svelato la classifica dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più acquistit sul PlayStation Store nel mese di febbraio negli USA, Canada e in Europa, che vedono trionfare in particolare Monster Hunter Wilds e Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 su PS5.
Monster Hunter Wilds ha conquistato la prima posizione in Nord America, un risultato straordinario se consideriamo che è stato in vendita un solo giorno (è uscito il 28 febbraio). Anche in Europa ha fatto numeri eccezionali, ma si è classificato al secondo posto, subito dietro a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 e davanti al sempreverde EA Sports FC 25. Non solo, Kingdom Come: Deliverance svetta anche al primo posto della classifica europea per PS4 con il primo capitolo, spinto probabilmente dall'entusiasmo per il secondo e la possibilità di essere giocato in retrocompatibilità su PS5.
Le classifiche di febbraio del PlayStation Store
Senza ulteriori indugi, di seguito trovate le classifiche del PlayStation Store statunitensi ed europe di febbraio.
PS5 - USA / Canada
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- NBA 2K25
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Minecraft
- PGA TOUR 2K25
- Phasmophobia
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- Arma Reforger
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Party Animals
- HELLDIVERS 2
- It Takes Two
- Sea of Thieves
PS5 - Europa
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- NBA 2K25
- It Takes Two
- F1 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Phasmophobia
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- Arma Reforger
- Sea of Thieves
- The Crew Motorfest
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
PS4 - USA e Canada
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Battlefield V
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Need for Speed Heat
- Mortal Kombat X
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- The Forest
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Need for Speed Payback
- Battlefield 4
- Call of Duty: WWII
- DayZ
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
PS4 - Europa
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Battlefield V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Battlefield 1
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Forest
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Minecraft
- Battlefield 4
- Need for Speed Heat
- A Way Out
- Mortal Kombat X
- Rayman Legends
- Unravel Two
- It Takes Two
- Hogwarts Legacy
- F1 24
- Need for Speed Payback
Non solo su PS5, Monster Hunter Wilds ha registrato numeri eccezionali in USA su tutte le piattaforme. È il miglior lancio dai tempi di Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dello scorso anno.