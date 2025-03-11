Monster Hunter Wilds domina la classifica del PlayStation Store di febbraio negli USA, ma non in Europa

Il PlayStation Blog ha svelato la classifica dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più acquistit sul PlayStation Store nel mese di febbraio negli USA, Canada e in Europa, che vedono trionfare in particolare Monster Hunter Wilds e Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 su PS5.

Monster Hunter Wilds ha conquistato la prima posizione in Nord America, un risultato straordinario se consideriamo che è stato in vendita un solo giorno (è uscito il 28 febbraio). Anche in Europa ha fatto numeri eccezionali, ma si è classificato al secondo posto, subito dietro a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 e davanti al sempreverde EA Sports FC 25. Non solo, Kingdom Come: Deliverance svetta anche al primo posto della classifica europea per PS4 con il primo capitolo, spinto probabilmente dall'entusiasmo per il secondo e la possibilità di essere giocato in retrocompatibilità su PS5.