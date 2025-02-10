Nintendo Music aggiunge 54 nuovi brani, per quasi due ore totali d'ascolto

Nintendo ha aggiunto all'app Nintendo Music la colonna sonora di Golden Sun, titolo per Game Boy Advance di Camelot.
Quest'ultima aggiunta al servizio musicale Switch Online include un totale di 54 brani e ha una durata di 1 ora e 56 minuti. Per ascoltare questa musica sull'app Nintendo Music, è necessario avere un abbonamento attivo a Switch Online.
La colonna sonora di Golden Sun aggiunta a Nintendo Switch
Ecco la lista completa della OST che saranno introdotte su Nintendo Music per il videogioco Golden Sun - Game Boy Advance:
- Main Theme (Title)
- Setting Off
- Dungeon Theme
- Chance Meeting with Sworn Enemies
- Defeated...
- The Passage of Time
- Village Theme
- Sol Sanctum
- Elemental Stars
- Mount Aleph Erupts
- A Long Journey
- Battle
- Victory!
- Wind Adepts
- A New Ally
- Cave Theme
- Palace Theme
- An Unsettling Feeling
- Forest Theme
- Sinking into Sorrow
- Battling a Powerful Foe
- Level Up!
- Remote Village
- Mercury Lighthouse
- Sworn Enemies Stand in Your Way
- Town Theme
- Recovering after Combat
- Poison Cured
- Exorcised
- Curse Lifted
- Overnight at the Inn
- Temple Theme
- Desert Theme
- Port-Town Theme
- Set Sail on the Karagol Sea
- Tolbi
- Try Your Luck!
- Lucky!
- Very Lucky!
- Super Lucky!
- Labyrinth Theme
- The Sleeping Treasure of Altmiller Cave
- Babi's Theme
- Colosseum
- Colosseum Finals
- Trial Road
- Test Your Skills
- Babi Lighthouse
- Venus Lighthouse
- Battle with Saturos & Menardi
- Battle with the Fusion Dragon
- Felix's Resolve
- The Broken Seal (Ending)
- To Be Continued...
Questa è la seconda colonna sonora proveniente da un gioco per Game Boy Advance che viene aggiunta al servizio dal lancio, dopo Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade. È inoltre possibile giocare a Golden Sun e al suo seguito tramite il servizio Switch Online + Pacchetto aggiuntivo.