Nintendo Switch: Offerte di Natale 2021, data e ora di inizio dei 1.000 sconti fino al 75%

Nintendo ha annunciato che dal 16 dicembre 2021 partiranno le Offerte di Natale 2021 su Nintendo Switch eShop. Ci saranno oltre 1.000 giochi in sconto sul negozio digitale della console ibrida. L'inizio delle offerte è le 15:00 (ora italiana) del 16 dicembre 2021, il termine è le 23.59 (ora italiana) del 30 dicembre 2021.
Nintendo ha anche svelato una serie di giochi che saranno in disponibili in sconto durante le Offerte di Natale 2021 di Nintendo Switch:
- Just Dance 2022 - Ubisoft - 33%
- Among Us - Innersloth - 20%
- Overcooked! 2 - Team17 - 75%
- The Outer Worlds - Take-Two Interactive - 60%
- Final Fantasy VII - Square Enix - 50%
- Sonic Mania - SEGA - 50%
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Ubisoft - 63%
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - Square Enix - 50%
- Cuphead - StudioMDHR - 30%
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Bandai Namco - 84%
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition - Ubisoft - 75%
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - Ubisoft - 75%
- Trivial Pursuit Live! - Ubisoft - 60%
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - Jackbox Games - 35%
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - Bandai Namco - 80%
- Resident Evil 4 - Capcom - 25%
- FAST RMX - Shin'en Multimedia - 50%
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - Take-Two Interactive - 60%
- BioShock Remastered - Take-Two Interactive - 60%
- Little Nightmares II - Bandai Namco - 33%
- Trials of Mana - Square Enix - 50%
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - Milestone - 30%
- No More Heroes - Marvelous - 50%
- Stick Fight: The Game - Landfall Games - 30%
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version - Square Enix - 35%
Diteci, ci sono offerte che vi interessano?