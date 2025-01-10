0

Le nomination dei DICE Awards 2025 vedono Indiana Jones e Astro Bot in lizza per il GOTY

Sono state annunciate le nomination dei DICE Awards 2025: scopriamo tutti i finalisti, inclusi Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio e Astro Bot, che si sfideranno per il titolo di Game of the Year.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   10/01/2025
Un artwork di Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio

Le nomination dei DICE Awards 2025 sono state annunciate ufficialmente, e vedono Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio e Astro Bot sfidarsi per il titolo di Game of the Year insieme a Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong e Helldivers 2.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Neva
  • Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • 1000xRESIST - Watcher
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi
  • Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
  • Indika - Indika
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Helldivers 2
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Astro Bot
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year

  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Animal Well
  • Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Family Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Cat Quest III
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Blazing Strike
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
  • Tekken 8
  • Underdogs

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 24
  • MotoGP 24
  • Night-Runners Prologue

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA SPORTS College Football 25
  • EA SPORTS FC 25
  • MLB The Show 24
  • NBA 2K25

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Balatro
  • Caves of Qud
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • Satisfactory

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Skydance's Behemoth
  • Starship Home
  • Underdogs

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Escaping Wonderland
  • Skydance's Behemoth
  • Underdogs

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Grunn
  • Indika
  • Mouthwashing

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Balatro
  • Halls of Torment
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Paper Trail
  • Wuthering Waves

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Animal Well
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Riven
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio

La cerimonia

La cerimonia di assegnazione dei DICE Awards 2025 si svolgerà il 14 febbraio alle 5.00 del mattino presso l'Aria Resort di Las Vegas, e vedrà la presenza di un totale di sessanta giochi pubblicati nel corso del 2024, che si sfideranno all'interno di varie categorie.

Riuscirà Astro Bot a vincere l'ennesimo premio come Game of the Year? Lo scopriremo appunto la mattina del 14 febbraio.

Le nomination dei DICE Awards 2025 vedono Indiana Jones e Astro Bot in lizza per il GOTY