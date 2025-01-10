Le nomination dei DICE Awards 2025 vedono Indiana Jones e Astro Bot in lizza per il GOTY

Le nomination dei DICE Awards 2025 sono state annunciate ufficialmente, e vedono Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio e Astro Bot sfidarsi per il titolo di Game of the Year insieme a Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong e Helldivers 2.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Neva
- Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- The Plucky Squire
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- 1000xRESIST - Watcher
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi
- Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
- Indika - Indika
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Frostpunk 2
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 1000xRESIST
- Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2
Action Game of the Year
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
Adventure Game of the Year
- 1000xRESIST
- Animal Well
- Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Family Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Fighting Game of the Year
- Blazing Strike
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Tekken 8
- Underdogs
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 24
- MotoGP 24
- Night-Runners Prologue
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Caves of Qud
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Satisfactory
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Starship Home
- Underdogs
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Escaping Wonderland
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Underdogs
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Grunn
- Indika
- Mouthwashing
Mobile Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Halls of Torment
- Monument Valley 3
- Paper Trail
- Wuthering Waves
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- UFO 50
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- 1000xRESIST
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Riven
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio
La cerimonia
La cerimonia di assegnazione dei DICE Awards 2025 si svolgerà il 14 febbraio alle 5.00 del mattino presso l'Aria Resort di Las Vegas, e vedrà la presenza di un totale di sessanta giochi pubblicati nel corso del 2024, che si sfideranno all'interno di varie categorie.
Riuscirà Astro Bot a vincere l'ennesimo premio come Game of the Year? Lo scopriremo appunto la mattina del 14 febbraio.