Nvidia GeForce Now: 61 giochi in arrivo a maggio, alcuni già disponibili

Nvidia GeForce Now espande il proprio catalogo con l'arrivo di ben 61 giochi entro la fine di maggio 2021, di cui 17 sono già disponibili in queste ore per il servizio dedicato agli utenti Nvidia, tra i quali molti giochi davvero interessanti.

Nonostante alcuni contrasti avuti con vari publisher, il servizio Nvidia continua ad espandersi e ha raggiunto proprio nei mesi scorsi ben 10 milioni di iscritti, un annuncio che è stato accompagnato anche da un interessante progetto di rilancio per GeForce Now.

GeForce Now espande il proprio catalogo con altri titoli a maggio 2021

Ricordiamo che l'abbonamento Priority costa ora 9,99 euro al mese, con il supporto integrato di ray tracing e DLSS per i titoli compatibili, mentre è sempre presente la possibilità di accedere al servizio gratis ma con limitazioni in termini di durata di sessioni di gioco e di accesso a questi. Tra l'altro, è emerso di recente che con l'aggiornamento di Edge anche attraverso Xbox è possibile giocare ai titoli GeForce Now.

Vediamo dunque i titoli già disponibili ad oggi, 10 maggio 2021: