Nvidia GeForce Now: 61 giochi in arrivo a maggio, alcuni già disponibili

Nvidia GeForce Now espande il proprio catalogo con l'arrivo di ben 61 giochi entro la fine di maggio 2021, di cui 17 sono già disponibili in queste ore per il servizio dedicato agli utenti Nvidia, tra i quali molti giochi davvero interessanti.
Nonostante alcuni contrasti avuti con vari publisher, il servizio Nvidia continua ad espandersi e ha raggiunto proprio nei mesi scorsi ben 10 milioni di iscritti, un annuncio che è stato accompagnato anche da un interessante progetto di rilancio per GeForce Now.
Ricordiamo che l'abbonamento Priority costa ora 9,99 euro al mese, con il supporto integrato di ray tracing e DLSS per i titoli compatibili, mentre è sempre presente la possibilità di accedere al servizio gratis ma con limitazioni in termini di durata di sessioni di gioco e di accesso a questi. Tra l'altro, è emerso di recente che con l'aggiornamento di Edge anche attraverso Xbox è possibile giocare ai titoli GeForce Now.
Vediamo dunque i titoli già disponibili ad oggi, 10 maggio 2021:
- Pine (Epic Game Staore - gratuito sino al 13 maggio)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (Steam)
- Alan Wake (Steam)
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Steam)
- Assetto Corsa (Steam)
- Beat Cop (Steam)
- Chronicon (Steam)
- Death Rally (Steam)
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin (Steam)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Epic Games Store)
- MotoGP21 (Steam)
- Observer System Redux (Epic Games Store)
- Pacify (Steam)
- Project: Gorgon (Steam)
- THE SHORE (Steam)
- Steep (Steam)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (Steam)
Questi invece i giochi in arrivo entro fine maggio 2021:
- 41 Hours (Steam)
- Bad North (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (Steam)
- Beyond Good & Evil (Steam)
- Breathedge (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)
- Chess Ultra (Steam)
- Child of Light (Ubisoft Connect)
- Cyber Hook (Steam)
- Deathsmiles (Steam)
- Enlisted (Native Launcher)
- Groove Coaster (Steam)
- Hearts of Iron 2 Complete (Steam)
- Hearts of Iron III (Steam)
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Hyperdrive Massacre (Steam)
- Imagine Earth (Steam)
- Just Die Already (Steam)
- Kill It With Fire (Steam)
- King's Bounty: Dark Side (Steam)
- Last Epoch (Steam)
- Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft Connect)
- Monster Prom (Steam)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Steam)
- OneShot (Steam)
- Ostriv (Steam)
- Outland (Steam)
- Outlast 2 (Steam)
- Red Wings: Ace of the Skies (Steam)
- Redout: Enhanced Edition (Steam)
- RIME (Steam)
- Sabotaj (Steam, only available in Europe)
- Space Crew (Steam)
- Space Invaders Extreme (Steam)
- Super Mecha Champions (Steam)
- Thea: The Awakening (Steam)
- Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord (Steam)
- Tomb Raider Legend (Steam)
- Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 (Steam)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Connect)
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy (Steam)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Steam)
- Warlock - Master of the Arcane (Steam)
- When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Steam)