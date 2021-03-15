Oscar 2021, le nomination: la lista completa dei film

Sono state annunciate le nomination per gli Oscar 2021, con la lista completa dei film in lizza per una statuetta. Grande protagonista dell'elenco è Mank, la pellicola diretta da David Fincher, in corsa anche nella categoria "miglior film".

Fra le nomination per il premio di "miglior attore protagonista" troviamo anche il compianto Chadwick Boseman, la star di Black Panther, per il suo ruolo nel film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Oscar 2021, le nomination

Miglior attore non protagonista

