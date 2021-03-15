Oscar 2021, le nomination: la lista completa dei film

Sono state annunciate le nomination per gli Oscar 2021, con la lista completa dei film in lizza per una statuetta. Grande protagonista dell'elenco è Mank, la pellicola diretta da David Fincher, in corsa anche nella categoria "miglior film".
Fra le nomination per il premio di "miglior attore protagonista" troviamo anche il compianto Chadwick Boseman, la star di Black Panther, per il suo ruolo nel film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Oscar 2021, le nomination
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Migliori costumi
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Migliore colonna sonora originale
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Miglior cortometraggio animato
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Miglior cortometraggio
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Miglior suono
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Migliore sceneggiatura originale
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior attore protagonista
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Migliore attrice protagonista
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Miglior film d'animazione
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Migliore fotografia
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior regia
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Miglior documentario
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
Miglior montaggio
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior film in lingua straniera
- Another Round
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Miglior trucco
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Migliore canzone originale
- Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami...
Miglior film
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Migliore scenografia
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Migliori effetti speciali
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet