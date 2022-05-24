PlayStation Days of Play 2022, ecco la lista dei giochi PS5 e PS4 in promozione

I Days of Play 2022 partiranno domani, 25 maggio 2022, e Sony ha pubblicato sul PlayStation Blog la lista (parziale) dei giochi PS5 e PS4 che sarà possibile acquistare in promozione:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Among Us

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Ragnarok Edition

Assetto Corsa Competizione

BABYLON'S FALL

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Batman: Arkham Collection

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield V

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty Vanguard - Cross-Gen Edition

Call of Duty Vanguard - Standard Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Standard Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

CarX Drift Racing Online

Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Cyberpunk 2077

Diablo II: Resurrected - Standard

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5

ELEX 2

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

FAR CRY 6 Standard Edition

Final Fantasy VII Remake

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online - Complete Edition Ex4

Gang Beasts

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Green Hell

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

Guardians of the Galaxy - Deluxe Edition

Hell Let Loose

HITMAN 3 - Standard Edition

HITMAN 3 - Trilogy

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition

MLB The Show 22 PS4

MLB The Show 22 PS5

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5

MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition

NHL 22

Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5

No Man's Sky PS4 & PS5

Outer Wilds

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

Overcooked! 2

PERSONA 5 ROYAL

PGA TOUR 2K21

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

RIDE 4

Rugby 22

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Slime Rancher

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - Deluxe Arsenal Edition

SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION

Sonic Colours: Ultimate

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe Edition (PS5)

Stranded Deep

Subnautica

Subnautica PS4 & PS5

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Nioh Collection

The Outer Worlds

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief's End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Watch Dogs: Legion - Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

WWE 2K22

I grossi sconti dei PlayStation Days of Play coinvolgeranno insomma una quantità enorme di titoli, ma per conoscere le effettive riduzioni dovrete visitare il PlayStation Store e i negozi aderenti a partire da domani.

Ci sono tuttavia alcune offerte già annunciate da Sony:



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) al prezzo consigliato di €49,99 invece di €80,99.

Uncharted: Raccolta l'eredità dei ladri (PS5) al prezzo consigliato di €29,99 invece di €50,99.

The Last of Us Parte II (PS4) al prezzo consigliato di €19,99 invece di €40,99.

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) al prezzo consigliato di €19,99 invece di €40,99.

Titoli appartenenti ai PlayStation Hits (tra cui God of War HITS, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS e Gran Turismo Sport HITS) al prezzo consigliato di €9,99 invece di €20,99.

Oltre ai tanti titoli scontati, la community PlayStation potrà usufruire di eccezionali promozioni anche sui controller DualSense che e saranno disponibili, al prezzo consigliato di €59.99, in tutte le colorazioni attualmente in commercio, ovvero White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink e Starlight Blue.

"Siamo lieti di annunciare l'arrivo delle offerte Days of Play. La promozione sarà valida dal 25 maggio all'8 giugno e comprenderà fantastici sconti su una selezione di giochi e prodotti per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 disponibili su PlayStation Store e presso i rivenditori aderenti all'iniziativa", si legge sul PS Blog.

"Le offerte varieranno a seconda della regione e del rivenditore, quindi ricordate di dare un'occhiata al sito ufficiale di Days of Play per non perdervi gli aggiornamenti sugli sconti disponibili nella vostra regione."