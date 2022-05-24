PlayStation Days of Play 2022, ecco la lista dei giochi PS5 e PS4 in promozione

Sony ha pubblicato la lista (parziale) dei giochi PS5 e PS4 che saranno disponibili in promozione a partire da domani nell'ambito dei Days of Play 2022.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   24/05/2022
4

I Days of Play 2022 partiranno domani, 25 maggio 2022, e Sony ha pubblicato sul PlayStation Blog la lista (parziale) dei giochi PS5 e PS4 che sarà possibile acquistare in promozione:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Among Us
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Ragnarok Edition
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • BABYLON'S FALL
  • Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Collection
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield V
  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition
  • Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
  • Call of Duty Vanguard - Cross-Gen Edition
  • Call of Duty Vanguard - Standard Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Standard Edition
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • CarX Drift Racing Online
  • Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Crysis Remastered Trilogy
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Diablo II: Resurrected - Standard
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5
  • ELEX 2
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • FAR CRY 6 Standard Edition
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online - Complete Edition Ex4
  • Gang Beasts
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
  • Green Hell
  • GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
  • Guardians of the Galaxy - Deluxe Edition
  • Hell Let Loose
  • HITMAN 3 - Standard Edition
  • HITMAN 3 - Trilogy
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm
  • It Takes Two PS4 & PS5
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
  • Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)
  • Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia: Trilogy
  • Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition
  • MLB The Show 22 PS4
  • MLB The Show 22 PS5
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5
  • MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame
  • NBA 2K22
  • Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
  • NHL 22
  • Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
  • No Man's Sky PS4 & PS5
  • Outer Wilds
  • OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
  • Overcooked! 2
  • PERSONA 5 ROYAL
  • PGA TOUR 2K21
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  • Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
  • RIDE 4
  • Rugby 22
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - Deluxe Arsenal Edition
  • SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION
  • Sonic Colours: Ultimate
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe Edition (PS5)
  • Stranded Deep
  • Subnautica
  • Subnautica PS4 & PS5
  • Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Terraria
  • TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Nioh Collection
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
  • UNCHARTED 4: A Thief's End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
  • UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Watch Dogs: Legion - Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
  • WWE 2K22

I grossi sconti dei PlayStation Days of Play coinvolgeranno insomma una quantità enorme di titoli, ma per conoscere le effettive riduzioni dovrete visitare il PlayStation Store e i negozi aderenti a partire da domani.

Ci sono tuttavia alcune offerte già annunciate da Sony:

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) al prezzo consigliato di €49,99 invece di €80,99.
  • Uncharted: Raccolta l'eredità dei ladri (PS5) al prezzo consigliato di €29,99 invece di €50,99.
  • The Last of Us Parte II (PS4) al prezzo consigliato di €19,99 invece di €40,99.
  • Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) al prezzo consigliato di €19,99 invece di €40,99.
  • Titoli appartenenti ai PlayStation Hits (tra cui God of War HITS, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS e Gran Turismo Sport HITS) al prezzo consigliato di €9,99 invece di €20,99.

Oltre ai tanti titoli scontati, la community PlayStation potrà usufruire di eccezionali promozioni anche sui controller DualSense che e saranno disponibili, al prezzo consigliato di €59.99, in tutte le colorazioni attualmente in commercio, ovvero White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink e Starlight Blue.

"Siamo lieti di annunciare l'arrivo delle offerte Days of Play. La promozione sarà valida dal 25 maggio all'8 giugno e comprenderà fantastici sconti su una selezione di giochi e prodotti per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 disponibili su PlayStation Store e presso i rivenditori aderenti all'iniziativa", si legge sul PS Blog.

"Le offerte varieranno a seconda della regione e del rivenditore, quindi ricordate di dare un'occhiata al sito ufficiale di Days of Play per non perdervi gli aggiornamenti sugli sconti disponibili nella vostra regione."

