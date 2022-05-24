PlayStation Days of Play 2022, ecco la lista dei giochi PS5 e PS4 in promozione

I Days of Play 2022 partiranno domani, 25 maggio 2022, e Sony ha pubblicato sul PlayStation Blog la lista (parziale) dei giochi PS5 e PS4 che sarà possibile acquistare in promozione:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Among Us
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Ragnarok Edition
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- BABYLON'S FALL
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty Vanguard - Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard - Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Crysis Remastered
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Diablo II: Resurrected - Standard
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5
- ELEX 2
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- FAR CRY 6 Standard Edition
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online - Complete Edition Ex4
- Gang Beasts
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Green Hell
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Guardians of the Galaxy - Deluxe Edition
- Hell Let Loose
- HITMAN 3 - Standard Edition
- HITMAN 3 - Trilogy
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition
- MLB The Show 22 PS4
- MLB The Show 22 PS5
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5
- MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- NHL 22
- Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- No Man's Sky PS4 & PS5
- Outer Wilds
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! 2
- PERSONA 5 ROYAL
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- RIDE 4
- Rugby 22
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Stranded Deep
- Subnautica
- Subnautica PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief's End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Watch Dogs: Legion - Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K22
I grossi sconti dei PlayStation Days of Play coinvolgeranno insomma una quantità enorme di titoli, ma per conoscere le effettive riduzioni dovrete visitare il PlayStation Store e i negozi aderenti a partire da domani.
Ci sono tuttavia alcune offerte già annunciate da Sony:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) al prezzo consigliato di €49,99 invece di €80,99.
- Uncharted: Raccolta l'eredità dei ladri (PS5) al prezzo consigliato di €29,99 invece di €50,99.
- The Last of Us Parte II (PS4) al prezzo consigliato di €19,99 invece di €40,99.
- Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) al prezzo consigliato di €19,99 invece di €40,99.
- Titoli appartenenti ai PlayStation Hits (tra cui God of War HITS, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS e Gran Turismo Sport HITS) al prezzo consigliato di €9,99 invece di €20,99.
Oltre ai tanti titoli scontati, la community PlayStation potrà usufruire di eccezionali promozioni anche sui controller DualSense che e saranno disponibili, al prezzo consigliato di €59.99, in tutte le colorazioni attualmente in commercio, ovvero White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink e Starlight Blue.
"Siamo lieti di annunciare l'arrivo delle offerte Days of Play. La promozione sarà valida dal 25 maggio all'8 giugno e comprenderà fantastici sconti su una selezione di giochi e prodotti per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 disponibili su PlayStation Store e presso i rivenditori aderenti all'iniziativa", si legge sul PS Blog.
"Le offerte varieranno a seconda della regione e del rivenditore, quindi ricordate di dare un'occhiata al sito ufficiale di Days of Play per non perdervi gli aggiornamenti sugli sconti disponibili nella vostra regione."