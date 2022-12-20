PlayStation ha svelato i giochi dell'anno 2022: vince God of War Ragnarok, Forbidden West ignorato

Il PlayStation Blog ha comunicato quali sono i giochi dell'anno secondo la comunità di PlayStation, pubblicando tutti i risultati.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   20/12/2022
2

Il PlayStation Blog ha pubblicato l'elenco dei premiati per il Gioco dell'anno 2022 della comunità PlayStation (sono stati gli utenti stessi a votarli). Senza troppo stupore, hanno prevalso per la gran parte i titoli first party di Sony.

In particolare God of War Ragnarok ha fatto man bassa di voti, vincendo diversi premi, mentre tra i grandi sconfitti spicca sicuramente Horizon Forbidden West, che non ha vinto nemmeno un premio.

Comunque sia, vediamo l'elenco dei premiati:

I premi di PlayStation ai giochi dell'anno 2022
Miglior nuovo personaggio

  1. Thor | God of War Ragnarök
  2. Gatto | Stray
  3. Odino | God of War Ragnarök
  4. Malenia | Elden Ring

Miglior nuova storia

  1. God of War Ragnarök
  2. The Last of Us Parte I
  3. Elden Ring
  4. Horizon Forbidden West

Migliore grafica PlayStation

  1. God of War Ragnarök
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Elden Ring
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Migliore direzione artistica

  1. God of War Ragnarök
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Horizon Forbidden West
  4. Stray

Miglior design sonoro

  1. God of War Ragnarök
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  4. Horizon Forbidden West

Colonna sonora dell'anno

  1. God of War Ragnarök
  2. Elden Ring
  3. The Last of Us Parte I
  4. Horizon Forbidden West

Migliore accessibilità

  1. God of War Ragnarök
  2. The Last of Us Parte I
  3. Horizon Forbidden West
  4. FIFA 23

Migliore utilizzo di DualSense

  1. God of War Ragnarök
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  4. Stray

Migliore esperienza multigiocatore

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. Overwatch 2
  3. FIFA 23
  4. Gran Turismo 7

Miglior gioco in corso

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Fortnite
  3. Final Fantasy XIV
  4. Fall Guys

Miglior gioco sportivo

  1. Gran Turismo 7
  2. FIFA 23
  3. NBA 2K23
  4. F1 22

Miglior gioco indipendente dell'anno

  1. Stray
  2. Sifu
  3. Cult of the Lamb
  4. Inscryption

Migliore riedizione

  1. Uncharted: Raccolta L'eredità dei ladri
  2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
  3. Life is Strange Remastered Collection
  4. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

