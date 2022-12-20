PlayStation ha svelato i giochi dell'anno 2022: vince God of War Ragnarok, Forbidden West ignorato

Il PlayStation Blog ha pubblicato l'elenco dei premiati per il Gioco dell'anno 2022 della comunità PlayStation (sono stati gli utenti stessi a votarli). Senza troppo stupore, hanno prevalso per la gran parte i titoli first party di Sony.

In particolare God of War Ragnarok ha fatto man bassa di voti, vincendo diversi premi, mentre tra i grandi sconfitti spicca sicuramente Horizon Forbidden West, che non ha vinto nemmeno un premio.

Comunque sia, vediamo l'elenco dei premiati:

I premi di PlayStation ai giochi dell'anno 2022

Miglior nuovo personaggio

Thor | God of War Ragnarök Gatto | Stray Odino | God of War Ragnarök Malenia | Elden Ring

Miglior nuova storia

God of War Ragnarök The Last of Us Parte I Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West

Migliore grafica PlayStation

God of War Ragnarök Horizon Forbidden West Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Migliore direzione artistica

God of War Ragnarök Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Stray

Miglior design sonoro

God of War Ragnarök Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Horizon Forbidden West

Colonna sonora dell'anno

God of War Ragnarök Elden Ring The Last of Us Parte I Horizon Forbidden West

Migliore accessibilità

God of War Ragnarök The Last of Us Parte I Horizon Forbidden West FIFA 23

Migliore utilizzo di DualSense

God of War Ragnarök Horizon Forbidden West Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Stray

Migliore esperienza multigiocatore

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Overwatch 2 FIFA 23 Gran Turismo 7

Miglior gioco in corso

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Fortnite Final Fantasy XIV Fall Guys

Miglior gioco sportivo

Gran Turismo 7 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 F1 22

Miglior gioco indipendente dell'anno

Stray Sifu Cult of the Lamb Inscryption

Migliore riedizione