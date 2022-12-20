PlayStation ha svelato i giochi dell'anno 2022: vince God of War Ragnarok, Forbidden West ignorato

Il PlayStation Blog ha pubblicato l'elenco dei premiati per il Gioco dell'anno 2022 della comunità PlayStation (sono stati gli utenti stessi a votarli). Senza troppo stupore, hanno prevalso per la gran parte i titoli first party di Sony.
In particolare God of War Ragnarok ha fatto man bassa di voti, vincendo diversi premi, mentre tra i grandi sconfitti spicca sicuramente Horizon Forbidden West, che non ha vinto nemmeno un premio.
Comunque sia, vediamo l'elenco dei premiati:
Miglior nuovo personaggio
- Thor | God of War Ragnarök
- Gatto | Stray
- Odino | God of War Ragnarök
- Malenia | Elden Ring
Miglior nuova storia
- God of War Ragnarök
- The Last of Us Parte I
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
Migliore grafica PlayStation
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Elden Ring
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Migliore direzione artistica
- God of War Ragnarök
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
Miglior design sonoro
- God of War Ragnarök
- Elden Ring
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Horizon Forbidden West
Colonna sonora dell'anno
- God of War Ragnarök
- Elden Ring
- The Last of Us Parte I
- Horizon Forbidden West
Migliore accessibilità
- God of War Ragnarök
- The Last of Us Parte I
- Horizon Forbidden West
- FIFA 23
Migliore utilizzo di DualSense
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Stray
Migliore esperienza multigiocatore
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Overwatch 2
- FIFA 23
- Gran Turismo 7
Miglior gioco in corso
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fall Guys
Miglior gioco sportivo
- Gran Turismo 7
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- F1 22
Miglior gioco indipendente dell'anno
- Stray
- Sifu
- Cult of the Lamb
- Inscryption
Migliore riedizione
- Uncharted: Raccolta L'eredità dei ladri
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe