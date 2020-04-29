PlayStation Store: decine di giochi PS4 a meno di 20 euro come Tekken 7 e Far Cry 5 0

Su PlayStation Store è partita una nuova stagione di sconti: decine di giochi PS4 come Tekken 7, F1 2019 e Far Cry 5 sono a meno di 20 euro fino al 13 maggio 2020.

NOTIZIA di Luca Forte   —   29/04/2020

Su PlayStation Store è partita una nuova stagione di sconti: da oggi fino al 13 maggio 2020 decine di giochi PS4 come Tekken 7, F1 2019 e Far Cry 5 sono a meno di 20 euro. Perché non dare un'occhiata per vedere se non trovate un qualche affare?

Questo perché la lista di giochi messi in saldo è davvero molto lunga e contiene esperienze di ogni genere. Si va dagli sparatutto open world come Far Cry 5, ai giochi di corse come F1 2019, passando per Tekken 7, ma anche PUBG, confermato ieri su Google Stadia.

Ci sono vecchie glorie come Red Faction e Star Wars Jedi Starfighter, ma anche esperienze interessanti come Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

Bando alle cince, ecco l'elenco completo delle offerte:

