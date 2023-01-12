PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati a dicembre 2022, God of War fuori dal podio

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha svelato la classifica dei giochi PS5, PS4, PlayStation VR e free-to-play acquistati e scaricati dal PlayStation Store del mese di dicembre 2022. Nelle prime posizioni troviamo soprattutto Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, GTA 5 e NBA 2K23.

PS5 USA e Canada

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 GTA 5 Madden NFL 23 The Callisto Protocol God of War Ragnarok Need for Speed Unbound Elden Ring Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gotham Knights The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Marvel's Midnight Suns Cyberpunk 2077 Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order NHL 23 Gran Turismo 7 Sonic Frontiers The Last of Us Parte 1

PS5 Europa

FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 GTA 5 Need for Speed Unbound The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Callisto Protocol God of War Ragnarok Elden Ring NBA 2K23 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Cyberpunk 2077 It Takes Two Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Goat Simulator 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gran Turismo 7 Far Cry 6 F1 22 Gotham Knights Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PS4 USA e Canada

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Minecraft GTA 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Last of Us Parte 2 Madden NFL 23 God of War: Ragnarok Need for Speed Heat Ark: Survival Evolved God of War 3 Remastered EA Sports UFC 4 God of War (2018) A Way Out NHL 23 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Elden Ring Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Star Wars Battlefront 2

PS4 Europa

FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft GTA 5 The Last of Us Parte 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K23 A Way Out God of War Ragnarok ARK: Survival Evolved God of War 3 Remastered The Crew 2 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint God of War (2018) Marvel's Spider-Man Assetto Corsa EA Sports UFC 4 Elden Ring F1 22

God of War Ragnarok

PlayStation VR USA e Canada

Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Swordsman VR NFL ProERA '22 The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners After the Fall Astro Bot Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR

PlayStation VR Europa

Job Simulator Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR Sniper Elite VR Rush VR Swordsman VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Moss: Book 2 Gun Club VR After the Fall

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) USA e Canada

Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Overwatch 2 Fall Guys Rocket League Apex Legends The Sims 4 Gundam Evolution eFootball 2023 MultiVersus

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) Europa

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Fortnite Rocket League Fall Guys The Sims 4 Overwatch 2 eFootball 2023 Apex Legends Genshin Impact MultiVersus

Come possiamo notare God of War: Ragnarok, non figura sul podio dei giochi più venduti del PlayStation Store. È settimo su PS5 sia in Europa che in Nord America / Canada, nono su PS4 in Nord America e Canada e decimo su PS4 in Europa, a un paio di posizioni di distanza dalla remaster del terzo capitolo della serie. Risultati più che buoni, sia chiaro, ma forse ci saremmo aspettati qualcosina di più dall'esclusiva di punta di Sony per il periodo natalizio del 2022.

C'è da dire che hanno sicuramente influito le promozioni lanciate dal PlayStation Store durante il periodo natalizio, con titoli come Modern Warfare 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 23 e The Last of Us Parte 2 in forte sconto. Dall'altra ci viene da pensare che il grosso dei giocatori che miravano ad acquistare il gioco a prezzo pieno lo abbiano già fatto al lancio, tanto che God of War Ragnarok ha totalizzato ben 5,1 milioni di copie e ha registrato il miglior debutto di sempre per un gioco first party Sony, mentre gli altri potenziali acquirenti magari sono semplicemente in attesa di un'offerta.