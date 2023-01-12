PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati a dicembre 2022, God of War fuori dal podio

Sony ha condiviso le classifiche dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati dal PlayStation Store lo scorso mese.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   12/01/2023
Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha svelato la classifica dei giochi PS5, PS4, PlayStation VR e free-to-play acquistati e scaricati dal PlayStation Store del mese di dicembre 2022. Nelle prime posizioni troviamo soprattutto Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, GTA 5 e NBA 2K23.

PS5 USA e Canada

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  2. FIFA 23
  3. NBA 2K23
  4. GTA 5
  5. Madden NFL 23
  6. The Callisto Protocol
  7. God of War Ragnarok
  8. Need for Speed Unbound
  9. Elden Ring
  10. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
  11. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  12. Gotham Knights
  13. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  14. Marvel's Midnight Suns
  15. Cyberpunk 2077
  16. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
  17. NHL 23
  18. Gran Turismo 7
  19. Sonic Frontiers
  20. The Last of Us Parte 1

PS5 Europa

  1. FIFA 23
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  3. GTA 5
  4. Need for Speed Unbound
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  6. The Callisto Protocol
  7. God of War Ragnarok
  8. Elden Ring
  9. NBA 2K23
  10. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
  11. Cyberpunk 2077
  12. It Takes Two
  13. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  14. Goat Simulator 3
  15. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  16. Gran Turismo 7
  17. Far Cry 6
  18. F1 22
  19. Gotham Knights
  20. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PS4 USA e Canada

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  2. FIFA 23
  3. NBA 2K23
  4. Minecraft
  5. GTA 5
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. The Last of Us Parte 2
  8. Madden NFL 23
  9. God of War: Ragnarok
  10. Need for Speed Heat
  11. Ark: Survival Evolved
  12. God of War 3 Remastered
  13. EA Sports UFC 4
  14. God of War (2018)
  15. A Way Out
  16. NHL 23
  17. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  18. Elden Ring
  19. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  20. Star Wars Battlefront 2

PS4 Europa

  1. FIFA 23
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  3. Minecraft
  4. GTA 5
  5. The Last of Us Parte 2
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. Need for Speed Heat
  8. NBA 2K23
  9. A Way Out
  10. God of War Ragnarok
  11. ARK: Survival Evolved
  12. God of War 3 Remastered
  13. The Crew 2
  14. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  15. God of War (2018)
  16. Marvel's Spider-Man
  17. Assetto Corsa
  18. EA Sports UFC 4
  19. Elden Ring
  20. F1 22

PlayStation VR USA e Canada

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. Swordsman VR
  5. NFL ProERA '22
  6. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  7. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  8. After the Fall
  9. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  10. Sniper Elite VR

PlayStation VR Europa

  1. Job Simulator
  2. Beat Saber
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. Sniper Elite VR
  5. Rush VR
  6. Swordsman VR
  7. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  8. Moss: Book 2
  9. Gun Club VR
  10. After the Fall

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) USA e Canada

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  3. Overwatch 2
  4. Fall Guys
  5. Rocket League
  6. Apex Legends
  7. The Sims 4
  8. Gundam Evolution
  9. eFootball 2023
  10. MultiVersus

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) Europa

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Fall Guys
  5. The Sims 4
  6. Overwatch 2
  7. eFootball 2023
  8. Apex Legends
  9. Genshin Impact
  10. MultiVersus

Come possiamo notare God of War: Ragnarok, non figura sul podio dei giochi più venduti del PlayStation Store. È settimo su PS5 sia in Europa che in Nord America / Canada, nono su PS4 in Nord America e Canada e decimo su PS4 in Europa, a un paio di posizioni di distanza dalla remaster del terzo capitolo della serie. Risultati più che buoni, sia chiaro, ma forse ci saremmo aspettati qualcosina di più dall'esclusiva di punta di Sony per il periodo natalizio del 2022.

C'è da dire che hanno sicuramente influito le promozioni lanciate dal PlayStation Store durante il periodo natalizio, con titoli come Modern Warfare 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 23 e The Last of Us Parte 2 in forte sconto. Dall'altra ci viene da pensare che il grosso dei giocatori che miravano ad acquistare il gioco a prezzo pieno lo abbiano già fatto al lancio, tanto che God of War Ragnarok ha totalizzato ben 5,1 milioni di copie e ha registrato il miglior debutto di sempre per un gioco first party Sony, mentre gli altri potenziali acquirenti magari sono semplicemente in attesa di un'offerta.

