PlayStation Store, i giochi PS5 e PS4 più venduti del 2022: Call of Duty batte God of War

Quali sono stati i giochi PS5 e PS4 più venduti su PlayStation Store nel corso del 2022? Stando alla classifica ufficiale pubblicata sul PlayStation Blog, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ha battuto God of War Ragnarok.
Inevitabilmente, molti vedono in questo specifico dettaglio il senso delle polemiche fra Sony e Microsoft in merito all'acquisizione di Activision Blizzard. Secondo la casa giapponese, infatti, Call of Duty non ha rivali e i numeri registrati in questo caso dal PlayStation Store lo confermerebbero.
PlayStation Store, i giochi PS5 più venduti nel 2022 negli USA
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- NBA 2K23
- Elden Ring
- Madden NFL 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 23
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Gran Turismo 7
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
PlayStation Store, i giochi PS5 più venduti nel 2022 in Europa
- FIFA 23
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- Elden Ring
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gran Turismo 7
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Horizon Forbidden West
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Lo stesso scenario, fondamentalmente, si ripete su PlayStation 4: Call of Duty domina negli Stati Uniti ma resta sul podio anche in Europa, nell'ambito di una classifica che in quel caso premia tradizionalmente FIFA e GTA V.
PlayStation Store, i giochi PS4 più venduti nel 2022 negli USA
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Elden Ring
- NBA 2K23
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 23
- God of War Ragnarok
- FIFA 23
PlayStation Store, i giochi PS4 più venduti nel 2022 in Europa
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Minecraft
- FIFA 22
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Among Us
- The Last of Us Parte 2
- Elden Ring
- The Forest