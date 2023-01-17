PlayStation Store, i giochi PS5 e PS4 più venduti del 2022: Call of Duty batte God of War

Quali sono stati i giochi PS5 e PS4 più venduti su PlayStation Store nel corso del 2022? Stando alla classifica ufficiale pubblicata sul PlayStation Blog, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ha battuto God of War Ragnarok.

Inevitabilmente, molti vedono in questo specifico dettaglio il senso delle polemiche fra Sony e Microsoft in merito all'acquisizione di Activision Blizzard. Secondo la casa giapponese, infatti, Call of Duty non ha rivali e i numeri registrati in questo caso dal PlayStation Store lo confermerebbero.

PlayStation Store, i giochi PS5 più venduti nel 2022 negli USA



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 God of War Ragnarok NBA 2K23 Elden Ring Madden NFL 23 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

PlayStation Store, i giochi PS5 più venduti nel 2022 in Europa



FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 God of War Ragnarok Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Gran Turismo 7 Cyberpunk 2077 Horizon Forbidden West LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Lo stesso scenario, fondamentalmente, si ripete su PlayStation 4: Call of Duty domina negli Stati Uniti ma resta sul podio anche in Europa, nell'ambito di una classifica che in quel caso premia tradizionalmente FIFA e GTA V.

PlayStation Store, i giochi PS4 più venduti nel 2022 negli USA



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Elden Ring NBA 2K23 Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 23 God of War Ragnarok FIFA 23

PlayStation Store, i giochi PS4 più venduti nel 2022 in Europa

