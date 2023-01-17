PlayStation Store, i giochi PS5 e PS4 più venduti del 2022: Call of Duty batte God of War

Ecco i giochi per PS5 e PS4 più venduti su PlayStation Store nel corso del 2022, con Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 che ha battuto Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   17/01/2023
Quali sono stati i giochi PS5 e PS4 più venduti su PlayStation Store nel corso del 2022? Stando alla classifica ufficiale pubblicata sul PlayStation Blog, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ha battuto God of War Ragnarok.

Inevitabilmente, molti vedono in questo specifico dettaglio il senso delle polemiche fra Sony e Microsoft in merito all'acquisizione di Activision Blizzard. Secondo la casa giapponese, infatti, Call of Duty non ha rivali e i numeri registrati in questo caso dal PlayStation Store lo confermerebbero.

PlayStation Store, i giochi PS5 più venduti nel 2022 negli USA

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  2. God of War Ragnarok
  3. NBA 2K23
  4. Elden Ring
  5. Madden NFL 23
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. FIFA 23
  8. Horizon Forbidden West
  9. Gran Turismo 7
  10. Dying Light 2: Stay Human

PlayStation Store, i giochi PS5 più venduti nel 2022 in Europa

  1. FIFA 23
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  3. God of War Ragnarok
  4. Elden Ring
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Gran Turismo 7
  7. Cyberpunk 2077
  8. Horizon Forbidden West
  9. LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker
  10. Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Lo stesso scenario, fondamentalmente, si ripete su PlayStation 4: Call of Duty domina negli Stati Uniti ma resta sul podio anche in Europa, nell'ambito di una classifica che in quel caso premia tradizionalmente FIFA e GTA V.

PlayStation Store, i giochi PS4 più venduti nel 2022 negli USA

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Minecraft
  4. Elden Ring
  5. NBA 2K23
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. NBA 2K22
  8. Madden NFL 23
  9. God of War Ragnarok
  10. FIFA 23

PlayStation Store, i giochi PS4 più venduti nel 2022 in Europa

  1. FIFA 23
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  4. Minecraft
  5. FIFA 22
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. Among Us
  8. The Last of Us Parte 2
  9. Elden Ring
  10. The Forest

