PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5, PS4 e PS VR2 più scaricati a febbraio 2023

Quali sono i giochi del PlayStation Store più scaricati su PS4, PS5 e PS VR2? Ecco la lista di febbraio 2023 condivisa da Sony stessa.

PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5, PS4 e PS VR2 più scaricati a febbraio 2023
NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   10/03/2023
0

Sony ha svelato le classifiche di vendita dei giochi del PlayStation Store per il Nord America e per l'Europa, presentandoci i dati per PS5, PS4 e PS VR2. Iniziamo con la classifica di vendita dei giochi per PS5 negli USA+Canada e in Europa:

US/Canada EU
1 Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy
2 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V
3 Grand Theft Auto V Football Manager 2023
4 Madden NFL 23 FIFA 23
5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
6 The Last of Us Part I NBA 2K23
7 FIFA 23 The Last of Us Part I
8 Dead Space GRAN TURISMO 7
9 Atomic Heart Atomic Heart
10 Wild Hearts It Takes Two
11 GRAN TURISMO 7 Need For Speed Unbound
12 Gotham Knights Resident Evil Village
13 Need For Speed Unbound F1 22
14 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Dead Space
15 NHL 23 Assassin's Creed Valhalla
16 WWE 2K22 Wild Hearts
17 Like a Dragon: Ishin! Among Us
18 God of War Ragnarök Madden NFL 23
19 Resident Evil Village WWE 2K22
20 It Takes Two Cyberpunk 2077

Qui invece possiamo vedere la classifica di vendita dei giochi PS4:

US/Canada EU
1 The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II
2 Minecraft Minecraft
3 NBA 2K23 The Forest
4 Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 23
5 Madden NFL 23 Red Dead Redemption 2
6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Grand Theft Auto V
7 Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Remastered
8 The Forest NBA 2K23
9 The Last of Us Remastered Mafia II Remaster
10 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
11 Gang Beasts A Way Out
12 Mafia II Remaster Gang Beasts
13 Need for Speed Heat Monopoly Plus
14 Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Heat
15 WWE 2K22 WWE 2K22
16 ARK: Survival Evolved Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
17 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice F1 22
18 A Way Out ARK: Survival Evolved
19 EA Sports UFC 4 Among Us
20 theHunter: Call of the Wild EA Sports UFC 4

Ora invece è il turno dei giochi per PS VR2:

US/Canada EU
1 Kayak VR: Mirage Kayak VR: Mirage
2 Pavlov Pavlov
3 Horizon Call of the Mountain Horizon Call of the Mountain
4 Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
5 PISTOL WHIP Moss: Book II
6 Moss: Book II PISTOL WHIP
7 Swordsman VR Job Simulator
8 Drums Rock Swordsman VR
9 NFL PRO ERA Drums Rock
10 The Light Brigade After the Fall

Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play per PS4 e PS5 più scaricati:

US/Canada EU
1 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
2 Fortnite Fortnite
3 Apex Legends Rocket League
4 Destiny 2 Fall Guys
5 Rocket League Destiny 2
6 Overwatch 2 The Sims 4
7 Fall Guys Apex Legends
8 The Sims 4 eFootball 2023
9 eFootball 2023 Overwatch 2
10 MultiVersus Genshin Impact

Diteci, cosa ne pensate dei risultati dei giochi su PlayStation?

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5, PS4 e PS VR2 più scaricati a febbraio 2023