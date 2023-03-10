PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5, PS4 e PS VR2 più scaricati a febbraio 2023

Sony ha svelato le classifiche di vendita dei giochi del PlayStation Store per il Nord America e per l'Europa, presentandoci i dati per PS5, PS4 e PS VR2. Iniziamo con la classifica di vendita dei giochi per PS5 negli USA+Canada e in Europa:
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Hogwarts Legacy
|2
|NBA 2K23
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Football Manager 2023
|4
|Madden NFL 23
|FIFA 23
|5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|6
|The Last of Us Part I
|NBA 2K23
|7
|FIFA 23
|The Last of Us Part I
|8
|Dead Space
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|9
|Atomic Heart
|Atomic Heart
|10
|Wild Hearts
|It Takes Two
|11
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|Need For Speed Unbound
|12
|Gotham Knights
|Resident Evil Village
|13
|Need For Speed Unbound
|F1 22
|14
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Dead Space
|15
|NHL 23
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|16
|WWE 2K22
|Wild Hearts
|17
|Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|Among Us
|18
|God of War Ragnarök
|Madden NFL 23
|19
|Resident Evil Village
|WWE 2K22
|20
|It Takes Two
|Cyberpunk 2077
Qui invece possiamo vedere la classifica di vendita dei giochi PS4:
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|The Last of Us Part II
|The Last of Us Part II
|2
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|3
|NBA 2K23
|The Forest
|4
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|FIFA 23
|5
|Madden NFL 23
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|Grand Theft Auto V
|7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|The Last of Us Remastered
|8
|The Forest
|NBA 2K23
|9
|The Last of Us Remastered
|Mafia II Remaster
|10
|FIFA 23
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|11
|Gang Beasts
|A Way Out
|12
|Mafia II Remaster
|Gang Beasts
|13
|Need for Speed Heat
|Monopoly Plus
|14
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Need for Speed Heat
|15
|WWE 2K22
|WWE 2K22
|16
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|17
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|F1 22
|18
|A Way Out
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|19
|EA Sports UFC 4
|Among Us
|20
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|EA Sports UFC 4
Ora invece è il turno dei giochi per PS VR2:
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|2
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|3
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|4
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
|5
|PISTOL WHIP
|Moss: Book II
|6
|Moss: Book II
|PISTOL WHIP
|7
|Swordsman VR
|Job Simulator
|8
|Drums Rock
|Swordsman VR
|9
|NFL PRO ERA
|Drums Rock
|10
|The Light Brigade
|After the Fall
Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play per PS4 e PS5 più scaricati:
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
|Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
|2
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|3
|Apex Legends
|Rocket League
|4
|Destiny 2
|Fall Guys
|5
|Rocket League
|Destiny 2
|6
|Overwatch 2
|The Sims 4
|7
|Fall Guys
|Apex Legends
|8
|The Sims 4
|eFootball 2023
|9
|eFootball 2023
|Overwatch 2
|10
|MultiVersus
|Genshin Impact
Diteci, cosa ne pensate dei risultati dei giochi su PlayStation?