0

PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati ad aprile 2023

Sony ha pubblicato le classifiche di vendita relative a PlayStation Store, per quanto riguarda i giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati ad aprile 2023.

PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati ad aprile 2023
NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   08/05/2023

Sony ha pubblicato le consuete classifiche dei giochi più scaricati su PS5 e PS4 dal PlayStation Store ad aprile 2023, che dimostrano alcune costanti tra le varie aree geografiche prese in considerazione, ovvero Nord America ed Europa.

Vediamo intanto i giochi PS5 più scaricati in USA/Canada:

  1. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  2. Dead Island 2
  3. MLB The Show 23
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. NBA 2K23
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  7. Resident Evil 4
  8. EA Sports PGA Tour
  9. Hogwarts Legacy
  10. FIFA 23

Poi i giochi PS5 più scaricati in Europa:

  1. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  2. Dead Island 2
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. FIFA 23
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  6. NBA 2K23
  7. Hogwarts Legacy
  8. Resident Evil 4
  9. Far Cry 6
  10. Dredge

Quindi i giochi PS4 più scaricati in USA/Canada:

  1. The Last of Us Parte II
  2. Minecraft
  3. NBA 2K23
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. MLB The Show 23
  6. EA Sports UFC 4
  7. FIFA 23
  8. Gang Beasts
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

E i giochi PS4 più scaricati in Europa:

  1. The Last of Us Parte II
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Minecraft
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. A Way Out
  7. Gang Beasts
  8. EA Sports UFC 4
  9. NBA 2K23
  10. ARK: Survival Evolved

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor e Dead Island 2 dominano le classifiche relative a PS5, essendo le grandi novità del momento, mentre The Last of Us Parte II è tornato alla carica su PS4, probabilmente grazie anche alla nuova spinta ottenuta con la serie TV HBO.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati ad aprile 2023