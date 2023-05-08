PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati ad aprile 2023

Sony ha pubblicato le consuete classifiche dei giochi più scaricati su PS5 e PS4 dal PlayStation Store ad aprile 2023, che dimostrano alcune costanti tra le varie aree geografiche prese in considerazione, ovvero Nord America ed Europa.
Vediamo intanto i giochi PS5 più scaricati in USA/Canada:
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Dead Island 2
- MLB The Show 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K23
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Resident Evil 4
- EA Sports PGA Tour
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
Poi i giochi PS5 più scaricati in Europa:
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Dead Island 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 23
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- NBA 2K23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Far Cry 6
- Dredge
Quindi i giochi PS4 più scaricati in USA/Canada:
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K23
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- MLB The Show 23
- EA Sports UFC 4
- FIFA 23
- Gang Beasts
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
E i giochi PS4 più scaricati in Europa:
- The Last of Us Parte II
- FIFA 23
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- Gang Beasts
- EA Sports UFC 4
- NBA 2K23
- ARK: Survival Evolved
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor e Dead Island 2 dominano le classifiche relative a PS5, essendo le grandi novità del momento, mentre The Last of Us Parte II è tornato alla carica su PS4, probabilmente grazie anche alla nuova spinta ottenuta con la serie TV HBO.