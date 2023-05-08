PlayStation Store: i giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati ad aprile 2023

Sony ha pubblicato le consuete classifiche dei giochi più scaricati su PS5 e PS4 dal PlayStation Store ad aprile 2023, che dimostrano alcune costanti tra le varie aree geografiche prese in considerazione, ovvero Nord America ed Europa.

Vediamo intanto i giochi PS5 più scaricati in USA/Canada:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Dead Island 2 MLB The Show 23 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Resident Evil 4 EA Sports PGA Tour Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23

Poi i giochi PS5 più scaricati in Europa:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Dead Island 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4 Far Cry 6 Dredge

Quindi i giochi PS4 più scaricati in USA/Canada:

The Last of Us Parte II Minecraft NBA 2K23 Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 23 EA Sports UFC 4 FIFA 23 Gang Beasts Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

E i giochi PS4 più scaricati in Europa:

The Last of Us Parte II FIFA 23 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out Gang Beasts EA Sports UFC 4 NBA 2K23 ARK: Survival Evolved

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor e Dead Island 2 dominano le classifiche relative a PS5, essendo le grandi novità del momento, mentre The Last of Us Parte II è tornato alla carica su PS4, probabilmente grazie anche alla nuova spinta ottenuta con la serie TV HBO.