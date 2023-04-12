0

PlayStation Store: parte 2 degli sconti di primavera 2023 disponibile, la lista completa dei giochi

PlayStation Store propone da oggi la parte 2 degli sconti di primavera 2023: vediamo i dettagli sui giochi in promozione, con una lista completa.

PlayStation Store: parte 2 degli sconti di primavera 2023 disponibile, la lista completa dei giochi
NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   12/04/2023

Sono da oggi disponibili tramite PS Store il nuovo gruppo di giochi in sconto per le offerte di primavera. Centinaia di giochi per PS5 e PS4 sono ora in offerta e potete trovare la lista completa qui sotto:

  • (UPGRADE) PS4 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • 1000 Neverwinter Zen
  • 11000 Neverwinter Zen
  • 2000 Neverwinter Zen
  • 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC
  • 50,000 Source Crystals
  • 500 Neverwinter Zen
  • 5300 Neverwinter Zen
  • 7 Days to Die
  • A Plague Tale Bundle
  • A Way Out
  • ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN - TOP GUN: Maverick Edition
  • Alien: Isolation
  • Alien: Isolation - The Collection
  • Alien: Isolation Season Pass
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite PS4 & PS5
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
  • Anthem™: Legion of Dawn Edition
  • ARK: Genesis Season Pass
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
  • Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag
  • Assassin's Creed Origins® - The Curse Of the Pharaohs
  • Assassin's Creed Origins® - The Hidden Ones
  • Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
  • Assassin's Creed® III Remastered
  • Assassin's Creed® IV Black Flag™ - Standard Edition
  • Assassin's Creed® Odyssey
  • Assassin's Creed® Odyssey - Legacy of the First Blade
  • Assassin's Creed® Odyssey - Season pass
  • Assassin's Creed® Odyssey - The Fate of Atlantis
  • Assassin's Creed® Odyssey - ULTIMATE EDITION
  • Assassin's Creed® Origins - DELUXE EDITION
  • Assassin's Creed® Origins - Season Pass
  • Assassin's Creed® Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin's Creed® Syndicate Gold Edition
  • Assassin's Creed® Unity
  • Assassin's Creed® Valhalla - The Siege of Paris
  • Assassin's Creed® Valhalla - Wrath of the Druids
  • Assetto Corsa - DLC Season Pass
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione - GT4 Pack DLC
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione - Intercontinental GT Pack DLC
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 - 2020GT World Challenge Pack DLC
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 - American Track Pack
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 - Challengers Pack
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 - GT4 Pack DLC
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 - Intercontinental GT Pack DLC
  • Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
  • Autobahn Police Simulator 3
  • Back 4 Blood - Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror
  • Back 4 Blood - Expansion 2: Children of the Worm
  • Back 4 Blood - Expansion 3: River of Blood
  • Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
  • Battlefield 4™
  • Battlefield V Definitive Edition
  • Battlefield™ 1
  • Battlefield™ 2042 PS4™
  • Battlefield™ 2042 PS4™ & PS5™
  • Battlefield™ 2042 PS5™
  • Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
  • BioShock: The Collection
  • Black Desert - 1,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert - 11,500 Pearls
  • Black Desert - 2,040 Pearls
  • Black Desert - 3,200 Pearls
  • Black Desert - 4,360 Pearls
  • Black Desert - 6,600 Pearls
  • Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
  • Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™
  • Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
  • British GT Pack DLC
  • Burnout™ Paradise Remastered
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®
  • Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II - Cross-Gen Bundle
  • Castle Crashers Remastered
  • Cities Skylines - Airports
  • Cities Skylines - Green Cities
  • Cities Skylines - Natural Disasters
  • Cities Skylines - Parklife
  • Cities Skylines - Snowfall
  • Cities Skylines - Sunset Harbor
  • Cities: Skylines - Airports
  • Cities: Skylines - Green Cities
  • Cities: Skylines - Industries
  • Cities: Skylines - Natural Disasters
  • Cities: Skylines - Parklife
  • Cities: Skylines - PlayStation®4 Edition
  • Cities: Skylines - Premium Edition 2
  • Cities: Skylines - Remastered
  • Cities: Skylines - Season Pass
  • Cities: Skylines - Season Pass 2
  • Cities: Skylines - Snowfall
  • Cities: Skylines - Sunset Harbor
  • Cities: Skylines - Ultimate Content Bundle
  • Cities: Skylines - World Tour Bundle
  • Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass
  • Clone Drone In The Danger Zone
  • CODE VEIN
  • CODE VEIN Season Pass
  • Complete Your ARK Season Pass
  • Crash Bandicoot™ - Crashiversary Bundle
  • Crash Bandicoot™ - Quadrilogy Bundle
  • Crysis Remastered Trilogy
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Cult of the Lamb - Cultist Pack
  • Cyber Warrior Pack PS4 & PS5
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • CyberSec Pack PS4 & PS5
  • Dakar Desert Rally - Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Dakar Desert Rally - Legends Pack
  • Dakar Desert Rally - Season Pass
  • Dakar Desert Rally PS4 & PS5
  • DayZ
  • DayZ Livonia
  • DayZ Livonia Bundle
  • Dead by Daylight PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us
  • Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead by Daylight: DEMISE OF THE FAITHFUL Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: Demise of the Faithful Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead by Daylight: Descend Beyond Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face®
  • Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face® PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead by Daylight: Head Case
  • Dead by Daylight: Head Case PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead by Daylight: Hellraiser Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline
  • Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN® Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: The Halloween® Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead Space
  • DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Demon's Souls
  • Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
  • DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
  • DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
  • Dishonored® Definitive Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - PS4 & PS5
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Android 21 (Lab Coat)
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Cooler
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - FighterZ Pass
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - FighterZ Pass 2
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Gogeta (SSGSS)
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Goku
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Goku (GT)
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Jiren
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Zamasu (Fused)
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Conton City Vote Pack
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Extra DLC Pack 4
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Extra Pass
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Legendary Pack 1
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Legendary Pack 2
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Super Pack 2
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Super Pack 4
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Super Pass
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Ultra Pack 1
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Ultra Pack 2
  • DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 Pre-Order Bonus
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
  • DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5 LV
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5 LV
  • Dying Light Definitive Edition
  • EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • ELEX II PS4 & PS5
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry Primal
  • Far Cry® 6 Deluxe Edition
  • FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Gang Beasts
  • Generation Zero®
  • Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • Ghostrunner: Halloween Pack
  • Ghostrunner: Jack's Bundle
  • Ghostrunner: Metal Ox Pack
  • Ghostrunner: Neon Pack
  • Ghostrunner: Project_Hel
  • Ghostrunner: Winter Pack
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo - Deluxe Upgrade
  • Goat Simulator 3 - Digital Downgrade
  • Golf With Your Friends - Bouncy Castle Course
  • Golf With Your Friends - Caddy Pack
  • Golf With Your Friends - Pizza Party Pack
  • Golf With Your Friends - Racing Pack
  • Golf With Your Friends - Sports Pack
  • Golf With Your Friends - Summer Party Pack
  • Gotham Knights: Deluxe
  • Gran Turismo® 7
  • Gran Turismo® 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation®5)
  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS4™ & PS5™)
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (PlayStation®5)
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition 2022 PS4 & PS5
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 1st Encore Pack
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 2nd Encore Pack
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 3rd Encore Pack
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Colorful Tone
  • Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone Extra Encore Pack
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Future Sound
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Season Pass
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Snow Miku Pack
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Unlock Key
  • Hazelight Bundle
  • Hell Let Loose
  • Hell Let Loose - False Front
  • Hell Let Loose - Hot Drop
  • Hell Let Loose - Lethal Tide
  • Hell Let Loose - Red Steel
  • Hell Let Loose - Skull Bucket
  • Hell Let Loose - Tropic Fever
  • Hell Let Loose - Upper Echelon
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ - Game of the Year Edition
  • HOT WHEELS™ - GOTY Upgrade Pack
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • Human: Fall Flat PS4 & PS5
  • Hunt: Showdown
  • Hunt: Showdown - Azure Arsenal
  • Hunt: Showdown - Bridgewater's Honor
  • Hunt: Showdown - Crossroads
  • Hunt: Showdown - Death's Herald
  • Hunt: Showdown - Frau Perchta
  • Hunt: Showdown - La Luz Mala
  • Hunt: Showdown - Ronin
  • Hunt: Showdown - Starter Hunter Edition
  • Hunt: Showdown - The Concubine
  • Hunt: Showdown - The Prodigal Daughter
  • Hunt: Showdown - Through the Bone Briar
  • Hunting Simulator 2
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising - Digital Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
  • Injustice™ 2 - Standard Edition
  • Injustice™ 2 Ultimate Pack
  • Inscryption
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm - Deluxe Edition
  • Iron Harvest - Complete Edition
  • Job Simulator
  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R PS4 & PS5
  • Judgment
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition PS4
  • Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition PS5
  • Just Dance® 2022 PS4
  • Just Dance® 2022 PS5
  • Just Dance® 2022 Ultimate Edition PS4
  • Just Dance® 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5
  • Kao the Kangaroo
  • Kao the Kangaroo: Oh! Well DLC
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5
  • KF2 Season Pass 2021
  • Killing Floor 2 - Armory Season Pass 2
  • Killing Floor 2 - Ultimate Edition
  • Killing Floor 2 - Ultimate Edition Upgrade
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - A Woman's Lot
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Amorous Adventures
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Band of Bastards
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - DLC Collection
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - From the Ashes
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator - Ancient Britain PS4 & PS5
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator PS4 & PS5
  • LEGO® Brawls
  • LEGO® DC Heroes & Villains Bundle
  • LEGO® DC Super-Villains
  • LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass
  • LEGO® DC Super-Villains Shazam! Movie Level Pack 1 & 2
  • LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
  • LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1
  • LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 2
  • LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
  • LEGO® The Incredibles
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin! PS4 & PS5
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition
  • Lost Judgment Season Pass
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Maneater Apex Edition
  • Maneater PS4 & PS5
  • Maneater: Truth Quest
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
  • Metro Exodus
  • Metro Exodus - Expansion Pass
  • Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
  • Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
  • Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
  • Middle-earth™: The Shadow Bundle
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack
  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 PS4 & PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Mortal Kombat X XL Pack
  • MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
  • Moving Out - Movers In Paradise
  • Moving Out - The Employees of the Month Pack
  • MudRunner
  • MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame
  • MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2
  • MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 Season Pass
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto
  • NARUTO STORM 4 - Season Pass
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 5
  • New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition
  • Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Nobody Saves the World
  • Nobody Saves the World - Frozen Hearth
  • Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle
  • OlliOlli World - Rad Edition (PS4/PS5)
  • OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone (PS4/PS5)
  • OlliOlli World: VOID Riders (PS4/PS5)
  • On The Road
  • ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • ONE PIECE World Seeker
  • ONE PIECE World Seeker Episode Pass
  • ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Outlast 2
  • Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
  • Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off
  • Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
  • Overcooked! 2 - Gourmet Edition
  • Overcooked! 2 - Night of the Hangry Horde
  • Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
  • Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
  • Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
  • PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTION
  • PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™
  • Prey
  • Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Prey: Mooncrash
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Remnant: From the Ashes - Complete Edition
  • Remnant: From the Ashes - Subject 2923
  • Remnant: From the Ashes - Swamps of Corsus
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Returnal
  • Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
  • RIDE 4
  • RIDE 4 - Special Edition
  • Riders Republic - Deluxe Edition
  • Riders Republic - Year 1 Pass
  • Riders Republic Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Risk of Rain 2
  • Road Maintenance Simulator
  • SBK™22 PS4 & PS5
  • SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Upgrade Pack
  • Serious Sam 4
  • Session: Skate Sim - Deluxe Edition
  • Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition | PS4 & PS5
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Beyond a Joke DLC
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - M for Mystery DLC
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Mycroft's Pride DLC
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Saints and Sinners
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Victorian Starter Pack
  • Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter - Costume pack
  • Sid Meier's Civilization® VI Anthology
  • Sid Meier's Civilization® VI Platinum Edition
  • Slime Rancher
  • Slime Rancher: Secret Style Pack
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
  • Snooker 19
  • Snooker 19 Challenge Pack
  • Snooker 19 Gold Edition
  • SnowRunner
  • SONIC FORCES™
  • Sonic Mania: Encore DLC
  • Soul Hackers 2 - Costume & BGM Pack
  • SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Deluxe Edition
  • South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
  • SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
  • Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen
  • Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen
  • Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen
  • Star Trek Online: 500 Zen
  • Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
  • Steelrising
  • Subnautica PS4 & PS5
  • Superliminal
  • Team Sonic Racing
  • TEKKEN 7
  • TEKKEN 7 - DLC10: Zafina
  • TEKKEN 7 - DLC15: CAVE OF ENLIGHTENMENT
  • TEKKEN 7 - DLC18: Lidia Sobieska
  • TEKKEN 7 - DLC19: Island Paradise
  • TEKKEN 7 - DLC6: Craig Marduk
  • TEKKEN 7 - DLC9: Negan
  • TEKKEN 7 - Season Pass 2
  • Tekken 7 - Season Pass 4
  • TEKKEN 7 DLC 1 Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL & Additional Costumes
  • TERA Coin 1,000
  • TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)
  • TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)
  • TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)
  • The Ascent PS4 & PS5
  • The Ascent: Cyber Edition PS4 & PS5
  • The Ascent: Cyber Heist PS4 & PS5
  • The Callisto Protocol™ PS4™
  • The Callisto Protocol™ PS5™
  • The Crew® 2 Special Edition
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology - Triple Pack PS4 & PS5
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology : Season One PS4™ & PS5™
  • The Division 2 - Warlords of New York - Expansion
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle - PS4 & PS5
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle CE - PS4 & PS5
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle CE Upgrade
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Upgrade
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - PS4 & PS5
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - PS5 & PS4
  • The Evil Within 2
  • The Game of Life 2 - Age of Giants World
  • The Game of Life 2 - Frozen Lands World
  • The Game of Life 2 - Lunar Age World
  • The Game of Life 2 - Sandy Shores World
  • The Game of Life 2 - Sweet Haven World
  • The Game of Life 2 - Ultimate Life Collection
  • The Game of Life 2 - Under the Sea World
  • THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • The Last Oricru
  • The Lucid Dreamer Bundle
  • The Nioh Collection
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
  • The Quarry - Deluxe Edition
  • The Sims™ 4 City Living
  • The Sims™ 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
  • The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
  • The Sims™ 4 Dine Out
  • The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
  • The Sims™ 4 Fitness Stuff
  • The Sims™ 4 Get to Work
  • The Sims™ 4 Island Living
  • The Sims™ 4 Kids Room Stuff
  • The Sims™ 4 Laundry Day Stuff
  • The Sims™ 4 Luxury Party Stuff
  • The Sims™ 4 Moschino Stuff Pack
  • The Sims™ 4 Movie Hangout Stuff
  • The Sims™ 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack
  • The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
  • The Sims™ 4 Outdoor Retreat
  • The Sims™ 4 Parenthood
  • The Sims™ 4 Seasons
  • The Sims™ 4 Star Wars™: Journey to Batuu Game Pack
  • The Sims™ 4 StrangerVille
  • The Sims™ 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
  • The Sinking City
  • The Sinking City PS5
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild™ - Seasoned Hunter Bundle
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Breakpoint
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Ultimate Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
  • Tortuga - A Pirate's Tale
  • Tourist Bus Simulator
  • Train Sim World® 3: Birmingham Cross-City Line: Lichfield - Bromsgrove & Redditch...
  • Train Sim World® 3: Deluxe Edition & Loco Bundle
  • Train Sim World®: Brighton Main Line: London Victoria - Brighton TSW2 & TSW3 Compatible...
  • Train Sim World®: Nahverkehr Dresden - Riesa TSW2 & TSW3 Compatible
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
  • Truck Driver
  • Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
  • Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
  • Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
  • Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
  • UFC® 4
  • Ultimate Chicken Horse
  • UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • UNO®
  • UNO® Ultimate Edition
  • Unravel Yarny Bundle
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
  • VISAGE
  • War Thunder - AVRE
  • War Thunder - Dora
  • War Thunder - IS-6
  • War Thunder - Japanese Pacific Campaign
  • War Thunder - King Tiger
  • War Thunder - Leopard
  • War Thunder - Mustang
  • War Thunder - Object 120
  • War Thunder - T29
  • War Thunder - Wyvern
  • War Thunder - XM-1 General Motors
  • War Thunder - Т-55АМ-1
  • Watch Dogs: Legion - Deluxe Edition
  • Watch Dogs: Legion - Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs® 2 - Deluxe Edition
  • Watch Dogs®2 - Gold Edition
  • WILD HEARTS™ Standard Edition
  • Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Deluxe Edition
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (German)
  • Wolfenstein® II: The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe (DLC 1)
  • Wolfenstein® II: The Deeds of Captain Wilkins (DLC 3)
  • Wolfenstein® II: The Diaries of Agent Silent Death (DLC 2)
  • World War Z: Aftermath
  • World War Z: Aftermath Deluxe Edition
  • WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game
  • Wreckfest - Complete Edition
  • Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version
  • Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.
  • WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath

Tutte queste offerte saranno disponibili fino al 26 aprile 2023 sul PlayStaion Store. Inoltre, oggi dovrebbero essere annunciati i giochi PS Plus Extra e Premium di PS5 e PS4 di aprile 2023.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
PlayStation Store: parte 2 degli sconti di primavera 2023 disponibile, la lista completa dei giochi