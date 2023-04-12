PlayStation Store: parte 2 degli sconti di primavera 2023 disponibile, la lista completa dei giochi

Sono da oggi disponibili tramite PS Store il nuovo gruppo di giochi in sconto per le offerte di primavera. Centinaia di giochi per PS5 e PS4 sono ora in offerta e potete trovare la lista completa qui sotto:
- (UPGRADE) PS4 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- 1000 Neverwinter Zen
- 11000 Neverwinter Zen
- 2000 Neverwinter Zen
- 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC
- 50,000 Source Crystals
- 500 Neverwinter Zen
- 5300 Neverwinter Zen
- 7 Days to Die
- A Plague Tale Bundle
- A Way Out
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN - TOP GUN: Maverick Edition
- Alien: Isolation
- Alien: Isolation - The Collection
- Alien: Isolation Season Pass
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite PS4 & PS5
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Anthem™: Legion of Dawn Edition
- ARK: Genesis Season Pass
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed Origins® - The Curse Of the Pharaohs
- Assassin's Creed Origins® - The Hidden Ones
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
- Assassin's Creed® III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed® IV Black Flag™ - Standard Edition
- Assassin's Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed® Odyssey - Legacy of the First Blade
- Assassin's Creed® Odyssey - Season pass
- Assassin's Creed® Odyssey - The Fate of Atlantis
- Assassin's Creed® Odyssey - ULTIMATE EDITION
- Assassin's Creed® Origins - DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin's Creed® Origins - Season Pass
- Assassin's Creed® Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed® Syndicate Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed® Unity
- Assassin's Creed® Valhalla - The Siege of Paris
- Assassin's Creed® Valhalla - Wrath of the Druids
- Assetto Corsa - DLC Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - GT4 Pack DLC
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - Intercontinental GT Pack DLC
- Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 - 2020GT World Challenge Pack DLC
- Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 - American Track Pack
- Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 - Challengers Pack
- Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 - GT4 Pack DLC
- Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 - Intercontinental GT Pack DLC
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
- Autobahn Police Simulator 3
- Back 4 Blood - Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror
- Back 4 Blood - Expansion 2: Children of the Worm
- Back 4 Blood - Expansion 3: River of Blood
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition
- Battlefield™ 1
- Battlefield™ 2042 PS4™
- Battlefield™ 2042 PS4™ & PS5™
- Battlefield™ 2042 PS5™
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- BioShock: The Collection
- Black Desert - 1,000 Pearls
- Black Desert - 11,500 Pearls
- Black Desert - 2,040 Pearls
- Black Desert - 3,200 Pearls
- Black Desert - 4,360 Pearls
- Black Desert - 6,600 Pearls
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- British GT Pack DLC
- Burnout™ Paradise Remastered
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II - Cross-Gen Bundle
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Cities Skylines - Airports
- Cities Skylines - Green Cities
- Cities Skylines - Natural Disasters
- Cities Skylines - Parklife
- Cities Skylines - Snowfall
- Cities Skylines - Sunset Harbor
- Cities: Skylines - Airports
- Cities: Skylines - Green Cities
- Cities: Skylines - Industries
- Cities: Skylines - Natural Disasters
- Cities: Skylines - Parklife
- Cities: Skylines - PlayStation®4 Edition
- Cities: Skylines - Premium Edition 2
- Cities: Skylines - Remastered
- Cities: Skylines - Season Pass
- Cities: Skylines - Season Pass 2
- Cities: Skylines - Snowfall
- Cities: Skylines - Sunset Harbor
- Cities: Skylines - Ultimate Content Bundle
- Cities: Skylines - World Tour Bundle
- Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass
- Clone Drone In The Danger Zone
- CODE VEIN
- CODE VEIN Season Pass
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- Crash Bandicoot™ - Crashiversary Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot™ - Quadrilogy Bundle
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Cult of the Lamb
- Cult of the Lamb - Cultist Pack
- Cyber Warrior Pack PS4 & PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077
- CyberSec Pack PS4 & PS5
- Dakar Desert Rally - Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Dakar Desert Rally - Legends Pack
- Dakar Desert Rally - Season Pass
- Dakar Desert Rally PS4 & PS5
- DayZ
- DayZ Livonia
- DayZ Livonia Bundle
- Dead by Daylight PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us
- Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: DEMISE OF THE FAITHFUL Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Demise of the Faithful Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Descend Beyond Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face®
- Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face® PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Head Case
- Dead by Daylight: Head Case PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Hellraiser Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline
- Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN® Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: The Halloween® Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead Space
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition
- Demon's Souls
- Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - PS4 & PS5
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Android 21 (Lab Coat)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Cooler
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - FighterZ Pass
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - FighterZ Pass 2
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Gogeta (SSGSS)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Goku
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Goku (GT)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Jiren
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Zamasu (Fused)
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Conton City Vote Pack
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Extra DLC Pack 4
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Extra Pass
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Legendary Pack 1
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Legendary Pack 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Super Pack 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Super Pack 4
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Super Pass
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Ultra Pack 1
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Ultra Pack 2
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 Pre-Order Bonus
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5 LV
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5 LV
- Dying Light Definitive Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- ELEX II PS4 & PS5
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry® 6 Deluxe Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Gang Beasts
- Generation Zero®
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Ghostrunner: Halloween Pack
- Ghostrunner: Jack's Bundle
- Ghostrunner: Metal Ox Pack
- Ghostrunner: Neon Pack
- Ghostrunner: Project_Hel
- Ghostrunner: Winter Pack
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - Deluxe Upgrade
- Goat Simulator 3 - Digital Downgrade
- Golf With Your Friends - Bouncy Castle Course
- Golf With Your Friends - Caddy Pack
- Golf With Your Friends - Pizza Party Pack
- Golf With Your Friends - Racing Pack
- Golf With Your Friends - Sports Pack
- Golf With Your Friends - Summer Party Pack
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe
- Gran Turismo® 7
- Gran Turismo® 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation®5)
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4™ & PS5™)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (PlayStation®5)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition 2022 PS4 & PS5
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 1st Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 2nd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 3rd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Colorful Tone
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone Extra Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Future Sound
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Season Pass
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Snow Miku Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Unlock Key
- Hazelight Bundle
- Hell Let Loose
- Hell Let Loose - False Front
- Hell Let Loose - Hot Drop
- Hell Let Loose - Lethal Tide
- Hell Let Loose - Red Steel
- Hell Let Loose - Skull Bucket
- Hell Let Loose - Tropic Fever
- Hell Let Loose - Upper Echelon
- Hello Neighbor
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ - Game of the Year Edition
- HOT WHEELS™ - GOTY Upgrade Pack
- Human: Fall Flat
- Human: Fall Flat PS4 & PS5
- Hunt: Showdown
- Hunt: Showdown - Azure Arsenal
- Hunt: Showdown - Bridgewater's Honor
- Hunt: Showdown - Crossroads
- Hunt: Showdown - Death's Herald
- Hunt: Showdown - Frau Perchta
- Hunt: Showdown - La Luz Mala
- Hunt: Showdown - Ronin
- Hunt: Showdown - Starter Hunter Edition
- Hunt: Showdown - The Concubine
- Hunt: Showdown - The Prodigal Daughter
- Hunt: Showdown - Through the Bone Briar
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - Digital Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Injustice™ 2 - Standard Edition
- Injustice™ 2 Ultimate Pack
- Inscryption
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - Deluxe Edition
- Iron Harvest - Complete Edition
- Job Simulator
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R PS4 & PS5
- Judgment
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition PS4
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition PS5
- Just Dance® 2022 PS4
- Just Dance® 2022 PS5
- Just Dance® 2022 Ultimate Edition PS4
- Just Dance® 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5
- Kao the Kangaroo
- Kao the Kangaroo: Oh! Well DLC
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- KF2 Season Pass 2021
- Killing Floor 2 - Armory Season Pass 2
- Killing Floor 2 - Ultimate Edition
- Killing Floor 2 - Ultimate Edition Upgrade
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - A Woman's Lot
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Amorous Adventures
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - DLC Collection
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - From the Ashes
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
- Lawn Mowing Simulator - Ancient Britain PS4 & PS5
- Lawn Mowing Simulator PS4 & PS5
- LEGO® Brawls
- LEGO® DC Heroes & Villains Bundle
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Shazam! Movie Level Pack 1 & 2
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 2
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
- LEGO® The Incredibles
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! PS4 & PS5
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Lost Judgment Season Pass
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Maneater Apex Edition
- Maneater PS4 & PS5
- Maneater: Truth Quest
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus - Expansion Pass
- Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
- Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Middle-earth™: The Shadow Bundle
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 PS4 & PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat X XL Pack
- MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
- Moving Out - Movers In Paradise
- Moving Out - The Employees of the Month Pack
- MudRunner
- MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame
- MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2
- MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 Season Pass
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto
- NARUTO STORM 4 - Season Pass
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 5
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition
- Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- Nobody Saves the World
- Nobody Saves the World - Frozen Hearth
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle
- OlliOlli World - Rad Edition (PS4/PS5)
- OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone (PS4/PS5)
- OlliOlli World: VOID Riders (PS4/PS5)
- On The Road
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- ONE PIECE World Seeker
- ONE PIECE World Seeker Episode Pass
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition
- Outlast 2
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off
- Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 - Gourmet Edition
- Overcooked! 2 - Night of the Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
- Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
- PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTION
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™
- Prey
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Prey: Mooncrash
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Remnant: From the Ashes - Complete Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes - Subject 2923
- Remnant: From the Ashes - Swamps of Corsus
- Return to Monkey Island
- Returnal
- Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
- RIDE 4
- RIDE 4 - Special Edition
- Riders Republic - Deluxe Edition
- Riders Republic - Year 1 Pass
- Riders Republic Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Risk of Rain 2
- Road Maintenance Simulator
- SBK™22 PS4 & PS5
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Upgrade Pack
- Serious Sam 4
- Session: Skate Sim - Deluxe Edition
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition | PS4 & PS5
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Beyond a Joke DLC
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - M for Mystery DLC
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Mycroft's Pride DLC
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Saints and Sinners
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Victorian Starter Pack
- Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter - Costume pack
- Sid Meier's Civilization® VI Anthology
- Sid Meier's Civilization® VI Platinum Edition
- Slime Rancher
- Slime Rancher: Secret Style Pack
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Snooker 19
- Snooker 19 Challenge Pack
- Snooker 19 Gold Edition
- SnowRunner
- SONIC FORCES™
- Sonic Mania: Encore DLC
- Soul Hackers 2 - Costume & BGM Pack
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Deluxe Edition
- South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
- SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
- Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 500 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
- Steelrising
- Subnautica PS4 & PS5
- Superliminal
- Team Sonic Racing
- TEKKEN 7
- TEKKEN 7 - DLC10: Zafina
- TEKKEN 7 - DLC15: CAVE OF ENLIGHTENMENT
- TEKKEN 7 - DLC18: Lidia Sobieska
- TEKKEN 7 - DLC19: Island Paradise
- TEKKEN 7 - DLC6: Craig Marduk
- TEKKEN 7 - DLC9: Negan
- TEKKEN 7 - Season Pass 2
- Tekken 7 - Season Pass 4
- TEKKEN 7 DLC 1 Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL & Additional Costumes
- TERA Coin 1,000
- TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)
- TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)
- TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)
- The Ascent PS4 & PS5
- The Ascent: Cyber Edition PS4 & PS5
- The Ascent: Cyber Heist PS4 & PS5
- The Callisto Protocol™ PS4™
- The Callisto Protocol™ PS5™
- The Crew® 2 Special Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology - Triple Pack PS4 & PS5
- The Dark Pictures Anthology : Season One PS4™ & PS5™
- The Division 2 - Warlords of New York - Expansion
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle - PS4 & PS5
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle CE - PS4 & PS5
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle CE Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - PS4 & PS5
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - PS5 & PS4
- The Evil Within 2
- The Game of Life 2 - Age of Giants World
- The Game of Life 2 - Frozen Lands World
- The Game of Life 2 - Lunar Age World
- The Game of Life 2 - Sandy Shores World
- The Game of Life 2 - Sweet Haven World
- The Game of Life 2 - Ultimate Life Collection
- The Game of Life 2 - Under the Sea World
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Last Oricru
- The Lucid Dreamer Bundle
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
- The Quarry - Deluxe Edition
- The Sims™ 4 City Living
- The Sims™ 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Dine Out
- The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
- The Sims™ 4 Fitness Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Get to Work
- The Sims™ 4 Island Living
- The Sims™ 4 Kids Room Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Laundry Day Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Luxury Party Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Moschino Stuff Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Movie Hangout Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Outdoor Retreat
- The Sims™ 4 Parenthood
- The Sims™ 4 Seasons
- The Sims™ 4 Star Wars™: Journey to Batuu Game Pack
- The Sims™ 4 StrangerVille
- The Sims™ 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
- The Sinking City
- The Sinking City PS5
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ - Seasoned Hunter Bundle
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
- Tortuga - A Pirate's Tale
- Tourist Bus Simulator
- Train Sim World® 3: Birmingham Cross-City Line: Lichfield - Bromsgrove & Redditch...
- Train Sim World® 3: Deluxe Edition & Loco Bundle
- Train Sim World®: Brighton Main Line: London Victoria - Brighton TSW2 & TSW3 Compatible...
- Train Sim World®: Nahverkehr Dresden - Riesa TSW2 & TSW3 Compatible
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Truck Driver
- Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
- Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
- Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
- UFC® 4
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- UNO®
- UNO® Ultimate Edition
- Unravel Yarny Bundle
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
- VISAGE
- War Thunder - AVRE
- War Thunder - Dora
- War Thunder - IS-6
- War Thunder - Japanese Pacific Campaign
- War Thunder - King Tiger
- War Thunder - Leopard
- War Thunder - Mustang
- War Thunder - Object 120
- War Thunder - T29
- War Thunder - Wyvern
- War Thunder - XM-1 General Motors
- War Thunder - Т-55АМ-1
- Watch Dogs: Legion - Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion - Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs® 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs®2 - Gold Edition
- WILD HEARTS™ Standard Edition
- Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (German)
- Wolfenstein® II: The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe (DLC 1)
- Wolfenstein® II: The Deeds of Captain Wilkins (DLC 3)
- Wolfenstein® II: The Diaries of Agent Silent Death (DLC 2)
- World War Z: Aftermath
- World War Z: Aftermath Deluxe Edition
- WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game
- Wreckfest - Complete Edition
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.
- WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
Tutte queste offerte saranno disponibili fino al 26 aprile 2023 sul PlayStaion Store. Inoltre, oggi dovrebbero essere annunciati i giochi PS Plus Extra e Premium di PS5 e PS4 di aprile 2023.