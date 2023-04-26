PlayStation Store: partono gli Sconti di Maggio su centinaia di giochi PS5 e PS4

PlayStation Store fa partire oggi un'altra mandata di sconti su centinaia di giochi PS5 e PS4 con gli Sconti di Maggio, che partono il 26 aprile e coinvolgono un'ampia serie di titoli appartenenti a numerosi publisher diversi.
L'iniziativa non risulta ancora attiva su PlayStation Store, ma dovrebbe avere inizio nei prossimi minuti, dunque tenete d'occhio la pagina ufficiale delle promozioni di PlayStation Store per trovare l'elenco dei titoli e rispettivi prezzi.
Intanto, dal blog ufficiale PlayStation possiamo trarre la lista dei giochi a prezzo ridotto all'interno degli Sconti di Maggio, vediamo dunque di cosa si tratta:
- 23,000 Source Crystals
- 8-Bit Armies
- 8-Bit Hordes
- 8-Bit Invaders!
- A Fisherman's Tale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Abe's Exoddus (PS1 Emulation)
- Abe's Oddysee (PS1 Emulation)
- Absolver
- Action Henk
- Adam's Venture: Origins - Adam Venture Avatar
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- After the Fall
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed - Digital Deluxe Edition
- All Legends Pack
- American Fugitive
- Aragami 2
- Arcade Paradise
- Arizona Sunshine
- Asdivine Hearts
- Asdivine Hearts II
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Complete Edition
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assassin's Creed® Valhalla - Season Pass
- Assault Gunners HD Edition
- Assault Gunners HD Edition - Complete Set
- Assetto Corsa
- Attractio
- Aven Colony Deluxe Edition
- BALAN WONDERWORLD PS4 & PS5
- Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions
- Bassmaster Fishing: Deluxe Edition
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Batora: Lost Haven
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield V
- Bee Simulator
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Big Crown: Showdown
- Biomutant
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Blacktail
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition
- Blair Witch
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
- Blood Bowl 3
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brawlhalla - Collector's Pack
- Brewmaster - Beer Brewing Simulator
- Bright Memory: Infinite （本編）
- Broforce
- Bus Simulator 21
- Bus Simulator 21 - Extended Edition
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts - Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Call of Duty: WWII - Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War - Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War - Standard Edition
- Call of The Sea
- Canis Canem Edit
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade ('84 - '88)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution ('89 - '92)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution ('92 - '01)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - Deluxe Edition
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Car Mechanic Simulator VR
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Chef Life - A Restaurant Simulator
- Chenso Club
- Chest of Crowns
- Cities VR
- Cities: Skylines - Mayor's Edition
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
- Code Vein - Deluxe Edition
- Commandos 2 - HD Remaster
- Commandos 3 - HD Remaster
- Conan Chop Chop
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles - Year 1 DLC Bundle
- Conan Exiles - Year 2 DLC Bundle
- Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah
- Construction Simulator
- Construction Simulator 2: Console Edition
- Construction Simulator 3: Console Edition
- Construction Simulator Extended Edition
- Contra: Rogue Corps
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Corpse Party
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle - N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crossout - 'Arsonist' Pack
- Crossout - 'Law of the Wasteland' Pack
- Crossout - Horsemen of Apocalypse: Death
- Crossout - Polymorph Pack
- Crossout - Triad: The Rascal
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered
- Cultist Edition
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II - Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Dawn of the Monsters
- DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
- DCL - The Game
- DE - PS5 Standard Edition Takeover
- Dead Cells
- Dead or School
- DEADCRAFT
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition PS5
- DEADCRAFT_PS5
- DEATHLOOP (GAME)
- Deathloop Deluxe Content Pack
- Deceive Inc PS5
- Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition PS5
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
- Defunct - Deluxe Edition
- Deliver Us Mars
- Destroy All Humans 2! - Reprobed: Dressed to Skill Edition
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! - Jumbo Pack
- Detroit: Become Human
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Digital Deluxe Edition
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
- Disciples: Liberation PS4
- Disciples: Liberation PS5
- Disgaea 1 Complete
- Disgaea 4 Complete+
- Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ - Deluxe Bundle
- Dollhouse - Deluxe Edition
- Don't Starve Mega Pack 2020
- Don't Starve Together: Console Edition
- Don't Starve: Console Edition
- DOOM
- DOOM Eternal: Rip and Tear Pack
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One (Standalone)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two (Standalone)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure
- Dungeons 3 - Complete Collection
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Ultimate Edition PS4&PS5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Ultimate Edition PS4&PS5 LV
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Ultimate Edition PS5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Ultimate Edition PS5 LV
- EA Sports Madden NFL 23 (PS4)
- EA Sports Madden NFL 23 (PS5)
- Earth Defense Force 5 - Deluxe Edition
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain - Ultimate Edition
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS Deluxe Edition
- Elea - Deluxe Edition
- Elite Dangerous
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Erica
- Euro Fishing
- Euro Fishing: Castle Edition
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass
- Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition
- Exit the Gungeon
- F1 Manager 2022
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry 6 DLC 04
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
- FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Digital Deluxe Edition
- Firefighting Simulator - The Squad PS4™ & PS5™
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse
- Fishing: Barents Sea - Complete Edition
- Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted
- Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted - Bundle
- For Honor
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- Fort Triumph
- Furi
- Furi - Modore Edition
- Furi Onnamusha
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
- Gen 9 Season Pass
- Generation Zero ® - Base Warfare Starter Bundle
- Get Even
- Ghost Sync
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection
- Ghostwire / DEATHLOOP bundle
- Gigantosaurus: The Game
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY
- God of War - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Golf With Your Friends - Deluxe Edition
- Goosebumps: The Game
- GORN
- GOTY Upgrade Bundle
- Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
- GreedFall - Gold Ed.
- Green Hell
- Gungrave VR
- Gungrave VR U.N
- Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition
- Hades
- Handball 21
- Hard Reset: Redux
- Haven
- Heavenly Bodies
- Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition
- Hello Neighbor Bundle
- Hellpoint
- Heroland
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Hotline Miami Collection
- Hotshot Racing
- House Builder
- Hunt: Showdown - Deluxe Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- Hustle Kings VR
- Indie Collection - SPOM -AMD - CODG
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Inside
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Investigator Pack
- It came from space and ate our brains
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- John Wick Hex
- Journey
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Just Die Already
- Kandagawa Jet Girls
- Kandagawa Jet Girls - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Kaze and The Wild Masks - Deluxe Edition
- Kerbal Space Program - History and Parts Pack
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion
- King's Edition Content
- King's Edition Content PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
- Knack
- LA Cops
- Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition
- Layers of Fear VR
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - Season Pass
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Let's Sing 2022
- Let's Sing 2022 Hits Français et Internationaux
- Let's Sing 2022 mit deutschen Hits
- Let's Sing 2022 Versión Española
- Life is Strange 2 - Complete Season
- Life is Strange: True Colors - Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Liftoff: Drone Racing
- Liftoff: Drone Racing Deluxe Edition
- LIMBO
- LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Lucky's Tale
- Mad Max
- Manhunt
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
- Martha Is Dead
- Martha Is Dead Digital Deluxe
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Marvel's Spider-Man - The City That Never Sleeps
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect: Andromeda - Standard Recruit Edition
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships | Legends Edition
- Max Payne
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Expansion Pass
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Story Expansion Pass
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection
- Milanoir
- Mileena
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
- Monkey King: Hero Is Back
- Monopoly Madness
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 - Special Edition
- Monster Sanctuary
- Moons of Madness
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 17
- MotoGP™21
- Motorbike Racing Bundle
- Moving Out Deluxe Edition
- MudRunner - American Wilds Edition
- MudRunner - American Wilds Expansion
- Mugsters
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack
- MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Fantastic Ranch
- My Friend Pedro
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition
- NERF LEGENDS PS5
- Nerf: Legends Digital Deluxe
- NERF: LEGENDS PS4
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- NEW SUPER LUCKY'S TALE
- NFS 2022 - Deluxe Edition
- NHL 23 Post-Launch X-Factor Edition
- Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty: Complete Edition
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
- Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Outlast
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Overcooked!
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Overruled!
- Paint the Town Red
- Pathogen expansion Pack
- Pathologic 2
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll!
- Penarium Unlock
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures
- Phantom Doctrine
- Phoenix Point
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
- PLANET ALPHA
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Port Royale 4 - Extended Edition
- Portal Knights: Legendary Edition
- Pouch of Crowns
- Prison Architect: PlayStation 4 Edition
- PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER Digital Deluxe Edition
- PS4) Digital Deluxe Edition
- PS5 ONLY Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital + Edition
- PS5) Digital Deluxe Edition
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
- Pure Farming 2018 - Germany Map
- Pure Farming 2018 - Gomselmash Palesse CS-200
- Pure Farming 2018 - Landini Rex F
- Pure Farming 2018 - Lindner Geotrac 134ep
- R6E Deluxe + R6S Deluxe Bundle
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- RAGE 2
- Raging Justice
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Real Farm
- Real Farm - Deluxe Edition
- Red Dead Revolver
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
- Reus - Deluxe Edition
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 - Special Edition
- Risen
- River City Girls
- Road 96
- Roguebook
- Romancing SaGa 2
- Romancing SaGa 3
- Rubber Bandits
- Rugby 22
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™
- Ruinverse
- Ryan's Rescue Squad
- Sack of Crowns
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Salt and Sacrifice Standard
- Salt and Sanctuary
- SAMURAI MAIDEN DELUXE EDITION
- Samurai Shodown
- Samurai Shodown - Season Pass 日本/北米/欧州/アジア
- SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION
- SAMURAI SHODOWN SEASON PASS 2 欧州/アジア用
- SAMURAI SHODOWN SEASON PASS 3
- Samurai Shodown: Deluxe Edition
- Scars Above
- Scribblenauts Showdown
- Season Pass
- Seasons after Fall
- Seek Hearts
- Session: Skate Sim
- SGWC1 Full Arsenal Edition
- SGWC2 COMPLETE EDITION
- SGWC2 SGWC1 BUNDLE
- SGWC2 Ultimate Edition
- Shang Tsung
- Shao Kahn
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Season Pass
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Silt
- Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion
- Sleeping Dogs - Definitive Edition
- Small Pouch of Crowns
- Sniper Elite 4 - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sniper Elite VR
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 - Season Pass Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Unlimited Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- SnowRunner - 2 Year Anniversary Edition
- SnowRunner - 3 Year Anniversary Edition
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- Space Crew
- Space Hulk Bundle
- Spacebase Startopia - PS4 & PS5
- Special Edition Content
- Special Edition Content (Unified)
- SpellForce III Reforced
- Spidersaurs
- Spike Volleyball
- Standard Edition
- Star Renegades
- Steelrising - Deluxe Edition
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Strange Brigade - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Base Game)
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Digital Deluxe)
- Street Outlaws: The List
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- SUPERHOT - Mind is Software Bundle
- SUPERHOT VR
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Sword and Fairy 7
- Sword and Fairy 7 Premium Edition (eastasiasoft)
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Temtem
- Tennis World Tour 2
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
- The Ascent
- The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse - Deluxe Edition
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE
- The Crew 2 - Season Pass
- The Crew 2 (Full Game - Standard / Trial)
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition (New)
- The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
- The Entropy Centre
- The Eternal Cylinder
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV DX
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last of Us: Remastered
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Medium
- The Medium Deluxe Edition
- The Order: 1886
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition
- The Park
- The Shadow Warrior Trilogy
- The Surge Bundle
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Standard Edition
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Warriors
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- Thief Simulator
- Titanfall 2: Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deluxe Edition 2021
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tour de France 2022
- Trailmakers: High Seas Expansion
- Train Life - A Railway Simulator PS4
- Train Life - A Railway Simulator PS5
- Train Sim World® 3: Birmingham Starter Pack
- Train Sim World® 3: German Starter Pack
- Train Sim World® 3: Spirit of Steam Starter Pack
- Train Sim World® 3: UK Starter Pack
- Train Sim World® 3: US Starter Pack
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - Complete Edition
- Tropico 5
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 - Next Gen Edition
- Truck Driver + Hidden Places & Damage System DLC Bundle
- Truck Driver: Deluxe Edition
- Turok Bundle
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
- UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Edition
- Ultimate Edition Upgrade
- Unheard - Voices of Crime
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- UNSIGHTED
- Until Dawn
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION
- War Thunder - A-10A Thunderbolt Bundle
- War Thunder - A-10A Thunderbolt Pack
- War Thunder - Welded M51 Pack
- War Thunder - Z-19E Pack
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Magnus Edition
- Wasteland 3
- Weird West
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Champion of Gaia
- Wizard of Legend
- Wizards of Brandel
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- World of Warships: Legends - Arkansas Brawler
- World of Warships: Legends - Power of Independence
- World of Warships: Legends - PS5 Arkansas Brawler
- Worshippers of the Necronomicon
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS5
- WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game - Deluxe Edition
- Wreckfest - Season Pass 2
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version - Season Pass 1
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version - Season Pass 2
- Wuppo - Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K23
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition
- WWE 2K23 Standard Cross-Gen Edition
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- Xeodrifter
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Ys: Memories of Celceta - Digital Deluxe
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip
Ricordiamo inoltre che oggi sono partiti anche gli sconti della Settimana d'Oro su PlayStation Store, incentrati soprattutto sulle produzioni nipponiche per PS5 e PS4.