PlayStation Store sta per lanciare gli Sconti di Gennaio, scopriamoli in anteprima

Per il momento l'accesso alla promozione è limitato agli abbonati a PlayStation Plus , ma appunto da domani 20 dicembre tutti gli utenti avranno modo di approfittare di questi sconti; ad esempio quello su Dragon Age: The Veilguard, disponibile con il -40% a 47,99€ anziché 79,99€.

Gli Sconti di Gennaio partiranno domani su PlayStation Store , con offerte su di un'ampia quantità di giochi PS4 e PS5, che sarà possibile acquistare a prezzi ridotti: in alcuni casi, i più bassi di sempre sulla piattaforma digitale Sony.

La lista completa dei giochi in offerta

In attesa di dedicare un articolo approfondito agli Sconti di Gennaio, vi ricordiamo che avete ancora poche ore per approfittare delle offerte per il trentesimo anniversario di PlayStation, anche quelle molto interessanti.

Tornando invece alla nuova promozione, dal PlayStation Blog arriva la lista completa dei giochi in offerta: come detto, gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus possono già accedere a queste riduzioni, mentre tutti gli altri potranno farlo solo a partire da domani, 20 dicembre.