PS Store, top 20 dei giochi più venduti a febbraio 2022: Elden Ring batte Horizon Forbidden West

Sony ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati in USA/Canada ed Europa. Elden Ring batte la concorrenza su quasi tutte le piattaforme.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   11/03/2022
1

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più venduti su PlayStation Store in Nord America/Canada ed Europa a febbraio 2022. Elden Ring si aggiudica la vetta di quasi tutte le top 20, generalmente seguito da Horizon Forbidden West e Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Top 20 PS5 USA/Canada

  1. Elden Ring
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Dying Light 2
  4. GTA 5
  5. NBA 2K22
  6. Madden NFL 22
  7. Sifu
  8. Minecraft
  9. Red Dead Redemption 2
  10. Horizon Zero Dawn
  11. FIFA 22
  12. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  13. Gang Beasts
  14. God of War
  15. Batman: Arkham Knight
  16. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  17. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  18. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  19. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  20. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Top 20 PS5 Europa

  1. Elden Ring
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Dying Light 2
  4. Cyberpunk 2077
  5. Sifu
  6. F1 2021
  7. FIFA 22
  8. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  9. NBA 2K22
  10. Among Us
  11. It Takes Two
  12. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  13. Madden NFL 22
  14. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
  15. Riders Republic
  16. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  17. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  18. Far Cry 6
  19. Resident Evil Village
  20. Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach

Top 20 PS4 USA/Canada

  1. Elden Ring
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Dying Light 2
  4. GTA 5
  5. NBA 2K22
  6. Madden NFL 22
  7. Sifu
  8. Minecraft
  9. Red Dead Redemption 2
  10. Horizon Zero Dawn
  11. FIFA 22
  12. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  13. Gang Beasts
  14. God of War
  15. Batman: Arkham Knight
  16. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  17. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  18. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  19. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  20. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Top 20 PS4 Europa

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Dying Light 2
  4. Elden Ring
  5. GTA 5
  6. Minecraft
  7. Horizon Zero Dawn
  8. F1 2021
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2
  11. NBA 2K22
  12. Among Us
  13. God of War
  14. Sifu
  15. Gang Beastes
  16. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  17. The Sims 4
  18. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  19. Dying Light
  20. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Elden Ring, un'immagine promozionale
Elden Ring, un'immagine promozionale

Come accennato in apertura Elden Ring risulta il gioco più scaricato in tutte le classifiche del PlayStation Store, ad eccezione di quella per PS4 del mercato europeo, dove lo troviamo in quarta posizione. Horizon Forbidden West invece si piazza al secondo posto di tutte le top 20, anche di quelle PS5, il che è un dato interessante, considerando che è la versione più costosa senza offrire praticamente nessun vantaggio rispetto a quella PS4.

Ottimi risultati anche per Dying Light 2 che si conferma uno dei giochi di maggior successo di febbraio 2022, ma anche per Sifu che riesce a ritagliarsi uno spazio nella top 20 nonostante sia un gioco sulla carta un po' di nicchia.

Nel frattempo anche nei dati NPD del mercato USA vedono Elden Ring al primo posto delle classifiche vendite software.

Multiplayer Login

con il tuo social network

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Grazie per esserti registrato!

A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

PS Store, top 20 dei giochi più venduti a febbraio 2022: Elden Ring batte Horizon Forbidden West