PS Store, top 20 dei giochi più venduti a febbraio 2022: Elden Ring batte Horizon Forbidden West

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più venduti su PlayStation Store in Nord America/Canada ed Europa a febbraio 2022. Elden Ring si aggiudica la vetta di quasi tutte le top 20, generalmente seguito da Horizon Forbidden West e Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Top 20 PS5 USA/Canada

Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 GTA 5 NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 Sifu Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Horizon Zero Dawn FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Gang Beasts God of War Batman: Arkham Knight Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Top 20 PS5 Europa

Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Sifu F1 2021 FIFA 22 Assassin's Creed Valhalla NBA 2K22 Among Us It Takes Two Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Riders Republic Call of Duty: Vanguard Kena: Bridge of Spirits Far Cry 6 Resident Evil Village Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach

Top 20 PS4 USA/Canada

Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 GTA 5 NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 Sifu Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Horizon Zero Dawn FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Gang Beasts God of War Batman: Arkham Knight Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Top 20 PS4 Europa

FIFA 22 Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 Elden Ring GTA 5 Minecraft Horizon Zero Dawn F1 2021 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 Among Us God of War Sifu Gang Beastes Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Sims 4 Call of Duty: Vanguard Dying Light Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Elden Ring, un'immagine promozionale

Come accennato in apertura Elden Ring risulta il gioco più scaricato in tutte le classifiche del PlayStation Store, ad eccezione di quella per PS4 del mercato europeo, dove lo troviamo in quarta posizione. Horizon Forbidden West invece si piazza al secondo posto di tutte le top 20, anche di quelle PS5, il che è un dato interessante, considerando che è la versione più costosa senza offrire praticamente nessun vantaggio rispetto a quella PS4.

Ottimi risultati anche per Dying Light 2 che si conferma uno dei giochi di maggior successo di febbraio 2022, ma anche per Sifu che riesce a ritagliarsi uno spazio nella top 20 nonostante sia un gioco sulla carta un po' di nicchia.

Nel frattempo anche nei dati NPD del mercato USA vedono Elden Ring al primo posto delle classifiche vendite software.