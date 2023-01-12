PS Store: i giochi più venduti per PS5, PS4, PS VR e i free to play di dicembre 2022

Sony ha svelato quali sono i giochi più scaricati dal PS Store a dicembre 2022, per il mercato nord americano e quello europeo. Come sempre, la compagnia ha indicato i giochi premim PS5, quelli PS4, i free to play e i giochi PS VR. Partiamo con i giochi più venduti su PS5 a dicembre 2022.
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|FIFA 23
|2
|FIFA 23
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|3
|NBA 2K23
|Grand Theft Auto V
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Need For Speed Unbound
|5
|Madden NFL 23
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|6
|The Callisto Protocol
|The Callisto Protocol
|7
|God of War Ragnarök
|God of War Ragnarök
|8
|Need For Speed Unbound
|ELDEN RING
|9
|ELDEN RING
|NBA 2K23
|10
|CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION
|CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION
|11
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Cyberpunk 2077
|12
|Gotham Knights
|It Takes Two
|13
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|14
|Marvel's Midnight Suns
|Goat Simulator 3
|15
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|16
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|17
|NHL 23
|FAR CRY 6
|18
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|F1 22
|19
|Sonic Frontiers
|Gotham Knights
|20
|The Last of Us Part I
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Vediamo invece ora i giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store a dicembre 2022.
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|FIFA 23
|2
|FIFA 23
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|3
|NBA 2K23
|Minecraft
|4
|Minecraft
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|Grand Theft Auto V
|The Last of Us Part II
|6
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|7
|The Last of Us Part II
|Need for Speed Heat
|8
|Madden NFL 23
|NBA 2K23
|9
|God of War Ragnarök
|A Way Out
|10
|Need for Speed Heat
|God of War Ragnarök
|11
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|12
|God of War III Remastered
|God of War III Remastered
|13
|EA Sports UFC 4
|The Crew 2
|14
|God of War
|Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|15
|A Way Out
|God of War
|16
|NHL 23
|Marvel's Spider-Man
|17
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Assetto Corsa
|18
|ELDEN RING
|EA Sports UFC 4
|19
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|ELDEN RING
|20
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|F1 22
Ora tocca invece ai giochi PS VR.
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Job Simulator
|2
|Job Simulator
|Beat Saber
|3
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|4
|Swordsman VR
|Sniper Elite VR
|5
|NFL ProERA '22
|Rush VR
|6
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|Swordsman VR
|7
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|8
|After the Fall
|Moss: Book II
|9
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|Gun Club VR
|10
|Sniper Elite VR
|After the Fall
Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play, sia PS5 che PS4.
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
|2
|Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
|Fortnite
|3
|Overwatch 2
|Rocket League
|4
|Fall Guys
|Fall Guys
|5
|Rocket League
|The Sims 4
|6
|Apex Legends
|Overwatch 2
|7
|The Sims 4
|eFootball 2023
|8
|GUNDAM EVOLUTION
|Apex Legends
|9
|eFootball 2023
|Genshin Impact
|10
|MultiVersus
|MultiVersus