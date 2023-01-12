PS Store: i giochi più venduti per PS5, PS4, PS VR e i free to play di dicembre 2022

Tramite il PS Blog, abbiamo modo di vedere quali sono i giochi più venduti su PS4, PS5, PS VR e i free to play più scaricati dal PS Store a dicembre 2022.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   12/01/2023
1

Sony ha svelato quali sono i giochi più scaricati dal PS Store a dicembre 2022, per il mercato nord americano e quello europeo. Come sempre, la compagnia ha indicato i giochi premim PS5, quelli PS4, i free to play e i giochi PS VR. Partiamo con i giochi più venduti su PS5 a dicembre 2022.

US/Canada EU
1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23
2 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
3 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V
4 Grand Theft Auto V Need For Speed Unbound
5 Madden NFL 23 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
6 The Callisto Protocol The Callisto Protocol
7 God of War Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
8 Need For Speed Unbound ELDEN RING
9 ELDEN RING NBA 2K23
10 CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION
11 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Cyberpunk 2077
12 Gotham Knights It Takes Two
13 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
14 Marvel's Midnight Suns Goat Simulator 3
15 Cyberpunk 2077 Assassin's Creed Valhalla
16 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order GRAN TURISMO 7
17 NHL 23 FAR CRY 6
18 GRAN TURISMO 7 F1 22
19 Sonic Frontiers Gotham Knights
20 The Last of Us Part I Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Vediamo invece ora i giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store a dicembre 2022.

US/Canada EU
1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23
2 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
3 NBA 2K23 Minecraft
4 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V
5 Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Part II
6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
7 The Last of Us Part II Need for Speed Heat
8 Madden NFL 23 NBA 2K23
9 God of War Ragnarök A Way Out
10 Need for Speed Heat God of War Ragnarök
11 ARK: Survival Evolved ARK: Survival Evolved
12 God of War III Remastered God of War III Remastered
13 EA Sports UFC 4 The Crew 2
14 God of War Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
15 A Way Out God of War
16 NHL 23 Marvel's Spider-Man
17 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assetto Corsa
18 ELDEN RING EA Sports UFC 4
19 Call of Duty: Black Ops III ELDEN RING
20 Star Wars Battlefront II F1 22

Ora tocca invece ai giochi PS VR.

US/Canada EU
1 Beat Saber Job Simulator
2 Job Simulator Beat Saber
3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR
4 Swordsman VR Sniper Elite VR
5 NFL ProERA '22 Rush VR
6 The Walking Dead Onslaught Swordsman VR
7 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners The Walking Dead Onslaught
8 After the Fall Moss: Book II
9 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Gun Club VR
10 Sniper Elite VR After the Fall

Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play, sia PS5 che PS4.

US/Canada EU
1 Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
2 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Fortnite
3 Overwatch 2 Rocket League
4 Fall Guys Fall Guys
5 Rocket League The Sims 4
6 Apex Legends Overwatch 2
7 The Sims 4 eFootball 2023
8 GUNDAM EVOLUTION Apex Legends
9 eFootball 2023 Genshin Impact
10 MultiVersus MultiVersus

