PS Store: sconti PS4 sui Giochi di una Generazione con Ghost of Tsushima, in partenza

Su PlayStation Store sono in arrivo nuovi sconti con inizio previsto per le prossime ore all'interno dell'iniziativa Giochi di una Generazione, contenenti anche titoli esclusivi di grosso calibro come Ghost of Tsushima e molti altri.
Sebbene la pagina dedicata all'iniziativa sia già attiva a questo indirizzo, gli sconti effettivi non sono ancora iniziati ma dovrebbero avviarsi nelle prossime ore. La promozione Giochi di una Generazione andranno infatti dal 30 settembre al 14 ottobre 2020, per prepararci al meglio al prossimo arrivo di PS5.
In attesa di una conferma più precisa per quanto riguarda l'elenco dei giochi previsti per l'Europa, il PlayStation Blog intanto ha pubblicato una selezione dei titoli che verranno scontati durante il periodo in questione con riduzioni di prezzo varie.
Tra i giochi più interessanti c'è sicuramente Ghost of Tsushima con uno sconto del 25% al prezzo di 55,29 euro per l'edizione standard e 64,79 per la Digital Deluxe, per la prima volta dalla sua uscita, per quanto riguarda le iniziative ufficiali, ma ci sono anche altri titoli come Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (34,99 euro) e vari altri.
Vediamo dunque un primo elenco di alcuni dei giochi previsti all'interno degli sconti Giochi di una Generazione:
- A Way Out
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Apex Legends - Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends - Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends - Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends - Octane Edition
- Apex Legends™ - Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Blasphemous
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
- Conan Exiles
- Disintegration
- Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dying Light
- F1 2020
- F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
- God's Trigger
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Hello Neighbor
- Injustice: Gods Among Us - Ultimate Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Definitive Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- MotoGP 20
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Hero One's Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Deluxe Edition
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pure Farming 2018
- Ride 3
- Ride 3 - Gold Edition
- Sniper Elite 4 - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition - Expansion Pass Two
- Strange Brigade - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Tekken 7 - Ultimate Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service - Deluxe Bundle
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 - Spitter
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Unravel
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Digital Deluxe Edition
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - Legendary Pack
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - Super Deluxe Edition
Ricordiamo che nel frattempo sono ancora attivi gli sconti sui giochi PS4 con A tutto Giappone.
