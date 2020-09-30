PS Store: sconti PS4 sui Giochi di una Generazione con Ghost of Tsushima, in partenza

Su PlayStation Store sono in arrivo nuovi sconti con inizio previsto per le prossime ore all'interno dell'iniziativa Giochi di una Generazione, contenenti anche titoli esclusivi di grosso calibro come Ghost of Tsushima e molti altri.

Sebbene la pagina dedicata all'iniziativa sia già attiva a questo indirizzo, gli sconti effettivi non sono ancora iniziati ma dovrebbero avviarsi nelle prossime ore. La promozione Giochi di una Generazione andranno infatti dal 30 settembre al 14 ottobre 2020, per prepararci al meglio al prossimo arrivo di PS5.

In attesa di una conferma più precisa per quanto riguarda l'elenco dei giochi previsti per l'Europa, il PlayStation Blog intanto ha pubblicato una selezione dei titoli che verranno scontati durante il periodo in questione con riduzioni di prezzo varie.

Tra i giochi più interessanti c'è sicuramente Ghost of Tsushima con uno sconto del 25% al prezzo di 55,29 euro per l'edizione standard e 64,79 per la Digital Deluxe, per la prima volta dalla sua uscita, per quanto riguarda le iniziative ufficiali, ma ci sono anche altri titoli come Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (34,99 euro) e vari altri.

Vediamo dunque un primo elenco di alcuni dei giochi previsti all'interno degli sconti Giochi di una Generazione: