PS Store: gli sconti 'La scelta della critica' arrivano oggi, ecco la lista delle offerte

Quest'oggi - 31 gennaio 2024 - iniziano gli sconti del PlayStation Store di PS5 e PS4 e saranno disponibili fino al 14 febbraio 2024. Possiamo trovare così tante offerte nella categora "La scelta della critica" per molti giochi di alta qualità e risparmiare.
La promozione è disponibile a questo indirizzo, ma per ora gli sconti non sono ancora attivi. Abbiamo però già accesso alla lista completa, quindi potete verificare già qui se vi sarà qualcosa di interessante per voi:
- ABZU
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Abe's Exoddus (PS1 Emulation)
- Abe's Oddysee (PS1 Emulation)
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- After the Fall
- After the Fall (PSVR2 standard edition)
- After Us
- Age of Wonders 4
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Focus)
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Anthem
- Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug
- Arcade Game Series: Galaga
- Arizona Sunshine® 2
- ARMORED CORE 6 ASIA/EU/NA
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5
- Astebreed
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
- Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
- Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg
- Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX
- Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX
- Atlas Fallen
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Batora: Lost Haven
- Battlefield 2042
- Battlefield 2042 (PS5)
- Bayonetta
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- Blood Bowl 3
- Bloodborne
- Book of Demons
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Break Arts II
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- CATAN® - Console Edition
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
- Cities: Skylines PS5
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Cocoon
- Commandos 2 - HD Remaster
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It's About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Creed: Rise to Glory (PS4)
- Croixleur Sigma
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- Darksiders III
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island 2 Main Game
- Dead Island: Riptide - Definitive Edition
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Dead Space
- DEATHLOOP (GAME)
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Defense Grid 2
- Demon's Souls
- Destroy All Humans! 2 - Single Player
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory
- Digimon World: Next Order
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Disciples: Liberation PS4
- Disciples: Liberation PS5
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- DNF Duel PS4 Cross-gen (launching ver.)
- DNF Duel PS5 (launching ver.)
- Donut County
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dreams
- Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising PS5
- F1 23 (PS4)
- F1 23 (PS5)
- Fallout 4
- FAR CRY 3: BLOOD DRAGON CLASSIC EDITION
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Fate/EXTELLA Link
- Fate/Samurai Remnant
- FINAL FANTASY
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
- FINAL FANTASY II
- FINAL FANTASY III
- FINAL FANTASY IV
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- FINAL FANTASY V
- FINAL FANTASY VI
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- For Honor
- Ghostrunner 2
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst
- God of War - Digital Deluxe Edition
- God's Trigger
- GORN
- Gorogoa
- Gotham Knights
- Green Hell VR
- GRID Legends (PS4)
- GRID Legends (PS5)
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Gundam Versus
- Handball 21
- Hellsweeper VR
- Hindsight
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- House Builder
- How to Survive 2
- Hunt: Showdown
- I Am Dead
- Idol Manager
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
- Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5
- Immortals of Aveum
- Indivisible
- Inferno Climber: Reborn
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- Journey
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Journey to the Savage Planet PS5
- JUDGE EYES: wills of death New Price Edition
- Judgment
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Kero Blaster
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal Edition
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
- Kona 2 - Koch
- L.A. Noire
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft Go
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear VR
- Legal Dungeon
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Let's Sing ABBA
- Let's Sing Country
- Let's Sing Queen
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- LIVE A LIVE (PS4)
- LIVE A LIVE (PS5)
- Lords of the Fallen - Standard Edition
- Madden NFL 24 (PS4)
- Madden NFL 24 (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Maquette
- Martha Is Dead
- Marvel's Midnight Suns for PS4™
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
- Memories of Mars
- METAL GEAR SOLID 3
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition
- Mighty Goose JP
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 15
- MotoGP 19
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Mundaun
- MXGP Pro
- My Time at Portia
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2
- Narita Boy
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- NBA 2K24 for PS4
- NBA 2K24 for PS5
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World
- NEO: The World Ends with You
- Neon Abyss
- Neon White
- New Gundam Breaker
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway (BASE GAME)
- No More Heroes 3
- No More Heroes 3 PS5
- Observer: System Redux
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- OlliOlli World
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Open Country
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked!
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM PLUS
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
- Payday 3 Main Game
- PGA Tour 23 (PS5)
- PGA TOUR 2K23
- Phoenix Point
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Port Royale 4
- Portal Knights
- Portkey Games Hogwarts Legacy
- Powerwash Simulator
- Prey
- Prismatic Solid
- Prison Simulator
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
- Quake - PS4
- Quake - PS5
- Railway Empire
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rayman Legends
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption
- Relicta
- REPLICA
- Ride
- Rogue Spirit
- Roguebook
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII - Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered PS4 & PS5
- Ryu Ga Gotoku 0: Chikai No Basyo
- Salt and Sacrifice Standard
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Samurai Warriors 4 Empires
- Samurai Warriors 4-II
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
- Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada
- SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE
- Sea of Stars (Main game)
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- SERIAL CLEANERS
- Serious Sam 4
- Sheltered
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Sniper Elite VR
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Solar Ash
- Soul Hackers 2
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spike Volleyball
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5)
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Stray
- Stray Blade
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
- Super Mega Baseball 4 (PS4)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 (PS5)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Tales of Berseria
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight
- TCTD2 Game
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection
- Telling Lies
- Temtem
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Tetraminos
- The 7th Guest VR
- The Artful Escape
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew: Motorfest
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me PS4 & PS5
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
- The Endless Dungeon
- The Good Life
- The Last Guardian
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition
- The Pathless PS4 & PS5
- The Quarry
- The Sealed Ampoule
- The Settlers : New Allies
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE
- Thirsty Suitors
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Titanfall 2: Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands - Standard Edition
- Tony Stewart's All-American Racing
- TorqueL
- Trails into Reverie (PS5)
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition
- Tribes of Midgard
- Trine 5
- Trinity Trigger (North America)
- Tropico 6 - Next Gen Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Twelve Minutes
- Twin Mirror
- Underworld Ascendant
- Unheard - Voices of Crime
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Valkyria Revolution
- VALKYRIE ELYSIUM (PS4)
- VALKYRIE ELYSIUM (PS5)
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH (PS4/5)
- Vanquish
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- Warriors All-Stars
- Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate
- Wasteland 3
- Wattam
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wild Hearts (PS5)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- Worms World Party [PS1 Emulation]
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 2023 (PS5)
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version
- WWE 2K23
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
Alcuni consigli per gli sconti del PlayStation Store
La lista è veramente lunga e le offerte proposte da Sony sono molte. Possiamo però darvi qualche suggerimento sparso, anche senza sapere il prezzo che sarà proposto.
Per iniziare, non dovreste ignorare Yakuza: Like a Dragon, ovvero il capitolo precedente al recentemente pubblicato Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Si tratta di un nuovo inizio per la saga Yakuza, perfetto per i nuovi arrivati, con tanto di traduzione italiana dei testi.
Se Avowed vi ha incuriosito, allora dovreste dare un'occhiata anche a The Outer Worlds, sempre di Obsidian. L'ambientazione è diversa (sci-fi invece di fantasy) ma per stile e dimensioni pare essere un gioco simile sulla base delle dichiarazioni del team.
Infine, vi ricordiamo che il prossimo mese arriverà Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Se ancora non vi siete lanciati nelle avventure di Cloud & Co, lo sconto su Final Fantasy VII Remake (ovvero il capitolo precedente a Rebirth) è l'occasione perfetta per farlo così da capire se questa saga faccia per voi oppure no, con un investimento minimo.
Diteci, c'è qualcosa che vi incuriosisce?