PS Store: gli sconti 'La scelta della critica' arrivano oggi, ecco la lista delle offerte

La promozione è disponibile a questo indirizzo , ma per ora gli sconti non sono ancora attivi. Abbiamo però già accesso alla lista completa , quindi potete verificare già qui se vi sarà qualcosa di interessante per voi:

Alcuni consigli per gli sconti del PlayStation Store

La lista è veramente lunga e le offerte proposte da Sony sono molte. Possiamo però darvi qualche suggerimento sparso, anche senza sapere il prezzo che sarà proposto.

Per iniziare, non dovreste ignorare Yakuza: Like a Dragon, ovvero il capitolo precedente al recentemente pubblicato Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Si tratta di un nuovo inizio per la saga Yakuza, perfetto per i nuovi arrivati, con tanto di traduzione italiana dei testi.

Se Avowed vi ha incuriosito, allora dovreste dare un'occhiata anche a The Outer Worlds, sempre di Obsidian. L'ambientazione è diversa (sci-fi invece di fantasy) ma per stile e dimensioni pare essere un gioco simile sulla base delle dichiarazioni del team.

Infine, vi ricordiamo che il prossimo mese arriverà Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Se ancora non vi siete lanciati nelle avventure di Cloud & Co, lo sconto su Final Fantasy VII Remake (ovvero il capitolo precedente a Rebirth) è l'occasione perfetta per farlo così da capire se questa saga faccia per voi oppure no, con un investimento minimo.

Diteci, c'è qualcosa che vi incuriosisce?