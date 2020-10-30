PS5, la lista dei giochi PS4 non compatibili è più lunga del previsto?

La lista dei giochi PS4 non compatibili con PS5 potrebbe essere più lunga del previsto, stando a delle specifiche diciture presenti in alcuni titoli.
Nelle scorse ore è venuto fuori che alcuni Assassin's Creed e giochi PS4 non funzionano in retrocompatibilità su PS5, ma in quel caso l'elenco includeva solo nove prodotti della casa francese.
Ebbene, un utente del forum Resetera ha effettuato una ricerca utilizzando gli stessi termini presenti nei giochi in questione, nello specifico "unexpected behaviour or errors", scoprendo una lista decisamente più lunga.
- Project CARS
- DOOM Eternal
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- The Surge
- Assetto Corsa
- Sea of Solitude
- Ghostbuster: The Video Game Remastered
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Mafia III
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- EA SPORTS NHL 19
- Werewolves Within
- Dungeon Rushers
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed™ Ultimate Bundle
- Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade
- SMITE
- Metal Slug Anthology
- EVE: Valkyrie
- DOOM VFR
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Assassin's Creed® Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed® Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed® Syndicate Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Trilogy
- Star Trek™: Bridge Crew
- Roundabout
- Sleeping Dogs
- NBA 2K19
- NBA 2K19 + NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Bundle
- NBA 2K20
- Valhalla Hills - Definitive Editiuons
- SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash
- SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal
- SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Shinobi Rivals Edition
- SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS
- MLB® The Show™ 19
- MLB The Show™ 18
- MLB® The Show™ 17 All Star Edition
- MLB® The Show 16™
- Paddle Vs Paddle
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Dino Frontier
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Manhunt
- EA Family Bundle
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- Realm Royale Founder's Pack
- Realm Royale Bass Drop Bundle
- Realm Royale Cute But Deadly Pack
- GRIP Digital Deluxe
- Super Kids Racing
- Pinball Arcade
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2
- Pure Pool
- Pure Pool Snooker Bundle
- The Pure Bundle
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Tooth and Nail
- Wired Horror Bundle
- Wired Italian Adventure Bundle
- Deliver Us The Moon Digital Deluxe
- Shuttle Commander
- Tennis World Tour
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Crossout
- Eagle Flight and Werewolves Within PSVR Bundle
- Everybody's Golf
- Feral Fury
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Saint Seiya Soldiers' Soul
- Battlezone Gold Edition
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Super Stardust™ Ultra
- Doki-Doki Universe™
- Dead Nation™ Apocalypse Edition
- APB Reloaded
- KickBeat Special Edition
- Entwined™
- The Warriors
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls - Part 2
- Super Stardust™ Ultra VR
- The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR
- Ape Escape 2
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Frisky Business
- Clan N
- Let's Sing 2018
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Rockstar Games PS2™ Classics Bundle
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Close to the Sun
- Operation Warcade
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu
- NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- Anomaly 2
- Space Junkies
- GRIP
Attenzione: non stiamo dicendo che tutti questi giochi siano incompatibili con PS5, ma presentano appunto quelle diciture di avvertimento rispetto a possibili malfunzionamenti sulla nuova console Sony.
Nel frattempo qualcun altro ha fatto ancora di meglio, accedendo alle librerie PlayStation per estrarre l'elenco completo dei giochi con tanto di dicitura chiarificatrice fra "compatible", "bootable" e "N/A".
Se dall'altra parte Jason Ronald ha dichiarato una retrocompatibilità pressoché assoluta di Xbox Series X, in casa Sony sembra insomma esserci qualche tentennamento e sarebbe il caso di fornire dei chiarimenti ufficiali.