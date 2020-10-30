PS5, la lista dei giochi PS4 non compatibili è più lunga del previsto?

La lista dei giochi PS4 non compatibili con PS5 potrebbe essere più lunga del previsto, stando a delle specifiche diciture presenti in alcuni titoli.

Nelle scorse ore è venuto fuori che alcuni Assassin's Creed e giochi PS4 non funzionano in retrocompatibilità su PS5, ma in quel caso l'elenco includeva solo nove prodotti della casa francese.

Ebbene, un utente del forum Resetera ha effettuato una ricerca utilizzando gli stessi termini presenti nei giochi in questione, nello specifico "unexpected behaviour or errors", scoprendo una lista decisamente più lunga.