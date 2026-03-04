Resident Evil Requiem conquista la vetta della classifica del PlayStation Store di febbraio

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha annunciato le classifiche di vendita del PlayStation Store del mese di febbraio per USA / Canada ed Europa. Il gioco per PS5 più atteso del mese era sicuramente Resident Evil Requiem, ma non era affatto scontato vederlo in vetta in entrambi i mercati, considerando che è uscito praticamente alla fine del mese, dunque prendendo in considerazione solo i preacquisti e le vendite delle prime due giorni dal debutto.

D'altro canto il mese non è stato particolarmente ricco di uscite di spessore, mentre il nuovo survival horror di Capcom è riuscito già a piazzare 5 milioni di copie in pochissimi giorni, il miglior risultato mai registrato finora dalla serie e uno dei migliori debutti degli ultimi anni per un titolo single player.