0

Resident Evil Requiem conquista la vetta della classifica del PlayStation Store di febbraio

Nonostante sia uscito praticamente a fine mese, Resident Evil Requiem domina senza grosse difficoltà le classifiche del PlayStation Store di febbraio.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   04/03/2026
Una zombie di Resident Evil Requiem
Resident Evil Requiem
Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha annunciato le classifiche di vendita del PlayStation Store del mese di febbraio per USA / Canada ed Europa. Il gioco per PS5 più atteso del mese era sicuramente Resident Evil Requiem, ma non era affatto scontato vederlo in vetta in entrambi i mercati, considerando che è uscito praticamente alla fine del mese, dunque prendendo in considerazione solo i preacquisti e le vendite delle prime due giorni dal debutto.

D'altro canto il mese non è stato particolarmente ricco di uscite di spessore, mentre il nuovo survival horror di Capcom è riuscito già a piazzare 5 milioni di copie in pochissimi giorni, il miglior risultato mai registrato finora dalla serie e uno dei migliori debutti degli ultimi anni per un titolo single player.

Il resto delle classifiche

Tra le altre uscite di febbraio in top 20 troviamo Reanimal (settimo in USA e ottavo in Europa), lo spin-off God of War: Sons of Sparta (decimo e undicesimo) e Nioh 3 (dodicesimo e tredicesimo).

Leon alle prese con uno zombie di Resident Evil Requiem
Il resto delle classifiche per PS5 in realtà non includono grandi cambiamenti o sorprese. In Europa completano il podio il sempreverde EA Sports FC 26 e UFC 5, che guadagna una posizione rispetto il mese scorso. In USA/Canada invece troviamo nell'ordine NBA 2K26 e ARC Raiders. Classifica PS5 USA / Canada

  1. Resident Evil Requiem
  2. NBA 2K26
  3. ARC Raiders
  4. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. REANIMAL
  8. EA SPORTS FC 26
  9. Minecraft
  10. God of War Sons of Sparta
  11. UFC 5
  12. Nioh 3
  13. It Takes Two
  14. High On Life 2
  15. EA SPORTS College Football 26
  16. NHL 26
  17. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  18. Forza Horizon 5
  19. HELLDIVERS 2
  20. Resident Evil 4

Classifica PS5 Europa

  1. Resident Evil Requiem
  2. EA SPORTS FC 26
  3. UFC 5
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Minecraft
  6. It Takes Two
  7. ARC Raiders
  8. REANIMAL
  9. Forza Horizon 5
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  11. God of War Sons of Sparta
  12. NBA 2K26
  13. Nioh 3
  14. Resident Evil 4
  15. Among Us
  16. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  17. Gran Turismo 7
  18. Split Fiction
  19. Hogwarts Legacy
  20. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Classifica PS4 USA / Canada

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Gang Beasts
  3. A Way Out
  4. Resident Evil 6
  5. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  6. RESIDENT EVIL 5
  7. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  8. Minecraft
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. FOR HONOR
  11. Batman: Arkham Knight
  12. Unravel Two
  13. NBA 2K26
  14. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  15. Resident Evil
  16. God of War
  17. The Forest
  18. Overcooked! 2
  19. Mafia: Trilogy
  20. STAR WARS Battlefront II

Classifica PS4 Europa

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. A Way Out
  3. Gang Beasts
  4. EA SPORTS FC 26
  5. Unravel Two
  6. Resident Evil 6
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. RESIDENT EVIL 5
  9. Minecraft
  10. Rayman Legends
  11. Batman: Arkham Knight
  12. The Forest
  13. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  14. Mafia: Trilogy
  15. It Takes Two
  16. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  17. STEEP
  18. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  19. WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  20. Overcooked! 2
