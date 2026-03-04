Resident Evil Requiem conquista la vetta della classifica del PlayStation Store di febbraio

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha annunciato le classifiche di vendita del PlayStation Store del mese di febbraio per USA / Canada ed Europa. Il gioco per PS5 più atteso del mese era sicuramente Resident Evil Requiem, ma non era affatto scontato vederlo in vetta in entrambi i mercati, considerando che è uscito praticamente alla fine del mese, dunque prendendo in considerazione solo i preacquisti e le vendite delle prime due giorni dal debutto.
D'altro canto il mese non è stato particolarmente ricco di uscite di spessore, mentre il nuovo survival horror di Capcom è riuscito già a piazzare 5 milioni di copie in pochissimi giorni, il miglior risultato mai registrato finora dalla serie e uno dei migliori debutti degli ultimi anni per un titolo single player.
Il resto delle classifiche
Tra le altre uscite di febbraio in top 20 troviamo Reanimal (settimo in USA e ottavo in Europa), lo spin-off God of War: Sons of Sparta (decimo e undicesimo) e Nioh 3 (dodicesimo e tredicesimo).
Il resto delle classifiche per PS5 in realtà non includono grandi cambiamenti o sorprese. In Europa completano il podio il sempreverde EA Sports FC 26 e UFC 5, che guadagna una posizione rispetto il mese scorso. In USA/Canada invece troviamo nell'ordine NBA 2K26 e ARC Raiders. Classifica PS5 USA / Canada
- Resident Evil Requiem
- NBA 2K26
- ARC Raiders
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Grand Theft Auto V
- REANIMAL
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- Minecraft
- God of War Sons of Sparta
- UFC 5
- Nioh 3
- It Takes Two
- High On Life 2
- EA SPORTS College Football 26
- NHL 26
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Forza Horizon 5
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Resident Evil 4
Classifica PS5 Europa
- Resident Evil Requiem
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- UFC 5
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- It Takes Two
- ARC Raiders
- REANIMAL
- Forza Horizon 5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- God of War Sons of Sparta
- NBA 2K26
- Nioh 3
- Resident Evil 4
- Among Us
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gran Turismo 7
- Split Fiction
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Classifica PS4 USA / Canada
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Gang Beasts
- A Way Out
- Resident Evil 6
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FOR HONOR
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Unravel Two
- NBA 2K26
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Resident Evil
- God of War
- The Forest
- Overcooked! 2
- Mafia: Trilogy
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
Classifica PS4 Europa
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- Gang Beasts
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- Unravel Two
- Resident Evil 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Minecraft
- Rayman Legends
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- The Forest
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Mafia: Trilogy
- It Takes Two
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- STEEP
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Overcooked! 2