0

SEGA e Atlus hanno annunciato la loro lineup per il Tokyo Game Show 2024

Anche SEGA e Atlus hanno infine annunciato la loro lineup per il Tokyo Game Show 2024, tra vecchie conoscenze e qualche novità.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   11/09/2024
Uno dei personaggi di Metaphor: ReFantazio

Anche SEGA e Atlus hanno annunciato la loro lineup per il Tokyo Game Show 2024, di cui viene messa in primo piano la presenza dell'imminente Metaphor: ReFantazio, il nuovo gioco di ruolo di Atlus. Importante anche la presenza di Sonic, con due giochi: Sonic X Shadow Generations e Sonic Rumble. Tanti anche i titoli dagli studi partner. Ma bando alle ciance e vediamo la line up completa

La line up

ATLUS

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PlayStation 4, PC)

SEGA

  • Sonic Rumble (iOS, Android)
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)
  • Two Point Museum (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PC)

Titoli partner

Aspyr

  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

Electronic Arts

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PC)
  • EA Sports FC 25 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)
  • MySims: Cozy Bundle (Nintendo Switch)

GIANTS Software

  • Farming Simulator 25 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PC)

GSC Game World

  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X e S, PC)

Jyamma Games

  • Enotria: The Last Song (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PC)

Nippon Ichi Software

PLAION

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PlayStation 5, PC)

Warner Bros. Games

  • Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Programma
27 settembre
Dalle 19:00 alle 21:00 - SEGA / ATLUS Special Program al Tokyo Game Show 2024 Collegatevi per le ultime novità dei due editori e per quelle riguardanti i giochi dei partner. A presenziare l'evento saranno l'annunciatrice Saya Hiyama, l'attore Daisuke Namikawa e altri ancora.

Per il resto vi ricordiamo che il Tokyo Game Show si svolgerà al Makuhari Messe di Chiba dal 26 al 29 settembre 2024.

#SEGA
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
SEGA e Atlus hanno annunciato la loro lineup per il Tokyo Game Show 2024