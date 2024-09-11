Anche SEGA e Atlus hanno annunciato la loro lineup per il Tokyo Game Show 2024, di cui viene messa in primo piano la presenza dell'imminente Metaphor: ReFantazio, il nuovo gioco di ruolo di Atlus. Importante anche la presenza di Sonic, con due giochi: Sonic X Shadow Generations e Sonic Rumble. Tanti anche i titoli dagli studi partner. Ma bando alle ciance e vediamo la line up completa
La line up
ATLUS
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PlayStation 4, PC)
SEGA
- Sonic Rumble (iOS, Android)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)
- Two Point Museum (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PC)
Titoli partner
Aspyr
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
Electronic Arts
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PC)
- EA Sports FC 25 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)
- MySims: Cozy Bundle (Nintendo Switch)
GIANTS Software
- Farming Simulator 25 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PC)
GSC Game World
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X e S, PC)
Jyamma Games
- Enotria: The Last Song (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e S, PC)
Nippon Ichi Software
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
- Gioco non annunciato
PLAION
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PlayStation 5, PC)
Warner Bros. Games
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)
Programma
27 settembre
Dalle 19:00 alle 21:00 - SEGA / ATLUS Special Program al Tokyo Game Show 2024 Collegatevi per le ultime novità dei due editori e per quelle riguardanti i giochi dei partner. A presenziare l'evento saranno l'annunciatrice Saya Hiyama, l'attore Daisuke Namikawa e altri ancora.
Per il resto vi ricordiamo che il Tokyo Game Show si svolgerà al Makuhari Messe di Chiba dal 26 al 29 settembre 2024.