Sony svela i giochi più venduti su PS Store nel 2024: indovinate cos'è in cima alle classifiche

Sony ha svelato quali sono i giochi più scaricati tramite PlayStation Store nel corso del 2024, precisamente per il Nord America (USA + Canada) e l'Europa.
Le liste sono divise in giochi per PS5, giochi per PS4, giochi per PS VR2 e free to play (sia PS4 che PS5 nella stessa lista).
Le classifiche del PS Store
Ecco i giochi per PS5 (USA+Canada) più scaricati nel 2024:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- HELLDIVERS 2
- NBA 2K25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Black Myth: Wukong
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- NBA 2K24
- Madden NFL 24
- MLB The Show 24
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- ASTRO BOT
- Sea of Thieves
Facciamo un confronto con i giochi PS5 (Europa) più scaricati negli ultimi 12 mesi:
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
- HELLDIVERS 2
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Sea of Thieves
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- It Takes Two
- UFC 5
- ASTRO BOT
- The Crew Motorfest
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- ELDEN RING
- Phasmophobia
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Gran Turismo 7
Nel caso di PS4 (USA+Canada) la lista è la seguente:
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Need for Speed Heat
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Fallout 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Gang Beasts
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- The Forest
- Need for Speed Payback
- A Way Out
- NBA 2K24
- Mortal Kombat X
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Madden NFL 24
- Injustice 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Passando ai titoli PS4 (Europa) più scaricati:
- Minecraft
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- A Way Out
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- The Forest
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Need for Speed Payback
- The Crew 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Gang Beasts
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Fallout 4
- Unravel Two
- Mortal Kombat X
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
Vediamo i giochi PS VR2 (USA+Canada):
- Beat Saber
- Among Us VR
- Pavlov
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Swordsman VR
- Metro Awakening
- Legendary Tales
Ora ecco i giochi PS VR2 (Europa):
- Beat Saber
- Pavlov
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Among Us VR
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Metro Awakening
- Swordsman VR
Vediamo i Free to Play (USA+Canada):
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Marvel Rivals
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- VALORANT
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- Apex Legends
- The First Descendant
- MultiVersus
Chiudiamo con i giochi Free to Play (Europa):
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Stumble Guys
- Marvel Rivals
- Fall Guys
- VALORANT
- eFootball
- Asphalt Legends Unite
Diteci, quali di questi sono stati parte dei vostri acquisti nel 2024?