Sony svela i giochi più venduti su PS Store nel 2024: indovinate cos'è in cima alle classifiche

Il PS Store vende ogni anno tantissimi giochi e ora possiamo vedere quali sono i più venduti del 2024. Riuscite a indovinare senza guardare quali sono i giochi più scaricati nell'anno da poco concluso?

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   23/01/2025
PS5 Pro

Sony ha svelato quali sono i giochi più scaricati tramite PlayStation Store nel corso del 2024, precisamente per il Nord America (USA + Canada) e l'Europa.

Le liste sono divise in giochi per PS5, giochi per PS4, giochi per PS VR2 e free to play (sia PS4 che PS5 nella stessa lista).

Le classifiche del PS Store

Ecco i giochi per PS5 (USA+Canada) più scaricati nel 2024:

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  2. EA SPORTS College Football 25
  3. HELLDIVERS 2
  4. NBA 2K25
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  7. Black Myth: Wukong
  8. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  10. EA SPORTS FC 25
  11. NBA 2K24
  12. Madden NFL 24
  13. MLB The Show 24
  14. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
  15. Hogwarts Legacy
  16. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  17. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  18. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  19. ASTRO BOT
  20. Sea of Thieves
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 è primo negli USA. Stupiti?

Facciamo un confronto con i giochi PS5 (Europa) più scaricati negli ultimi 12 mesi:

  1. EA SPORTS FC 25
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. HELLDIVERS 2
  5. EA SPORTS FC 24
  6. Hogwarts Legacy
  7. Black Myth: Wukong
  8. Sea of Thieves
  9. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  11. It Takes Two
  12. UFC 5
  13. ASTRO BOT
  14. The Crew Motorfest
  15. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  16. ELDEN RING
  17. Phasmophobia
  18. Cyberpunk 2077
  19. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  20. Gran Turismo 7

Nel caso di PS4 (USA+Canada) la lista è la seguente:

  1. Minecraft
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Batman: Arkham Knight
  4. Need for Speed Heat
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Fallout 4
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  8. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  9. Gang Beasts
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  11. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  12. The Forest
  13. Need for Speed Payback
  14. A Way Out
  15. NBA 2K24
  16. Mortal Kombat X
  17. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  18. Madden NFL 24
  19. Injustice 2
  20. Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Passando ai titoli PS4 (Europa) più scaricati:

  1. Minecraft
  2. EA SPORTS FC 25
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Need for Speed Heat
  5. A Way Out
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. EA SPORTS FC 24
  8. The Forest
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Need for Speed Payback
  11. The Crew 2
  12. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  13. Gang Beasts
  14. Hogwarts Legacy
  15. Fallout 4
  16. Unravel Two
  17. Mortal Kombat X
  18. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  19. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  20. theHunter: Call of the Wild

Vediamo i giochi PS VR2 (USA+Canada):

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Among Us VR
  3. Pavlov
  4. Arizona Sunshine 2
  5. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition
  6. Job Simulator
  7. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  8. Swordsman VR
  9. Metro Awakening
  10. Legendary Tales

Ora ecco i giochi PS VR2 (Europa):

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Pavlov
  3. Arizona Sunshine 2
  4. Among Us VR
  5. Horizon Call of the Mountain
  6. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition
  7. Job Simulator
  8. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  9. Metro Awakening
  10. Swordsman VR

Vediamo i Free to Play (USA+Canada):

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Marvel Rivals
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. VALORANT
  6. Fall Guys
  7. Rocket League
  8. Apex Legends
  9. The First Descendant
  10. MultiVersus

Chiudiamo con i giochi Free to Play (Europa):

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. Rocket League
  5. Stumble Guys
  6. Marvel Rivals
  7. Fall Guys
  8. VALORANT
  9. eFootball
  10. Asphalt Legends Unite

Diteci, quali di questi sono stati parte dei vostri acquisti nel 2024?

Sony svela i giochi più venduti su PS Store nel 2024: indovinate cos'è in cima alle classifiche