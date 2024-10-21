Square Enix domina la classifica dei giochi più attesi di Famitsu grazie al fattore nostalgia

La classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista Famitsu ci offre uno spaccato dei gusti e le aspettative dei giocatori giapponesi, solitamente molto differenti da quelli occidentali. Lo dimostra anche l'ultima, dove nelle prime cinque posizioni tre sono occupate dai remake della trilogia originale di Dragon Quest.
In particolare, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake occupa il primo e il quinto posto, mentre Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake ha conquistato il terzo posto con la versione Nintendo Switch e l'undicesimo con quella PS5. Del resto parliamo di giochi intramontabili che hanno fatto la storia del genere JRPG e che presto torneranno con il look rifatto.
Attesissimi anche Monster Hunter Wilds e Pragmata
Bene anche Capcom, con Monster Hunter Wilds al secondo posto e il desaparecido Pragmata, di cui ormai non si hanno notizie da oltre un anno e l'ultima novità è stato fondamentalmente l'annuncio del rinvio a data da destinarsi. Evidentemente, nonostante tutto, il pubblico giapponese ripone grandissima fiducia nella nuova IP di Capcom.
Vediamo la top 30 di Famitsu:
- [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 975 voti
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 716 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 345 voti
- [PS5] Pragmata - 339 voti
- [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 331 voti
- [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 313 voti
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 186 voti
- [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership - 182 voti
- [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 180 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A - 148 voti
- [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 127 voti
- [NSW] Atelier Yumia - 122 voti
- [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins - 111 voti
- [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - 106 voti
- [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake - 101 voti
- [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - 90 voti
- [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 87 voti
- [PS4] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 85 voti
- [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st - 83 voti
- [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional - 82 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro - 80 voti
- [NSW] Fantasian Neo Dimension - 77 voti
- [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 76 voti
- [NSW] Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School - 74 voti
- [PS5] Atelier Yumia - 69 voti
- [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - 61 voti
- [PS5] Assassin's Creed Shadows - 60 voti
- [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 58 voti
- [PS5] Slitterhead - 55 voti
- [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - 53 voti