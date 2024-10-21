0

Square Enix domina la classifica dei giochi più attesi di Famitsu grazie al fattore nostalgia

Square Enix e Capcom dominano le posizioni più alte della classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista giapponese Famitsu.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   21/10/2024
Un artwork che raffigura i personaggi di Dragon Quest
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
La classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista Famitsu ci offre uno spaccato dei gusti e le aspettative dei giocatori giapponesi, solitamente molto differenti da quelli occidentali. Lo dimostra anche l'ultima, dove nelle prime cinque posizioni tre sono occupate dai remake della trilogia originale di Dragon Quest.

In particolare, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake occupa il primo e il quinto posto, mentre Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake ha conquistato il terzo posto con la versione Nintendo Switch e l'undicesimo con quella PS5. Del resto parliamo di giochi intramontabili che hanno fatto la storia del genere JRPG e che presto torneranno con il look rifatto.

Attesissimi anche Monster Hunter Wilds e Pragmata

Bene anche Capcom, con Monster Hunter Wilds al secondo posto e il desaparecido Pragmata, di cui ormai non si hanno notizie da oltre un anno e l'ultima novità è stato fondamentalmente l'annuncio del rinvio a data da destinarsi. Evidentemente, nonostante tutto, il pubblico giapponese ripone grandissima fiducia nella nuova IP di Capcom.

Un cacciatore affronta un mostro di Monster Hunter Wilds
Un cacciatore affronta un mostro di Monster Hunter Wilds

Vediamo la top 30 di Famitsu:

  1. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 975 voti
  2. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 716 voti
  3. [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 345 voti
  4. [PS5] Pragmata - 339 voti
  5. [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 331 voti
  6. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 313 voti
  7. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 186 voti
  8. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership - 182 voti
  9. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 180 voti
  10. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A - 148 voti
  11. [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 127 voti
  12. [NSW] Atelier Yumia - 122 voti
  13. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins - 111 voti
  14. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - 106 voti
  15. [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake - 101 voti
  16. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - 90 voti
  17. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 87 voti
  18. [PS4] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 85 voti
  19. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st - 83 voti
  20. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional - 82 voti
  21. [NSW] Ushiro - 80 voti
  22. [NSW] Fantasian Neo Dimension - 77 voti
  23. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 76 voti
  24. [NSW] Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School - 74 voti
  25. [PS5] Atelier Yumia - 69 voti
  26. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - 61 voti
  27. [PS5] Assassin's Creed Shadows - 60 voti
  28. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 58 voti
  29. [PS5] Slitterhead - 55 voti
  30. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - 53 voti
