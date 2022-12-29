Steam: i 100 giochi più venduti del 2022 in base ai ricavi

Steam ha lanciato la pagina "Il Meglio del 2022", che come potete intuire riepiloga le statistiche dei titoli più importanti, come ad esempio i 100 giochi più venduti nel corso dell'ultimo anno in base ai ricavi.

Quella che trovate di seguito non è una vera e propria classifica, ovvero non sono indicate le posizioni specifiche. I titoli piuttosto sono stati elencati in ordine casuale, suddivisi nelle categorie Platino (posizione 1 - 12), Oro (13 - 24), Argento (25 - 50) e Bronzo (51 - 100).

Nel conteggio sono inclusi anche i ricavi generati da DLC e microtransazioni, il che spiega perché nelle prime posizioni troviamo titoli free-to-play come Apex Legends e PUBG Battlegrounds.

Platino

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Dying Light 2

PUBG Battlegrounds

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels

Elden Ring

Monster Hunter Rise

Lost Ark

Destiny 2

Counter Strike

Naraka Bladepoint

DOTA 2

Oro

God of War

GTA 5

Ready or Not

Total War Warhammer III

Cyberpunk 2077

Forza Horizon 5

Rainbow Six Siege

Warframe

War Thunder

FIFA 23

Red Dead Redemption 2

Dead By Daylight

Argento

Raft

Team Fortress 2

Spider-Man Remastered

Rust

NBA 2K22

FIFA 22

The Sims 4

Stray

V Rising

The Forest

Cities Skylines

Cult of the Lamb

Rimworld

Black Desert

It Takes Two

The Elder Scrolls Online

Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker

Civilizations VI

Phasmophobia

Warhammer 40.000 Darktide

Sea of Thieves

Project Zomboid

Stellaris

Final Fantasy XIV

Hunt Showdown

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 è uno dei giochi più venduti su Steam nel 2022

Bronzo

Fallout 76

TheHunter: Call of the Wild

Battlefield V

Undecember

Stardew Valley

Deep Rock Galactic

Microsoft Flight Simulator

DayZ

No Man's Sky

Bonderlands 3

New World

Smite

F1 22

Path of Exile

Battlefield 2042

Football Manager 2023

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Victoria 3

NBA 2K23

American Truck

Monster Hunter World

Wallpaper Engine

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Arma III

Grounded

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Hearts of Iron IV

Risk of Rain 2

Planet Zoo

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Persona 5 Royal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Halo Infinite

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Crusader Kings III

Valheim

Hell Let Loose

Forza Horizon 4

Squad

Ark: Survival Evolved

World of Warships

Satisfactory

Dread Hunger

Terraria

Farming Simulator 22

Age of Empires IV

Horizon Zero Dawn

Che ne pensate? Quanti dei titoli sopraelencati avete acquistato nel corso dell'anno? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti qui sotto.