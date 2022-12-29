Steam: i 100 giochi più venduti del 2022 in base ai ricavi

Steam ha svelato quali sono stati i 100 giochi più venduti nel corso del 2022, in base ai ricavi.

Steam: i 100 giochi più venduti del 2022 in base ai ricavi
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   29/12/2022
0

Steam ha lanciato la pagina "Il Meglio del 2022", che come potete intuire riepiloga le statistiche dei titoli più importanti, come ad esempio i 100 giochi più venduti nel corso dell'ultimo anno in base ai ricavi.

Quella che trovate di seguito non è una vera e propria classifica, ovvero non sono indicate le posizioni specifiche. I titoli piuttosto sono stati elencati in ordine casuale, suddivisi nelle categorie Platino (posizione 1 - 12), Oro (13 - 24), Argento (25 - 50) e Bronzo (51 - 100).

Nel conteggio sono inclusi anche i ricavi generati da DLC e microtransazioni, il che spiega perché nelle prime posizioni troviamo titoli free-to-play come Apex Legends e PUBG Battlegrounds.

Platino

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Dying Light 2
  • PUBG Battlegrounds
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels
  • Elden Ring
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Lost Ark
  • Destiny 2
  • Counter Strike
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • DOTA 2

Oro

  • God of War
  • GTA 5
  • Ready or Not
  • Total War Warhammer III
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Warframe
  • War Thunder
  • FIFA 23
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Dead By Daylight

Argento

  • Raft
  • Team Fortress 2
  • Spider-Man Remastered
  • Rust
  • NBA 2K22
  • FIFA 22
  • The Sims 4
  • Stray
  • V Rising
  • The Forest
  • Cities Skylines
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Rimworld
  • Black Desert
  • It Takes Two
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker
  • Civilizations VI
  • Phasmophobia
  • Warhammer 40.000 Darktide
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Project Zomboid
  • Stellaris
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Hunt Showdown

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 è uno dei giochi più venduti su Steam nel 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 è uno dei giochi più venduti su Steam nel 2022

Bronzo

  • Fallout 76
  • TheHunter: Call of the Wild
  • Battlefield V
  • Undecember
  • Stardew Valley
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • DayZ
  • No Man's Sky
  • Bonderlands 3
  • New World
  • Smite
  • F1 22
  • Path of Exile
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Football Manager 2023
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Victoria 3
  • NBA 2K23
  • American Truck
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Wallpaper Engine
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  • Arma III
  • Grounded
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • Hearts of Iron IV
  • Risk of Rain 2
  • Planet Zoo
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • Star Wars: The Old Republic
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Halo Infinite
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Crusader Kings III
  • Valheim
  • Hell Let Loose
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Squad
  • Ark: Survival Evolved
  • World of Warships
  • Satisfactory
  • Dread Hunger
  • Terraria
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Horizon Zero Dawn

Che ne pensate? Quanti dei titoli sopraelencati avete acquistato nel corso dell'anno? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti qui sotto.

Multiplayer Login

con il tuo social network

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Grazie per esserti registrato!

A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

Steam: i 100 giochi più venduti del 2022 in base ai ricavi