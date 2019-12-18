Steam, ecco i titoli più popolari di novembre 2019 0

Steam ha svelato l'elenco dei giochi più popolari di novembre 2019, tra quelli lanciati di fresco, tra i quali Planet Zoo e STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   18/12/2019

Steam ha pubblicato la classifica dei venti giochi più popolari di novembre 2019 tra quelli lanciati durante il mese. Quindi non sono compresi i giochi lanciati in precedenza che hanno venduto comunque molto bene (ad esempio PUBG).

Molti i titoli noti dell'elenco, come Planet Zoo, STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition e Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, ma diverse anche le sorprese, come Ratropolis, Lost Ember e The Legend of Bum-Bo.

Qui di seguito trovate due elenchi: il primo è dedicato ai giochi più popolari, mentre il secondo ai free-to-play più popolari del mese. 20 giochi più popolari su Steam a novembre 2019

  • Ratropolis - Cassel Games
  • Planet Zoo - Frontier Developments
  • Pistol Whip - Cloudhead Games
  • ROMANCING SAGA 3 - Square Enix & ArtePiazza
  • Kritika:REBOOT - ALLM Co., Ltd.
  • Unity of Command II - 2x2 Games & Croteam
  • The Legend of Bum-Bo - Edmund McMillen, James Interactive & Ridiculon
  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Forgotten Empires & Tantalus Media
  • Command: Modern Operations - Warfare Sims
  • Terminator: Resistance - Teyon
  • STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment
  • Kingdom Under Fire 2 - Blueside
  • Football Manager 2020 - Sports Interactive
  • Automation Empire - DOG HOGGLER
  • BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Arc System Works
  • This Land Is My Land - Game-Labs
  • Farmer's Dynasty - Toplitz Productions & UMEO Studios
  • Lost Ember - Mooneye Studios
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - CI Games
  • SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS - TOM CREATE - 株式会社トムクリエイト


5 giochi free-to-play più popolari su Steam a novembre 2019

  • Kritika:REBOOT - ALLM Co., Ltd.
  • Stay Out - Mobile Technologies LLC
  • Game of Thrones Winter is Coming - YOUZU (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.
  • Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest - Hunted Cow Studios
  • 罪業狂襲FrenzyRetribution - FrenzyZoneGameworkshop

