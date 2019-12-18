Steam, ecco i titoli più popolari di novembre 2019

Steam ha pubblicato la classifica dei venti giochi più popolari di novembre 2019 tra quelli lanciati durante il mese. Quindi non sono compresi i giochi lanciati in precedenza che hanno venduto comunque molto bene (ad esempio PUBG).
Molti i titoli noti dell'elenco, come Planet Zoo, STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition e Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, ma diverse anche le sorprese, come Ratropolis, Lost Ember e The Legend of Bum-Bo.
Qui di seguito trovate due elenchi: il primo è dedicato ai giochi più popolari, mentre il secondo ai free-to-play più popolari del mese. 20 giochi più popolari su Steam a novembre 2019
- Ratropolis - Cassel Games
- Planet Zoo - Frontier Developments
- Pistol Whip - Cloudhead Games
- ROMANCING SAGA 3 - Square Enix & ArtePiazza
- Kritika:REBOOT - ALLM Co., Ltd.
- Unity of Command II - 2x2 Games & Croteam
- The Legend of Bum-Bo - Edmund McMillen, James Interactive & Ridiculon
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Forgotten Empires & Tantalus Media
- Command: Modern Operations - Warfare Sims
- Terminator: Resistance - Teyon
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment
- Kingdom Under Fire 2 - Blueside
- Football Manager 2020 - Sports Interactive
- Automation Empire - DOG HOGGLER
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Arc System Works
- This Land Is My Land - Game-Labs
- Farmer's Dynasty - Toplitz Productions & UMEO Studios
- Lost Ember - Mooneye Studios
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - CI Games
- SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS - TOM CREATE - 株式会社トムクリエイト
5 giochi free-to-play più popolari su Steam a novembre 2019
- Kritika:REBOOT - ALLM Co., Ltd.
- Stay Out - Mobile Technologies LLC
- Game of Thrones Winter is Coming - YOUZU (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.
- Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest - Hunted Cow Studios
- 罪業狂襲FrenzyRetribution - FrenzyZoneGameworkshop