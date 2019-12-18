Steam, ecco i titoli più popolari di novembre 2019

Steam ha pubblicato la classifica dei venti giochi più popolari di novembre 2019 tra quelli lanciati durante il mese. Quindi non sono compresi i giochi lanciati in precedenza che hanno venduto comunque molto bene (ad esempio PUBG).



Molti i titoli noti dell'elenco, come Planet Zoo, STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition e Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, ma diverse anche le sorprese, come Ratropolis, Lost Ember e The Legend of Bum-Bo.



Qui di seguito trovate due elenchi: il primo è dedicato ai giochi più popolari, mentre il secondo ai free-to-play più popolari del mese. 20 giochi più popolari su Steam a novembre 2019

Ratropolis - Cassel Games

Planet Zoo - Frontier Developments

Pistol Whip - Cloudhead Games

ROMANCING SAGA 3 - Square Enix & ArtePiazza

Kritika:REBOOT - ALLM Co., Ltd.

Unity of Command II - 2x2 Games & Croteam

The Legend of Bum-Bo - Edmund McMillen, James Interactive & Ridiculon

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Forgotten Empires & Tantalus Media

Command: Modern Operations - Warfare Sims

Terminator: Resistance - Teyon

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment

Kingdom Under Fire 2 - Blueside

Football Manager 2020 - Sports Interactive

Automation Empire - DOG HOGGLER

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - Arc System Works

This Land Is My Land - Game-Labs

Farmer's Dynasty - Toplitz Productions & UMEO Studios

Lost Ember - Mooneye Studios

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - CI Games

SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS - TOM CREATE - 株式会社トムクリエイト