Steam: i giochi più popolari di ottobre 2021 includono Back 4 Blood ed Age of Empires IV

Come nei mesi passati, Valve ha svelato i giochi più popolari su Steam usciti nel corso del mese di ottobre 2021, tra cui troviamo anche Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires 4, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles e Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
L'elenco stilato da Valve tiene conto dei 20 giochi e i 5 DLC migliori usciti nel mese di riferimento in base alle vendite nelle prime due settimane del lancio, nonché i 5 titoli free-to-play più popolari in base al numero di giocatori unici acquisiti dopo il lancio.
Ecco dunque la lista dei 20 giochi più popolari su Steam a ottobre 2021, che, precisiamo, è riportato in ordine casuale:
- Back 4 Blood
- Age of Empires IV
- Fatal Frame / Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water
- The Riftbreaker
- Elyon
- Super Robot Wars 30
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
- Age of Darkness: Final Stand
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Legion TD 2
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- 仙剑奇侠传七
- Inscryption
- Disciples: Liberation
- Escape Simulator
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- Gloomhaven
Di seguito la lista dei 5 giochi free-to-play più popolari su Steam a ottobre, anche in questo caso in ordine casuale:
- Crab Game
- Elyon
- SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer
- Goose Goose Duck
- Honkai Impact 3rd
E infine i 5 DLC più in voga su Steam di ottobre 2021:
- DJMax Respect V - Nexon Pack
- Hunt: Showdow - Cold Blooded
- Graveyard Keeper - Better Save Soul
- Stormworks: Search and Destroy
- Planet Zoo: North America Animal Pack
Che ne pensate? Avete giocato a uno o più dei giochi più popolari usciti su Steam a ottobre?
Rimanendo in tema, Valve ha confermato che Steam Deck non avrà alcun gioco in esclusiva.