Steam: i giochi più popolari di ottobre 2021 includono Back 4 Blood ed Age of Empires IV

Come nei mesi passati, Valve ha svelato i giochi più popolari su Steam usciti nel corso del mese di ottobre 2021, tra cui troviamo anche Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires 4, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles e Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

L'elenco stilato da Valve tiene conto dei 20 giochi e i 5 DLC migliori usciti nel mese di riferimento in base alle vendite nelle prime due settimane del lancio, nonché i 5 titoli free-to-play più popolari in base al numero di giocatori unici acquisiti dopo il lancio.

Age of Empires 4 è stato uno dei giochi più in voga su Steam a ottobre

Ecco dunque la lista dei 20 giochi più popolari su Steam a ottobre 2021, che, precisiamo, è riportato in ordine casuale:

Back 4 Blood

Age of Empires IV

Fatal Frame / Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water

The Riftbreaker

Elyon

Super Robot Wars 30

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Legion TD 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

仙剑奇侠传七

Inscryption

Disciples: Liberation

Escape Simulator

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Gloomhaven

Di seguito la lista dei 5 giochi free-to-play più popolari su Steam a ottobre, anche in questo caso in ordine casuale:

Crab Game

Elyon

SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer

Goose Goose Duck

Honkai Impact 3rd

E infine i 5 DLC più in voga su Steam di ottobre 2021:

DJMax Respect V - Nexon Pack

Hunt: Showdow - Cold Blooded

Graveyard Keeper - Better Save Soul

Stormworks: Search and Destroy

Planet Zoo: North America Animal Pack

Che ne pensate? Avete giocato a uno o più dei giochi più popolari usciti su Steam a ottobre?

Rimanendo in tema, Valve ha confermato che Steam Deck non avrà alcun gioco in esclusiva.