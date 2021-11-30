Steam: i giochi più popolari di ottobre 2021 includono Back 4 Blood ed Age of Empires IV

Valve ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più popolari su Steam durante il corso del mese di ottobre 2021. Tra questi anche Back 4 Blood e Age of Empires 4.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   30/11/2021
Come nei mesi passati, Valve ha svelato i giochi più popolari su Steam usciti nel corso del mese di ottobre 2021, tra cui troviamo anche Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires 4, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles e Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

L'elenco stilato da Valve tiene conto dei 20 giochi e i 5 DLC migliori usciti nel mese di riferimento in base alle vendite nelle prime due settimane del lancio, nonché i 5 titoli free-to-play più popolari in base al numero di giocatori unici acquisiti dopo il lancio.

Age of Empires 4 è stato uno dei giochi più in voga su Steam a ottobre

Ecco dunque la lista dei 20 giochi più popolari su Steam a ottobre 2021, che, precisiamo, è riportato in ordine casuale:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Fatal Frame / Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water
  • The Riftbreaker
  • Elyon
  • Super Robot Wars 30
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
  • Age of Darkness: Final Stand
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Legion TD 2
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • 仙剑奇侠传七
  • Inscryption
  • Disciples: Liberation
  • Escape Simulator
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 8
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
  • Gloomhaven

Di seguito la lista dei 5 giochi free-to-play più popolari su Steam a ottobre, anche in questo caso in ordine casuale:

  • Crab Game
  • Elyon
  • SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer
  • Goose Goose Duck
  • Honkai Impact 3rd

E infine i 5 DLC più in voga su Steam di ottobre 2021:

  • DJMax Respect V - Nexon Pack
  • Hunt: Showdow - Cold Blooded
  • Graveyard Keeper - Better Save Soul
  • Stormworks: Search and Destroy
  • Planet Zoo: North America Animal Pack

Che ne pensate? Avete giocato a uno o più dei giochi più popolari usciti su Steam a ottobre?

Rimanendo in tema, Valve ha confermato che Steam Deck non avrà alcun gioco in esclusiva.

