Steam, la Top 20 di fine marzo premia Dragon's Dogma 2, Helldivers 2 e Horizon Forbidden West

Sono ora disponibile le classifiche di vendita dei giochi su Steam, create come sempre in base al numero di ricavi e non di unità vendute. La Top 20 - contando anche i giochi free to play - è composta come segue:

Counter-Strike 2 (Free to play) Dragon's Dogma 2 HELLDIVERS 2 Steam Deck Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (Free to play) Apex Legends (Free to play) EA SPORTS FC 24 Baldur's Gate 3 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Lost Ark (Free to play) FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Dead by Daylight Stardew Valley Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Cyberpunk 2077 NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (Free to play) Supermarket Simulator Battlefield 2042 ELDEN RING

Come possiamo vedere, tra le novità della settimana vi sono Dragon's Dogma 2 e Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, in grado di ottenere buone posizioni. Ovviamente Counter-Strike 2 continua a essere primo. Bene anche Helldivers 2 che perde solo una posizione, anche dopo tutto questo tempo (è disponibile da inizio febbraio).

Risale di moltissime posizioni invece Stardew Valley, ovviamente per merito dell'arrivo dell'aggiornamento 1.6. Continua a salire anche Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, probabilmente guidato dall'entusiasmo per il suo seguito, Rebirth.