Steam, la Top 20 di fine marzo premia Dragon's Dogma 2, Helldivers 2 e Horizon Forbidden West

Sono ora disponibile le classifiche di vendita dei giochi su Steam, create come sempre in base al numero di ricavi e non di unità vendute. La Top 20 - contando anche i giochi free to play - è composta come segue:
- Counter-Strike 2 (Free to play)
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Steam Deck
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (Free to play)
- Apex Legends (Free to play)
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Lost Ark (Free to play)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- Dead by Daylight
- Stardew Valley
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Cyberpunk 2077
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (Free to play)
- Supermarket Simulator
- Battlefield 2042
- ELDEN RING
Come possiamo vedere, tra le novità della settimana vi sono Dragon's Dogma 2 e Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, in grado di ottenere buone posizioni. Ovviamente Counter-Strike 2 continua a essere primo. Bene anche Helldivers 2 che perde solo una posizione, anche dopo tutto questo tempo (è disponibile da inizio febbraio).
Risale di moltissime posizioni invece Stardew Valley, ovviamente per merito dell'arrivo dell'aggiornamento 1.6. Continua a salire anche Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, probabilmente guidato dall'entusiasmo per il suo seguito, Rebirth.
La classifica senza i free to play
Vi lasciamo qui anche la classifica scremata dai giochi free to play:
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Steam Deck
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- Dead by Daylight
- Stardew Valley
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Supermarket Simulator
- Battlefield 2042
- ELDEN RING
- Palworld
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul)
- HELLDIVERS 2 - Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition
La Top 20 dà così spazio a qualche altro gioco di successo, come Palworld, Grand Theft Auto V e Red Dead Redemption 2 che continuano a vendere.