Steam, la Top 20 di fine marzo premia Dragon's Dogma 2, Helldivers 2 e Horizon Forbidden West

Steam ha svelato la Top 20 dei giochi più venduti (ricavi, non unità) e possiamo vedere che Dragon's Dogma 2, Helldivers 2 e Horizon Forbidden West stanno andando bene.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   26/03/2024

Sono ora disponibile le classifiche di vendita dei giochi su Steam, create come sempre in base al numero di ricavi e non di unità vendute. La Top 20 - contando anche i giochi free to play - è composta come segue:

  1. Counter-Strike 2 (Free to play)
  2. Dragon's Dogma 2
  3. HELLDIVERS 2
  4. Steam Deck
  5. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
  6. PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (Free to play)
  7. Apex Legends (Free to play)
  8. EA SPORTS FC 24
  9. Baldur's Gate 3
  10. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  11. Lost Ark (Free to play)
  12. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
  13. Dead by Daylight
  14. Stardew Valley
  15. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  16. Cyberpunk 2077
  17. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (Free to play)
  18. Supermarket Simulator
  19. Battlefield 2042
  20. ELDEN RING

Come possiamo vedere, tra le novità della settimana vi sono Dragon's Dogma 2 e Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, in grado di ottenere buone posizioni. Ovviamente Counter-Strike 2 continua a essere primo. Bene anche Helldivers 2 che perde solo una posizione, anche dopo tutto questo tempo (è disponibile da inizio febbraio).

Risale di moltissime posizioni invece Stardew Valley, ovviamente per merito dell'arrivo dell'aggiornamento 1.6. Continua a salire anche Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, probabilmente guidato dall'entusiasmo per il suo seguito, Rebirth.

La classifica senza i free to play

Dragon's Dogma II
Dragon's Dogma II

Vi lasciamo qui anche la classifica scremata dai giochi free to play:

  1. Dragon's Dogma 2
  2. HELLDIVERS 2
  3. Steam Deck
  4. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
  5. EA SPORTS FC 24
  6. Baldur's Gate 3
  7. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  8. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
  9. Dead by Daylight
  10. Stardew Valley
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  12. Cyberpunk 2077
  13. Supermarket Simulator
  14. Battlefield 2042
  15. ELDEN RING
  16. Palworld
  17. Grand Theft Auto V
  18. Red Dead Redemption 2
  19. 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul)
  20. HELLDIVERS 2 - Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition

La Top 20 dà così spazio a qualche altro gioco di successo, come Palworld, Grand Theft Auto V e Red Dead Redemption 2 che continuano a vendere.

